U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,972.61
    +73.76 (+1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,375.49
    +330.93 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,140.43
    +288.17 (+2.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,867.34
    +30.99 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.40
    +1.07 (+1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,929.00
    +5.10 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    +0.21 (+0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0859
    +0.0025 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4840
    +0.0870 (+2.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2401
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.5760
    +1.1770 (+0.92%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,229.62
    +1,193.30 (+5.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    513.62
    +27.60 (+5.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,770.59
    +23.30 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,553.53
    +148.30 (+0.56%)
     

Global Medical Waste Management Market Report 2022 to 2028: Featuring Waste Management, Clean Harbors, Biomedical Waste Solutions and Sharps Compliance Among Others

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Waste Management Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type of Waste (Non-hazardous and Hazardous), By Service, By Treatment & Disposal Type, By Treatment Site, By Waste Generator, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Medical Waste Management Market size is expected to reach $13.1 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

Anything waste that includes infectious materials is referred to as medical waste, sometimes referred to as hospital waste. Along with trash from the manufacturing of biomedical waste with medical or laboratory origin (such as packaging, old bandages, infusion kits, etc.), it might also include waste from research labs that contains biomolecules or organisms that are generally prohibited from being released into the environment.

Whether or not contaminated by blood and its propensity to cause harm when not carefully regulated and dispersed, the disposed sharps are considered medical waste. Biowaste is one category of waste. Medical waste can be either liquid or solid.

The handling of biomedical waste using a variety of services, including autoclaving, chemical treatment, and burning, is referred to as medical waste management. The by product of hospitals, the research sector, laboratories, and surgery centres is medical waste.

This market's expansion is a result of rising medical waste volumes, strict regulations enacted to handle them effectively and sustainably, and the expansion of healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, the market is growing as a result of an increase in awareness campaigns for managing medical waste.

The increasing application of stringent environmental and safety requirements by governments throughout the world is one of the key reasons driving the medical waste management industry. Various federal, state, and local regulations that have established a number of guidelines for the many categories of medical wastes govern this field.

The containment, transportation, labelling, storage, and processing of medical waste are generally governed by local and state rules. Any medicine that satisfies the requirements for becoming a hazardous waste must be properly disposed of in the United States in accordance with the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The expansion in aging population, rise in chronic disease incidence, and advancements in technology for the efficient treatment of medical waste are the main factors driving the growth of the market for medical waste management. India created roughly 45,308 tonnes of biomedical waste during June 2020 and May 2021, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), as a result of an increase in the usage of various diagnostic procedures and the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Two out of every three senior individuals had a chronic condition in 2020, as per the Longitudinal Ageing Study in India (LASI). Government initiatives for the efficient handling of medical waste are another factor driving market expansion.

Market Growth Factors

Rise in The Amount of Healthcare Wastage

The market-driver for the healthcare business, medical waste management, has experienced tremendous expansion. The demand for medical waste management has expanded due to a growth in hospitals, labs, research institutes, mortuaries, autopsy facilities, blood banks, and collection operations around the world. Hospitals, dentist offices, clinics, blood banks, medical research facilities, and laboratories all produce medical waste on a regular basis.

Stringent Regulations by Governments for Decomposition of Medical Waste

In affluent nations like the US and UK, there is a rise in activities of awareness programmes and conferences to raise understanding of proper medical waste management and prevent medical waste mistreatment. Government and non-government organizations are working by raising public awareness of the right method for getting rid of medical waste in a non-hazardous state. Thus, this growing awareness programs among healthcare institutions and the stringent government regulation is expected to accelerate the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Market Restraining Factors

Requirement of High Investment by Healthcare Companies

Hospitals, healthcare facilities, and pharmaceutical firms must make a sizable capital investment in the gathering and proper processing of waste in order to minimize environmental pollution. The disposal of both hazardous and non-hazardous medical waste calls for sophisticated technology and a large financial commitment. An incinerator facility must be installed, which is an expensive operation. Especially, the expenses associated with building the infrastructure and running the incineration facilities are extremely substantial.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario
2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
2.2.1 Market Drivers
2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Strategies deployed in Medical Waste Management Market

Chapter 4. Global Medical Waste Management Market by Type of Waste
4.1 Global Non-hazardous Market by Region
4.2 Global Hazardous Market by Region
4.3 Global Medical Waste Management Market by Hazardous Waste Type
4.3.1 Global Infectious & Pathological Market by Region
4.3.2 Global Sharp Waste Market by Region
4.3.3 Global Pharmaceutical Waste Market by Region
4.3.4 Global Others Market by Region

Chapter 5. Global Medical Waste Management Market by Service
5.1 Global Collection, Transport & Storage Market by Region
5.2 Global Treatment & Disposal Market by Region
5.3 Global Medical Waste Management Market by Treatment & Disposal Type
5.3.1 Global Incineration Market by Region
5.3.2 Global Autoclaving Market by Region
5.3.3 Global Chemical Treatment & Others Market by Region
5.4 Global Recycling Market by Region

Chapter 6. Global Medical Waste Management Market by Treatment Site
6.1 Global Offsite Market by Region
6.2 Global Onsite Market by Region

Chapter 7. Global Medical Waste Management Market by Waste Generator
7.1 Global Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories Market by Region
7.2 Global Others Market by Region

Chapter 8. Global Medical Waste Management Market by Region

Chapter 9. Company Profiles
9.1 Veolia Environnement S.A.
9.1.1 Company Overview
9.1.2 Financial Analysis
9.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
9.1.4 Research & Development Expenses
9.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:
9.1.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:
9.2 Waste Management, Inc.
9.2.1 Company Overview
9.2.2 Financial Analysis
9.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
9.2.4 Recent strategies and developments:
9.2.4.1 Acquisition and Mergers:
9.3 Clean Harbors, Inc.
9.3.1 Company Overview
9.3.2 Financial Analysis
9.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
9.4 Remondis SE & Co. KG (Rethmann Se & Co. Kg)
9.4.1 Company Overview
9.4.2 Recent strategies and developments:
9.4.2.1 Acquisition and Mergers:
9.5 Biomedical Waste Solutions, LLC
9.5.1 Company Overview
9.6 Daniels Sharpsmart, Inc. (Daniel Health)
9.6.1 Company Overview
9.7 Sharps Compliance, Inc.
9.7.1 Company Overview
9.7.2 Recent strategies and developments:
9.7.2.1 Acquisition and Mergers:
9.8 Republic Services, Inc. (Cascade Investment Group, Inc.)
9.8.1 Company Overview
9.8.2 Financial Analysis
9.8.3 Segmental Analysis
9.8.4 Recent strategies and developments:
9.8.4.1 Acquisition and Mergers:
9.9 EcoMed Services (Tristel Plc)
9.9.1 Company Overview
9.10. Stericycle, Inc.
9.10.1 Company Overview
9.10.2 Financial Analysis
9.10.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
9.10.4 Recent strategies and developments:
9.10.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
9.10.4.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eoxl7

Media Contact:

Research and Markets 
Laura Wood, Senior Manager 
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-medical-waste-management-market-report-2022-to-2028-featuring-waste-management-clean-harbors-biomedical-waste-solutions-and-sharps-compliance-among-others-301726684.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals The Reason Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting On $88 Billion in Cash

    The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch

  • Why Microsoft Stock Popped on Friday

    Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) inched 2.4% higher on Friday, through 11:25 a.m. ET, despite not one, not two, but three separate analysts deciding to lower their price targets on the tech giant ahead of its earnings report due out Tuesday. Tic-tac-toe, three in a row: Cowen & Co., Evercore ISI, and Citigroup all lowered their price targets on Microsoft stock, as ratings watcher The Fly reports today. Granted, all three bankers continue to recommend buying Microsoft stock ahead of the earnings report (which is probably why the stock is rising today).

  • 3 Fintech Stocks to Buy Before the Bear Market Is Over

    There are financial technology companies that are bringing innovation to consumers, but tougher credit markets have hurt their businesses. This could be an opportunity for long-term investors; these three stocks are poised to flourish when economic conditions ease up, so consider them before the bear market ends. Rapidly rising interest rates created two problems for Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), which uses artificial intelligence to replace the traditional FICO credit score in approving consumer loans.

  • After a Brutal 2022, Is Time Up for Palantir Stock?

    After two decades of staying privately held, big-data analytics company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) went public in Sept. 2020. While the company boasts several U.S. government agencies as well as brand-name commercial sector companies on its client roster, Wall Street has expressed concerns about Palantir's near-term growth rate. Palantir is off to a great start in 2023, and although some of the analyst concerns are valid, its valuation looks appealing for long-term investors.

  • Why Ally Financial Stock Is Soaring Higher Today

    Quarterly results suggest that some of the fears investors had about the lender's business were overblown.

  • Why Shares of Scilex Soared This Week

    Shares of Scilex Holding (NASDAQ: SCLX) were up 39.7% this week as of Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Scilex develops non-opioid treatments for acute and chronic pain. The healthcare company is majority owned by Sorrento Therapeutics, and there have been rumors of a potential buyout.

  • This Might Be the Death Knell for Cannabis Stocks

    The latest update from an industry darling could signal big financial challenges for marijuana companies.

  • Cathie Wood Makes an Eye-Opening Prediction for Tesla

    Her Ark funds have snagged 806,663 Tesla shares in January alone, recently valued at $105.4 million.

  • Netflix earnings: The subscriber obsession ‘has run its course,’ analyst says

    Macquarie Senior Media Tech Analyst Tim Nollen joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Netflix blowing past fourth-quarter earnings expectations, investor sentiment, subscriber growth, CEO Reed Hasting’s stepping down, and the expectations for Netflix in 2023.

  • Best Stock to Buy: SoFi Stock vs. PayPal Stock

    Investors have turned their attention to profits and cash flow as interest rates have risen. Does that give the edge to PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) stock or to SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) stock? This video will answer that question, so tune in to find out.

  • Could Novavax Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is an investment that can look incredibly successful or awful depending on when you bought shares of the company. If it was during the early stages of the pandemic and before it developed its COVID-19 vaccine, you're sitting on some great profits. It has been a volatile stock to own, to say the least.

  • Why Shares of SVB Financial Group Are Rising Today

    Shares of SVB Financial (NASDAQ: SIVB), the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank, traded nearly 15% higher as of 10:55 a.m. ET today after the company reported its fourth-quarter earnings results last night.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares jumped more than 5% Friday morning and were holding on to a gain of 3% as of 2:33 p.m. ET. Nio -- like other Chinese automakers -- has been hit by multiple rounds of business slowdowns due to COVID-19-related shutdowns and drops in consumer demand over the past year. The slump in EV demand has led to vehicle price drops by EV leader Tesla in China that were followed by cuts from other domestic EV makers.

  • What Makes Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?

    Does Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let's find out.

  • CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching CVS Health (CVS) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Investing in Apple (AAPL)

    Wedgewood Partners, an investment management firm, published its fourth quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly net increase of 5.2% has been recorded by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2022, below the S&P 500 Index’s 7.56% gain for the same period. Spare some time to […]

  • These 2 Medical Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar

    Why investors should use the Zacks Earnings ESP tool to help find stocks that are poised to top quarterly earnings estimates.

  • Why Amarin Stock Tumbled This Week

    Amarin's tussle with its largest stakeholder doesn't appear to be sitting well with shareholders.

  • As Markets Fall, Solar Stocks Are Cooling Off

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) all fell as much as 1% on the day. Below, you'll learn more about what's pulling down solar energy stocks and whether they can rebound in due course. Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), which makes microinverters that allow individual solar panels to convert their energy production from direct current to alternating current, saw its stock drop 11% on Thursday.

  • This Chinese billionaire has lost over 90% of his fortune and analysts are worried about the future of his 200,000 staff

    The real estate mogul has also been removed from high profile political networks.