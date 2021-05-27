U.S. markets close in 4 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,207.22
    +11.23 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,468.58
    +145.53 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,748.42
    +10.42 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,263.24
    +13.97 (+0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.30
    +0.09 (+0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,888.90
    -12.30 (-0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    27.75
    -0.13 (-0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2204
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6200
    +0.0460 (+2.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4187
    +0.0068 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6970
    +0.5670 (+0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,042.39
    +1,034.19 (+2.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,047.78
    +63.48 (+6.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,023.82
    -3.11 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,549.01
    -93.18 (-0.33%)
     

Global Medical Ultrasound Equipment Market to Reach $8.2 Billion by 2026

·6 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Medical Ultrasound Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Medical Ultrasound Equipment Market
Global Medical Ultrasound Equipment Market

FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 17; Released: May 2021
Executive Engagements: 3855
Companies: 74– Players covered include BK Medical APS; Canon Medical Systems Corporation; Esaote SPA; FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc.; GE Healthcare; Hitachi Healthcare Manufacturing, Ltd.; Mindray Medical International Limited.; Misonix, Inc.; Philips Healthcare; Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.; Siemens Healthineers and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Type (Diagnostic, Therapeutic); End-Use (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End-Uses); Application (Radiology, Obstetrics/Gynecology, Cardiology, Vascular, Other Applications)
Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Medical Ultrasound Equipment Market to Reach $8.2 Billion by 2026
Ultrasound continues to be one of the most compelling and extensively used medical imaging modality for the healthcare community owing to its comprehensive range of advantages in the field of radiology, emergency medicine and critical care. The method is non-invasive, repeatable and affordable as well as is quick to perform, can be performed at the bedside, and avoids patient exposure to ionizing radiations.

Growth in the market is backed by factors, such as aging population, shift from X-ray and CT due to radiation concerns towards ultrasound, advanced capabilities such as 3D and 4D imaging. Favorable demographic factors in developed regions, growing access to healthcare and rising income levels of the middle class population in developing regions are enabling ultrasound equipment gain positive momentum. Future growth in ultrasound equipment market would also be driven by the strong growth in demand for portable ultrasound devices, and increasing demand from clinical applications that require point-of-care (POC) imaging. The COVID-19 has underscored the significance of ultrasound in the healthcare arena. Lung Ultrasound (LUS) is perceived as an effective medical imaging modality as COVID-19 primarily targets the respiratory system of infected people. Medical practitioners are also leveraging the technique for diagnosing and monitoring other conditions related to the heart, airways and abdomen.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Medical Ultrasound Equipment estimated at US$6.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period. Diagnostic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$5.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Therapeutic segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The growth of ultrasound medical devices in the diagnostics arena can also be attributed to the benefits offered over computed tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and other imaging tools, in terms of safety, price, and effectiveness. Ultrasound devices do not include any ionizing radiation, and are therefore much safer to use when compared to other imaging tools. An ultrasound also costs less when compared to a CT or an MRI. The technology also finds therapeutic applications, such as in tissue ablation, bone repair and growth, and cataract treatment. Researchers globally are using ultrasonic waves to perform non-invasive acoustic, or "bloodless" surgery, and to stop internal bleeding in trauma patients as well as to control the delivery of drugs or other molecules to targeted sites in the body.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2026
The Medical Ultrasound Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 4.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR. Strong economic growth, increasing healthcare spending, improved standard of healthcare facilities are expected to fuel demand for new equipment in developing markets. Aging population and rising incidence of chronic illnesses are driving demand for ultrasound systems in these markets. More

MarketGlass Platform
Our MarketGlass Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today's busy business executive's intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world's only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Get Full Report Details
https://www.strategyr.com/market-report-medical-ultrasound-equipment-forecasts-global-industry-analysts-inc.asp

Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-medical-ultrasound-equipment-market-to-reach-8-2-billion-by-2026--301301023.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Cryptocurrencies don't pose a financial stability risk: Carney

    Former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said cryptocurrencies carry little risk from a financial stability standpoint, citing limited exposure for large banks. But, he warned about the need for additional action if the digital tokens “move more towards the center.”

  • Gold Slips From Four-Month High as Treasury Yields Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold slipped from the highest in more than four months as bond yields rebounded, hurting demand for the non-interest-bearing metal.The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points, while the dollar rose as well. A stronger greenback makes commodities including gold less appealing for investors holding other currencies.Bullion has been rallying from an early-year slump, helped by central bankers’ reassurances on the outlook for monetary policy and increasing holdings in exchange-traded products backed by the metal.“Gold slides back under $1,900 on a modest sell program,” said Tai Wong, head of metals derivatives trading at BMO Capital Markets. That suggests profit-taking helped by slightly higher yields post auction and a higher dollar.”Gold fell 0.2% $1,895.23 an ounce at 2:42 p.m. in New York after rising as much as 0.7%. The precious metal is still up more than 7% this month, on course for its biggest gain since July. Futures for August delivery on the Comex rose 0.2% to settle at $1,903.80. Spot silver, platinum and palladium slipped.The recent rally may not last, according to Giovanni Staunovo, commodity analyst at UBS Group AG.“We believe inflation will level off over the coming months, and Fed officials to sound less dovish and look for higher nominal rates,” he said. “We expect gold to trend lower over the coming months.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Little Changed as Investors Weigh Iran Talks, Demand Bump

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil inched up with the prospect of a continued recovery in demand offsetting some concerns around higher Iranian supplies if sanctions on the country’s exports are loosened.West Texas Intermediate closed higher after switching between gains and losses in about a $1-a-barrel trading range on Tuesday. Expectations for a pick-up in demand as the U.S. summer driving season begins this month as well as signs of improving mobility in Europe are keeping prices supported. Meanwhile, talks between Iran and other nations continued in Vienna to resolve outstanding issues on a nuclear accord, which may pave the way for the removal of sanctions on crude flows from the Persian Gulf nation.“The market will likely remain choppy” with the potential supply increase being weighed against projected demand this summer, said Tom Finlon, of Brownsville GTR LLC, a trading and logistics firm based in Houston. “Diplomats have to speak in optimistic terms, but there are still some significant hurdles to climb.”Futures in New York moved back toward their settlement price after drifting lower late afternoon. The American Petroleum Institute was said to report a 439,000-barrel decline in U.S. crude inventories, as well as a drop in both gasoline and distillate stockpiles last week.Crude futures have risen for a third straight session, holding close to $66 a barrel in New York. But the prospect of a further ramp-up of Iranian production has kept rallies limited. A tens-of-millions-of-barrels stash of oil floating on tankers is at stake in the event a deal is reached. Iran may be holding as much as 69 million barrels at sea, according to estimates from E.A. Gibson Shipbrokers Ltd., though it is hard to be sure exactly how big the floating stockpile really is.In the U.S., virus cases are falling and the upcoming Memorial Day break, a three-day weekend for many, marks the unofficial start of the nation’s summer driving season. Meanwhile, a sample of 15 European cities was the most congested since March 2020 last week, according to data from TomTom Plc.“We’re going to need some sort of bullish inventory report or further validation of Europe’s recovery to really move to the next level,” said Jay Hatfield, CEO of Infrastructure Capital Management. In the meantime, the market “is in a consolidation phase, waiting for the demand story to unfold” while the prospect of more Iranian barrels is adding to price pressure.Among the most prominent moves in oil markets over the past few days, U.S. crude’s discount to global benchmark Brent has narrowed sharply. WTI’s discount to Brent shrunk this week to the closest the two grades have been since November, before slightly easing on Tuesday. At the same time, WTI’s backwardation -- when near-term contracts are pricier than those further out -- has firmed in recent days, indicating tight supplies at a time when U.S. fuel demand is expected to rise.“Generally speaking, when that gets inside $3 a barrel, it starts to affect U.S. export capability,” said Bob Yawger, head of the futures division at Mizuho Securities.In physical markets, WTI’s prompt cash roll traded at 20 cents a barrel on Tuesday, its strongest level since May 2020, reflecting that inventories are tight just as oil refiners are ramping up output. The spread, which enables market participants to roll long positions into the next month, trades in the three-day period after the expiration of the front-month futures contract.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • I’m 49, my wife is 34, we have 4 kids and $2.3 million saved. I earn $300K a year but ‘lose a lot of sleep worrying about tomorrow’ — when can I retire?

    The good news: Retirement at 58 may very well be within your reach, financial advisers said. One of the highest-priority tasks you will face if you retire at 58 (or any time before Medicare is available at 65 years old) is health insurance. There are a few options to be covered, including saving now for whatever cost it will be in the open market later on; taking on a part-time job with health benefits so that you can take advantage of the healthcare, earn a little extra income but still have more freedom than a full-time job requires; or have your wife take on a job that provides the family health insurance (if she isn’t already).

  • Bitcoin, GameStop and NIO bets turned this flight attendant into a millionaire: Now he’s wagering it all in one final push to $3 million

    How Egyptian-born Andrew Dawood turned roughly $50,000 in savings into $1.7 million on a series of white-knuckle bets on bitcoin, Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO, and videogame-retailer GameStop Corp.

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn Eyes Potential $1.5B Crypto Investment

    The activist investor said cryptocurrency would endure but not necessarily all the current digital.

  • Biden Urged to Replace Quarles; Clarida’s Not Talked Fed Future

    (Bloomberg) -- With only months left on their current terms, Federal Reserve vice chairs Randal Quarles and Richard Clarida were reminded on Tuesday that their time in office may be drawing short.Quarles’s tenure as the Fed’s top banking supervisor expires Oct. 13 while Clarida’s term ends Jan. 31, a few weeks before Chair Jerome Powell’s own tenure at the helm is up.President Joe Biden, who can reshape the leadership of the U.S. central bank if he wants by replacing any of them, is under explicit pressure from some Democrats to dump Quarles.Senator Elizabeth Warren, during a tart exchange over banking oversight, pointed out to Quarles that his term as vice chair for supervision was up in five months.“Our financial system will be safer when you are gone,” she told a hearing before the Senate Banking Committee. “I urge President Biden to fill your role with someone who’ll actually keep our financial system safe.”Quarles is also serving a term as a Fed governor that doesn’t expire until 2032, but Fed officials step down by tradition if not reappointed to their leadership roles.Regulatory RollbackRollback of some banking rules by the Fed under Powell and Quarles has drawn withering criticism from Democrats, even as they applaud the central bank’s ultra-easy monetary policy to support the post-pandemic economic recovery.Clarida led an institutional rethink of the Fed’s approach to its goals for stable prices and maximum employment that now aims to be more inclusive -- a shift that was warmly welcomed by Democrats.During an interview with Yahoo! Finance, he was asked if he’s had any discussions with the Biden administration about a possible reappointment.“I have not had any such discussions,” Clarida said. “I am enjoying being Fed vice chair enormously, it’s been an enormous privilege to do it, and I’m eager to get as much done as I can in my remaining time in this position.”Biden says he hasn’t spoken to Powell out of respect for the Fed’s independence -- marking a sharp contrast with his predecessor Donald Trump, who publicly berated the chair over policy decisions.Even so, the White House selection process will likely coincide with Fed deliberations about scaling back its massive monthly bond purchases, potentially making it very significant for Biden’s presidency.Depending on how it’s handled, it could inject uncertainty over who will be at the helm as the Fed tries to delicately adjust policy without roiling financial markets or stalling the economic recovery.Powell has deflected all questions on whether he’d stay at the helm if asked, but says he loves the job. Roughly three quarters of economists surveyed by Bloomberg predict Biden will offer him another term.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Rise and Rise of Micro-Cap Coins: Why Social Trading is Leading to a Crypto Penny Stock Craze

    SafeMoon, Shiba Inu, Dogelon and Australian Safe Shepherd are unfamiliar names in the cryptocurrency landscape that rose to prominence in recent weeks as investors turn at scale to high-risk micro-cap coins in the hope of making big money in a short space of time.

  • ‘Builders are reluctant to sign sales contracts for houses’: High prices erode new home sales

    'The market for new homes has benefitted from a near-record low supply of available resale properties, which is sending prices skyward'

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%

    Investment firm Morgan Stanley had set a 3,900 year-end target for the S&P 500 – and it’s already obsolete. The index stands at 4,196, a 7.5% above Morgan Stanley’s target. Year-to-date, despite some volatile trading, the S&P is up nearly 12%. Mike Wilson, chief investment officer and US equity strategist for Morgan Stanley has taken a deep dive into the current state of the market, and believes that values have peaked – at least for now. “We continue to believe valuations are too high and will adjust materially lower over the next six months... We’ve left the early cycle part of this recovery… the reopening of the economy is likely to put upward pressure on costs and downward pressure on margins. This will come as a surprise to now lofty earnings estimates, in our view,” Wilson explained. The markets are getting no help from tax policy, either. Wilson notes that the Biden Administration is pushing to increase the corporate tax rate to 28%, and while it is likely to compromise at a slightly lower rate, Wilson sees increased corporate taxes as a headwind for the S&P. For retail investors, this environment points toward defensive stocks, to insulate the portfolio from share depreciation, and that will naturally bring up the subject of dividend stocks. The dividend payment provides a steady income stream, one that can compensate for lower share gains when markets hit a plateau. Bearing this in mind, we used the TipRanks' database to zero-in on two stocks that are showing high dividend yields – on the order of 7%. Each stock also holds a Strong Buy consensus rating; let’s see what makes them so attractive to Wall Street’s analysts. Hercules Capital (HTGC) We’ll start with Hercules Capital, a business development company that puts a twist on its niche – it specializes in venture capital. Hercules provides funding and support for science-oriented, early-stage client companies. The company has $2.6 billion in assets under management, and in 18 years of business has committed $11.6 billion in funding to more than 530 clients. For the first quarter of this year, Hercules reported a record level of new debt and equity commitments, at $530.9 million. The company had $550 million in available liquidity at quarter’s end, and a net investment income of 30 cents per share, based on a total of $34.6 million. During the quarter, Hercules also declared its regular dividend, at 32 cents per common share. Afterward, the company added a supplemental dividend of 7 cents per share, making the to total payment 39 cents in the current quarter. That payment gives a yield of 7.5%. Covering the stock for RBC Capital, 5-star analyst Kenneth Lee writes: “HTGC's first private credit fund could potentially expand opportunities down the line. Pipeline of potential investments looks robust. We continue to favor HTGC's specialized niche of direct lending to growth-oriented, tech-related companies, well-supported dividends and above-peer avg ROE generation potential.” The analyst added, "We continue to believe HTGC’s common dividends are well-supported; our forecasted NII/sh for FY21/FY22 continue to be above the base dividend level. Further, the 94c/sh in spillover income provides additional support." To this end, Lee rates HTGC an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $19 price target implies a one-year upside potential of ~14%. Based on the current dividend yield and the expected price appreciation, the stock has ~21% potential total return profile. (To watch Lee’s track record, click here) Wall Street’s analysts are in complete agreement here; all 10 of the recent reviews on HTGC shares are positive, making the Strong Buy consensus rating unanimous. The stock is selling for $17.03 and the $18.13 average price target suggests ~12% upside potential. (See HTGC stock analysis on TipRanks) Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) We’ll shift gears slightly – but stay in the financial sector – for our next stock. Gladstone Commercial is a real estate investment trust (REIT), and as its name suggests, the company focuses on commercial real estate. Gladstone’s portfolio is made up mainly of industrial and office properties, both single-tenant and anchored multi-tenant. The portfolio includes 120 properties across 27 states, with a total of 107 tenants. Gladstone boasts that its property occupancy rate has never dipped below 95% since the company went public in 2003; the current occupancy rate is 95.5%. Another feature of Gladstone’s portfolio is the long-term nature of the leases. This helps to lock in the income stream, maintaining steady profits even when the macroeconomic situation is unstable. Gladstone has seen its quarterly revenue remain between $33 million and $34.6 million through the past 5 quarters. The most recent quarter, 1Q21, Gladstone showed $34.6 million in total revenue, the top of that range. The company collected 98% of the rents due during the quarter, and renewed leases on over 192,000 square feet of property, with lease terms set between 6.6 and 11.8 years. Importantly for investors, Gladstone also declared its dividend for the quarter. The company pays out monthly, and in April it declared a 12.5 cent payment for each of the months April, May, and June. This adds up to 37.5 cents quarterly, or $1.50 per common share annualized. At that rate, the dividend yields 7.2%. Craig Kucera, 5-star analyst from B. Riley Securities, writes of this company: “GOOD's occupancy is improving and acquisition volume is expected to pick up during the remainder of 2021… GOOD's focus on investing in smaller industrial properties located in secondary markets continues to allow for acquisition yields ahead of the company's cost of capital and we find shares attractive, trading at 100% of our NAV estimate…” Unsurprisingly, Kucera rates GOOD shares a Buy along with a $23 price target, suggesting a 10% upside. (To watch Kucera’s track record, click here) While there are only 3 recent reviews on this stock, all are positive, making the analyst consensus rating a Strong Buy. GOOD has an average price target of $23, matching Kucera’s above, and a current trading price of $20.92. (See GOOD stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Ford Drops Another EV Bombshell, and the Stock Is Jumping

    Ford Motor surprised investors by announcing more spending plans for vehicle electrification. The stock is climbing.

  • Crypto investor-protection talk heats up but lawmakers hope to allow buyers to ‘dogecoin to their heart’s content’

    A recent bout of volatility in the crypto market has helped to reignite a push for increased scrutiny of the nascent digital-asset sector by lawmakers.

  • Kim Kardashian says she's 'not responsible' for labor disputes in lawsuit against her

    A new lawsuit filed by maintenance workers and gardeners claims reality star Kim Kardashian violated labor laws at her Hidden Hills home.

  • The US “labor shortage” is just a wage shortage

    The US is coming back from the pandemic recession, and all eyes are on the job market. Some business owners, and in particular restauranteurs, are complaining vociferously about the difficulty they’re having finding workers.

  • My husband of 30 years hid income with his mother’s help. When confronted he said, ‘I’m a liar. I’ve been doing this for 10 years!’

    Here’s how I found out: I had to reschedule a trip to California for him due to his mother being ill. The level of planning reflects his unhappiness with his marriage and his desire to furtively put money aside for a rainy day.

  • ‘Extreme’ moves in bitcoin feed stock-market volatility, study finds

    Big moves by bitcoin bleed over to the stock market, making the asset difficult for equity investors to ignore, according to a study by Singapore-based bank DBS.

  • Ex-High School Classmates Are Among the World’s Largest Crypto Holders

    (Bloomberg) -- Kyle Davies and Su Zhu started Three Arrows Capital at the kitchen table of their apartment in 2012. Now they’re among the world’s biggest crypto holders with a portfolio worth billions of dollars.At least for the moment.Their portfolio was rocked in recent days as environmental concerns over mining, regulatory scrutiny, warnings by Chinese authorities about digital currency payments and a flurry of erratic tweets by Tesla Inc’s Elon Musk whipsawed prices. For Davies, an early investor in the space and an evangelist for the underlying technology, the recent volatility is just a blip, enough perhaps to scare off newbie investors, but not for someone who has experienced far more volatile periods.“Bitcoin’s down 30% off the highs, it’s really not down very much,” the 34-year-old said in an interview from Singapore. “I don’t see anyone really being that spooked.”Former traders for Credit Suisse Group AG, Davies and Zhu, the two are among the Wall Street pioneers who’ve embraced crypto, along with Dan Morehead of Pantera Capital and Mike Novogratz of Galaxy Digital. Now everyone from retail day traders to bankers are jumping in: CNBC reported this month that Aziz McMahon, head of emerging market sales for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in London quit the bank after making a fortune trading cryptocurrencies for himself.While many of the early devotees’ fortunes rose and fell on the currency’s price swings, crypto wealth is quickly turning into real dollars for some, whether through initial public offerings or companies that bring in traditional revenue. Brian Armstrong, co-founder of crypto-wallet Coinbase Global Inc., has a net worth of $9.3 billion after his firm’s IPO, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, while Binance’s Changpeng Zhao created the world’s largest crypto exchange.Grayscale StakeDavies and Zhu, also 34, have resisted talking about their fortune and recommended on social media that crypto billionaires do the same.However, a filing in January revealed the extent of the firm’s influence, when Three Arrows reported it owned a 5.6% stake in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, a $22 billion fund invested solely in the cryptocurrency set up by Barry Silbert.Davies declined to say whether their position had changed or specify how much of the firm’s capital belonged to them. Most of their other direct investments in cryptocurrencies and related companies don’t need to be publicly disclosed.The Grayscale stake made Three Arrows the largest shareholder and would have been worth as much as $2.1 billion in April. The trust’s shares have since tumbled 43% following Musk’s announcement this month that Tesla would suspend accepting the digital currency for purchases of its electric cars because of “rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining” and regulatory clampdowns from China.Despite the environmental spotlight Musk’s tweet placed on Bitcoin, Davies said he doesn’t believe that those concerns apply across cryptocurrency trading as a whole.“There are many cryptocurrencies that are proof-of-stake, which use very little if any electricity,” Davies said. “That is the direction that a lot of crypto is headed in.”A proof-of-stake setup for a digital currency allows users with significant equity positions to verify transactions. That compares with proof-of-work transactions, such as those used in Bitcoin mining, where users have to complete complex math problems to access a coin, consuming much greater volumes of electricity.Derivatives TradersDavies and Zhu attended high school together, then studied at Columbia University in New York before joining Credit Suisse as derivatives traders in Tokyo. After three years at the Swiss bank, they quit and launched Three Arrows Capital to begin trading traditional currencies in emerging markets.“It was a very inefficient market, and that’s where we got our start,” Davies said.Within three years, they went from working in their San Francisco apartment to hiring about 35 people and trading 5% to 10% of all local emerging market currency volumes, he said.They diversified into options, equities and crypto after “bigger and better firms came in and were better than us” in FX emerging-markets trading, Davies said. By 2018, the firm concentrated exclusively on crypto.Their Singapore-based company now runs a fund, DeFiance Capital, that invests in decentralized finance, betting that these businesses will “eat traditional finance over the next decade,” according to the group’s website. Investments include InsurAce, which provides insurance services, and CDEX, a cryptocurrency swap platform.‘Outsized Voices’“We have been long crypto for a while,” Davies said. “We’ve not always been long Ethereum, in fact we’ve been short for periods of time, too. What’s the best way to beat Bitcoin right now? Well it’s just to own Ethereum. The ultimate goal of my book is to outperform Bitcoin.”Davies said that Ethereum is currently the firm’s largest cryptocurrency holding. It has gained 245% this year compared with the U.S. dollar, while Bitcoin is up 29%.Despite the turbulence created by Musk’s tweets, Davies said he’s less worried about the billionaire’s influence on the crypto market with each passing day.“The thing about outsized voices is they usually don’t last very long if they’re used too much,” Davies said. “If he were to tweet every single day, by the end of the year he would have no price impact.”(Updates Ethereum, Bitcoin returns in 20th paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The US labor shortage is about to create a big problem for retailers

    As Covid-19 vaccination rates rise and more shoppers head back out, retailers will feel their staffing shortages more acutely.

  • 2 taxes could be raised to pay for Biden's tax credits: Former 2020 contender

    John Delaney, like many Democrats, wants to make expansions of the Child Tax Credit and the Earned Income Tax Credit permanent and offered up two tax increases he says can help pay for it.

  • Fidelity Bitcoin Fund Attracts $102M in First 9 Months

    New SEC filings show the investment giant’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Index Fund is one of the largest of its kind.