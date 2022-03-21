U.S. markets open in 2 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,442.50
    -11.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,486.00
    -147.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,356.00
    -57.50 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,072.90
    -7.30 (-0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.15
    +4.45 (+4.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,926.40
    -2.90 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    25.19
    +0.10 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1056
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.57
    -1.10 (-4.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3138
    -0.0037 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.2030
    +0.0330 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,298.11
    -507.50 (-1.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.94
    +29.07 (+3.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,449.65
    +44.92 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.53 (+0.65%)
     

Global Medical Weight-Loss Devices Market Size to 2028 By Upcoming Trends and Challenges, Industry Revenue, Growth Factors, Future Strategic Planning, Key Vendors, Market Contribution and Developments

Industry Research
·7 min read
Industry Research
Industry Research

Pune, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global “Medical Weight-Loss Devices Market” report explores Comprehensive and Insightful Information about various key factors like Regional Growth, Segmentation, CAGR, Business Revenue Status of Top Key Players and Drivers. The purpose of this report is to provide a telescopic view of the current market size by value and volume, opportunities, and development status. The Medical Weight-Loss Devices market report majorly focuses on market trends, historical growth rates, technologies, and the changing investment structure. Additionally, the report shows the latest market insights, increasing growth opportunities, business strategies, and growth plans adopted by major players. Moreover, it contains an analysis of Current Market Dynamics, Future Developments, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Get a Sample PDF of report - https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/request-sample/20167810

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Medical Weight-Loss Devices Market
Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Gastric Band accounting for % of the Medical Weight-Loss Devices global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Hospital segment is altered throughout this forecast period.

The research report studies the Medical Weight-Loss Devices market share using different methodologies and analyses to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market. The report identifies various key manufacturers in the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market.

List of Top Key Players of the Medical Weight-Loss Devices Market Report:

  • ReShape Medical

  • Helioscopie Medical Implants

  • Allurion

  • Spatz FGIA

  • Lexal

  • Obalon

  • Medsil

  • Endalis

  • Districlass Medical

  • Medicone

  • Silimed

  • Ethicon

  • Millennium Surgical

  • MID (Medical Innovation Developpement)

  • Apollo Endosurgery

  • Cousin Biotech

To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report - https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/request-covid19/20167810

Global Medical Weight-Loss Devices Market: Drivers and Restrains
The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2017 to 2028. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2017 to 2028. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2017 to 2028, manufacturer from 2017 to 2022, region from 2017 to 2022, and global price from 2017 to 2028.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:
The report offers an exhaustive assessment of different region-wise and country-wise Medical Weight-Loss Devices markets such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, etc.

The report includes a country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2017-2028, by countries (regions), by Type, and by Application, as well as by players for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Enquire before purchasing this report - https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/20167810

Global Medical Weight-Loss Devices Scope and Segment
Medical Weight-Loss Devices market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Medical Weight-Loss Devices market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue, and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

On the basis of Product Type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

  • Gastric Band

  • Electrical Stimulation Systems

  • Gastric Balloon Systems

  • Gastric Emptying Systems

  • Others

On the basis of the End Users/Applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

  • Hospital

  • Clinic

  • Household

  • Others

Competitive Landscape:
The Medical Weight-Loss Devices Market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers a comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2017-2022. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2017-2022. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Medical Weight-Loss Devices business, the date to enter into the Medical Weight-Loss Devices market, Medical Weight-Loss Devices product introduction, recent developments, etc.

Get A Sample Copy Of The Medical Weight-Loss Devices Market Report 2022-2028

Medical Weight-Loss Devices Market Report Highlights

Market Size: Accurate market size and CAGR forecasts for the period 2022-2028

Market Penetration: Thorough information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Global Medical Weight-Loss Devices Market. The report analyzes the market based on Product Outlook. Product Type, Target Consumer, Distribution Channel, and region.

Product Development/Innovation: Comprehensive insights on upcoming products, research and development activities, and product launches in the Global Medical Weight-Loss Devices Market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various types of Global Medical Weight-Loss Devices markets.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about products, untapped regions, recent developments, and investments in the Global Medical Weight-Loss Devices market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessments of leading players operating global Coronavirus Diagnostic Market is provided to understand the global competitive scenario.

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

  • What is the global (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Medical Weight-Loss Devices?

  • Who are the global key manufacturers of the Medical Weight-Loss Devices Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

  • What are the Medical Weight-Loss Devices market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Medical Weight-Loss Devices Industry?

  • Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

  • What focused approach and constraints are holding the Medical Weight-Loss Devices market?

  • What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

  • What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Medical Weight-Loss Devices along with the manufacturing process of Medical Weight-Loss Devices?

  • What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Medical Weight-Loss Devices market?

  • Economic impact on the Medical Weight-Loss Devices industry and development trend of the Medical Weight-Loss Devices industry.

  • What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of the Medical Weight-Loss Devices market?

  • What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Medical Weight-Loss Devices market, and how they are expected to impact the market?

  • What is the Medical Weight-Loss Devices market size at the regional and country-level?

Purchase this report (Price 4900 USD for a single-user license) - https://www.industryresearch.biz/purchase/20167810

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2021
Base Year: 2021
Estimated Year: 2022
Medical Weight-Loss Devices Market Forecast Period: 2022-2028

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Medical Weight-Loss Devices market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Major Points from TOC:

1 Study Coverage
2 Executive Summary
3 Competition by Manufacturers
4 Market Size by Type
5 Market Size by Application
6 North America
7 Europe
8 Asia Pacific
9 Latin America
10 Middle East and Africa
11 Company Profiles
12 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14 Key Findings in The Global Medical Weight-Loss Devices Study
15 Appendix

Continue…………

Detailed TOC of Global Medical Weight-Loss Devices Market @ https://www.industryresearch.biz/TOC/20167810

About Us:

Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors. Industry Research is a credible source for gaining market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs.

CONTACT: Industry Research Biz Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 UK +44 203 239 8187 Email: sales@industryresearch.biz Web: https://www.industryresearch.biz


Recommended Stories

  • China Eastern Boeing 737 Crashes in Southern China

    A Boeing 737 plane operated by China Eastern Airlines carrying about 130 people has crashed in southern China.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    Have the markets turned the corner? Maybe not – but maybe so, at least for the short term. Despite rising inflation in the States, and Russia’s continuing war against Ukraine, high prices for oil, and disruptions in the global commodity markets, Wall Street just finished its best week since November of 2020. Between March 14 and March 18, the S&P 500 rose ~6%, while the NASDAQ was up ~9%. Investors were clearly in a buying mood, and the indexes reflected it. However, some Wall Street pros are un

  • Foreclosures are on the rise. Here’s what that says about the housing market

    In January there was a seven-fold increase in foreclosure starts as compared to December, with roughly 33,000 loans referred to foreclosure, according to a report from mortgage data and analytics company Black Knight. What’s more, data from real estate data analytics firm ATTOM Data Solutions revealed that lenders repossessed 2,634 U.S. properties through completed foreclosures in February 2022, which is an increase of 70% from last year (though it’s still down 45% from last month). What do these foreclosures say about the housing market?

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk Is Working on Master Plan 3. The Stock Is Jumping.

    A Thursday tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk seems to be helping the stock. All it says is “working on Master Plan Part 3,” but people who follow the electric-vehicle company know exactly what Musk is talking about. Part 3 of the master plan would follow Part Deux, published in 2016, and Part 1, written by Musk in 2006.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. I can’t work much longer. Will we be able to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Amazon Announces 20-for-1 Stock Split: Could Chipotle Be Next?

    E-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) recently announced it would be doing a 20-for-1 stock split. Amazon's share price has risen over the years and surpassed $3,000 per share. Of course, many brokers offer customers the ability to buy fractional shares, but everyday retail investors still sometimes get dissuaded from buying stocks that are expensive nominally.

  • Wheat prices soar on Ukraine fears, but U.S. growers can't cash in

    After Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global wheat futures soaring, U.S. farmer Vance Ehmke was eager to sell his grain. Local prices shot up roughly 30% to nearly $12 a bushel, about the highest Ehmke could recall in 45 years of farming near the western Kansas town of Healy. Instead of reaping a windfall, Ehmke found a commodities market turned upside down.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After Four Market Days That Changed Everything

    Four big days transformed the stock market rally, but don't get too excited. Nvidia is among stocks flashing buy signals.

  • Take Aggressive NVIDIA Profits

    The chip giant posted outstanding gains last week, lifting more than 25% to a four-week high.

  • Sorry, Investors, You Can’t Buy the Dip Anymore

    There are reasons you might be tempted to buy the dip, but investors can’t count on the Federal Reserve to help them out.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. E.W. Scripps Co. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway strikes $11.6 billion deal for reinsurer Alleghany Corp.

    Warren Buffett picked the industry he arguably knows best, insurance, for his first major deal in two years.

  • China Evergrande and Its Units Suspend Trading in Hong Kong

    (Bloomberg) -- Embattled Chinese real estate developer China Evergrande Group along with its other units suspended trading in Hong Kong Monday morning, according to exchange filings. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Perm

  • Soaring Nickel Will Drive Tesla, EV Players to Do This With Batteries

    Inflation is hitting the electric vehicle supply chain as the prices for metals that go into batteries soar. It isn't all bad news, though. Inflationary pressure will drive EV makers to innovate faster.

  • Oil Surges as Risk Grows of Russian Supply-Hit From Ukraine War

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil surged for a third day as the war in Ukraine neared the one-month mark with no conclusion in sight.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeBrent topped $111 a barrel, up 14% sin

  • Former Apple employee charged with defrauding $10 million

    A former Apple employee has been charged with defrauding the tech giant out of more than $10 million by taking kickbacks, stealing equipment and laundering money, federal prosecutors said.

  • It’s time to buy the best beaten-down stocks in tech and elsewhere, and this winning fund manager shows you how

    Chris Armbruster of the Virtus KAR Mid-Cap Growth Fund says the "very best tech companies grow right through" interest rate increases.

  • Is Bionano Genomics a Buy?

    High-flying growth stocks like Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) tend to be controversial among different crowds of investors. In my view, the biggest point in favor of investing in Bionano Genomics is that its business model will lead to a huge amount of recurring income over time, thereby leading to a virtuous cycle in which it can afford to funnel more and more money into developing new products. Bionano makes a genome-mapping instrument called the Saphyr, which is specialized in detecting major structural variations in chromosomes, such as large insertions or deletions and translocations.

  • FTSE 100 Live: Oil prices rise after Saudi attacks, subdued start for European markets

    Caution has returned to European stock markets after the FTSE 100 index experienced its strongest week since November 2020. Today’s subdued start to the week came as oil prices rose on the back of more supply uncertainty, particularly in light of attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia over the weekend. Traders are also looking ahead to Wednesday’s UK inflation figures and spring statement from Chancellor Rishi Sunak, as well as Thursday’s publication of the first economic figures to measure activity in Europe since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 34% to 54%, According to Wall Street

    Here are three dividend stocks that could soar 34% to 54% over the next 12 months, according to Wall Street. Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) belongs to the elite group of stocks known as Dividend Aristocrats. Its dividend yield currently tops 2.8%.