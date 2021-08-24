U.S. markets close in 4 hours 49 minutes

Global Medication Management Market (2021 to 2026) - Information Technology Boosting Medication Management Presents Opportunities

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medication Management Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global medication management market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 15.15% during the period 2020-2026.

With the high adoption of IT in the healthcare industry globally, there will be an increase in the adoption of medication management systems. The demand for these systems is increasing due to the growing need for remote patient monitoring services across healthcare. The increasing role of digital health, demand for pharmacy automation solutions, and active involvement of vendors will contribute to the growth of the medication management market.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the medication management system market during the forecast period:

  • Increasing Acquisitions & Agreements Among Vendors

  • Role Of Digital Health in Medication Management

  • Reduction In Medication Errors and Healthcare Costs

  • Rising Demand for Enormous Data Mounting from Healthcare Industry

The study considers the medication management market's present scenario and its market dynamics for the period 2020?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

The global medication management market research report includes a detailed segmentation by software type, delivery mode, end-User, geography. CPOE is an integral and key component of medication management within hospital settings. Providers are increasingly adopting CPOE because of the Medicare and Medicaid incentive programs for meaningful use of electronic health records. The use of CPOE has increased steadily over time. Many EHR products now come being equipped with CPOE modules that enabling physicians to enter patient data electronically.

Web and cloud-based solutions are expected to contribute to and improve several aspects of the healthcare sector. Medicine orders can be quickly digitized directly into a single, web-based application that supports customized workflows. Many companies are developing web and cloud-based medication management systems such as CareMeds, Omnicell, PipelineRx, etc.

Medication management in hospitals is vitally important to the delivery of safe care. Hospitals are using telemedicine to improve their link to pharmacy services at any time, improving medication systems for patients. Electronic medications management systems support all the stakeholders within the process and provide the patient-centric care model. Such developments are contributing to the rising uptake of medication systems in hospitals.

Most of the leading players are focusing on implementing various strategies to boom in the market. Manufacturers compete directly with several companies in the medication management automation solutions market. The medication management industry is intensely competitive. The players are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities with the rising demand for systems in the global industry. Key vendors have a wide geographical reach, diversified product portfolio, and a strong focus on innovation and research activities. Major key players accounting for the significant share in the market are Cerner Corporation, BD, Omnicell, McKesson Corporation, Epic Systems, and United Health Group.

Major Vendors

  • Omnicell

  • Epic Systems Corporation

  • BD

  • Cerner Corporation

  • McKesson Corporation

  • UnitedHealth Group

Other Prominent Vendors

  • ArbiMed

  • ARxIUM

  • Cureatr

  • DrFirst

  • GE Healthcare

  • Genoa

  • Healthcom

  • ICU Medical

  • iRx Reminder

  • Medical Information Technology

  • Medicine-On-Time

  • NextGen Healthcare

  • PipelineRx

  • Plexus Technology Group

  • SmartMed

  • Swisslog Healthcare

  • Talyst

  • WellSky

Key Questions Answered:
1. At what CAGR is the Medication Management market projected to grow in the forecast period (2021-2026)?
2. What is the impact of the COVID-19 in the Medical Management Market?
3. Which region holds the largest share in the Market?
4. What are the new developments in the Medication Management Systems market?
5. Who are the top key players in the Medication Management Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Information Technology Boosting Medication Management
8.2 Acquisitions & Agreements Among Vendors
8.3 Role of Digital Health in Medication Management

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 E-Medication & Electronic Medication Management
9.2 Reduction in Medication Errors & Healthcare Costs
9.3 Enormous Data Mounting in Healthcare Industry

10 Market Growth Restraints
10.1 Technical & Workflow Issues
10.2 Lack of Standardization & Security Concerns
10.3 Errors Linked to Medication Management Systems

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Medication Management During COVID-19
11.4 Five Forces Analysis

12 Software Type
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Computerized Physician Order Entry
12.4 Clinical Decision Support System
12.5 Automated Dispensing Systems
12.6 Drugs Inventory Management System
12.7 Others

13 Delivery Mode
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Web & Cloud-Based
13.4 On-Premises

14 End-User
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Hospitals
14.4 Pharmacies
14.5 Others

15 Geography
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Geographic Overview

16 North America
16.1 Market Overview
16.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.3 Key Countries

17 Europe
17.1 Market Overview
17.2 Market Size & Forecast
17.3 Key Countries

18 APAC
18.1 Market Overview
18.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.3 Key Countries

19 Latin America
19.1 Market Overview
19.2 Market Size & Forecast
19.3 Key Countries

20 Middle East and Africa
20.1 Market Overview
20.2 Market Size & Forecast
20.3 Key Countries

21 Competitive Landscape
21.1 Competition Overview
21.2 Market Share Analysis

22 Key Company Profiles
22.1 Omnicell
22.2 Epic Systems Corporation
22.3 BD
22.4 Cerner Corporation
22.5 Mckesson Corporation
22.6 United Health Group

23 Other Prominent Vendors
23.1 Arbimed
23.2 Arxium
23.3 Cureatr
23.4 Drfirst
23.5 GE Healthcare
23.6 Genoa Healthcare
23.7 Healthcom
23.8 ICU Medical
23.9 IRX Reminder
23.10 Medical Information Technology
23.11 Medicine-On-Time
23.12 Nextgen Healthcare
23.13 Pipelinerx
23.14 Plexus Technology Group
23.15 Smartmed
23.16 Swisslog Healthcare
23.17 Talyst
23.18 Wellsky

24 Report Summary
24.1 Key Takeaways
24.2 Strategic Recommendations

25 Quantitative Summary
25.1 Market by Software Type
25.2 Market by Delivery Mode
25.3 Market by End-User
25.4 Market by Geography

26 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j6oibz

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-medication-management-market-2021-to-2026---information-technology-boosting-medication-management-presents-opportunities-301361556.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

