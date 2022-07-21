Global Medical Tubing Market to Surpass US$ 18,455.7 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global medical tubing market is estimated to be valued at US$ 9,550.5 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Coherent_Market_Insights_Logo

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Medical Tubing Market:

Major players operating in the market are focusing on launch of new products is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2022, Freudenberg Medical, a manufacturer of medical and pharmaceutical devices, components and tubing, has introduced HelixFlex, a high purity thermoplastic elastomer TPE tubing designed for use in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical applications. This is an expanded offering from Freudenberg, adding to its existing pharma product portfolio of silicone tubing and fluid transfer products for bioprocessing, drug and vaccine manufacturing, filling and sampling, peristaltic pumping, laboratory, and medical device applications. TPE tubing is ideal for pharmaceutical bioprocessing applications because it can be welded to existing tubing lines, and heat-sealed to allow for easy, fast and safe fluid handling, transport, and transfer in biopharma processes. TPE tubing from Freudenberg also offers many different sterilization options including autoclave, gamma irradiation, x-ray, and e-beam. Additionally, TPE tubing is a more environmentally friendly option than silicone and can be recycled.

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1643

Key Market Takeaways:

The global medical tubing market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of inorganic strategies such as partnerships by the key players in the market. For instance, in June 2018, Biesterfeld Plastic GmbH entered into a distribution partnership with BASF SE for the distribution of company's thermoplastic polyurethane elastomer, Elastollan, in Central, Western, and Southern Europe. Elastollan is a thermoplastic polyurethane elastomer (TPU) with good physical properties and is widely used in medical tubing products.

Among applications, medical tubing is widely used for catheter manufacturing. Medical tubing is used in various high-end diagnostics and therapeutic catheters such as high-pressure tubing, angioplasty balloon catheters, stent delivery catheters, and various other balloon tubing. Adoption of medical tubing for manufacturing catheters is attributed to higher efficiency to provide mechanical, physical, chemical, electrical, or thermal properties, which are critical to the functioning of the finished medical device. For instance, in June 2021, Forefront Medical Technology, a medical device contract manufacturer launched its new product Naso-Gastric and Jejunal Feeding Tube Catheters used for feeding infants and patients. They are constructed from high performance, medical grade, polyurethane tubing, and are manufactured with Hydromer water-activated coating that eliminates the need for additional lubrication. The precision extruded, thin wall tubing design provides a higher delivery flow rate of nutritional formula to the patient.

Among material type, polyolefins are widely used in medical tubing solutions and this is expected to drive the segment growth over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2019, Repsol, a multinational energy and petrochemical company multinational energy and petrochemical company, extended range of Repsol Healthcare polyolefins for pharmaceutical packaging and medical devices at Compamed 2019, is the leading international market place for the medical supplier sector and product development.

Key players operating in the global medical tubing market include Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Teleflex Incorporated, Optinova Holding AB, Zeus Industrial Products, Inc., The Lubrizol Corporation, Nordson Corporation, Putnam Plastics Corporation, Raumedic AG, Tekni-Plex, Inc., and Smith Group plc.

Story continues

Request for Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/1643

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Medical Tubing Market, By Material:

Global Medical Tubing Market, By Application:

Global Medical Tubing Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Buy this Complete Report Now @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1643

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Senior Client Partner – Business Development

Coherent Market Insights

Phone:

US: +1-206-701-6702

UK: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +81-050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902389/Coherent_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-medical-tubing-market-to-surpass-us-18-455-7-million-by-2030--coherent-market-insights-301591028.html

SOURCE Coherent Market Insights