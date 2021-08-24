Global Medication Management Market (2021 to 2026) - Information Technology Boosting Medication Management Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medication Management Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global medication management market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 15.15% during the period 2020-2026.



With the high adoption of IT in the healthcare industry globally, there will be an increase in the adoption of medication management systems. The demand for these systems is increasing due to the growing need for remote patient monitoring services across healthcare. The increasing role of digital health, demand for pharmacy automation solutions, and active involvement of vendors will contribute to the growth of the medication management market.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the medication management system market during the forecast period:

Increasing Acquisitions & Agreements Among Vendors

Role Of Digital Health in Medication Management

Reduction In Medication Errors and Healthcare Costs

Rising Demand for Enormous Data Mounting from Healthcare Industry

The study considers the medication management market's present scenario and its market dynamics for the period 2020?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



The global medication management market research report includes a detailed segmentation by software type, delivery mode, end-User, geography. CPOE is an integral and key component of medication management within hospital settings. Providers are increasingly adopting CPOE because of the Medicare and Medicaid incentive programs for meaningful use of electronic health records. The use of CPOE has increased steadily over time. Many EHR products now come being equipped with CPOE modules that enabling physicians to enter patient data electronically.



Web and cloud-based solutions are expected to contribute to and improve several aspects of the healthcare sector. Medicine orders can be quickly digitized directly into a single, web-based application that supports customized workflows. Many companies are developing web and cloud-based medication management systems such as CareMeds, Omnicell, PipelineRx, etc.



Medication management in hospitals is vitally important to the delivery of safe care. Hospitals are using telemedicine to improve their link to pharmacy services at any time, improving medication systems for patients. Electronic medications management systems support all the stakeholders within the process and provide the patient-centric care model. Such developments are contributing to the rising uptake of medication systems in hospitals.



Most of the leading players are focusing on implementing various strategies to boom in the market. Manufacturers compete directly with several companies in the medication management automation solutions market. The medication management industry is intensely competitive. The players are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities with the rising demand for systems in the global industry. Key vendors have a wide geographical reach, diversified product portfolio, and a strong focus on innovation and research activities. Major key players accounting for the significant share in the market are Cerner Corporation, BD, Omnicell, McKesson Corporation, Epic Systems, and United Health Group.



Major Vendors

Story continues

Omnicell

Epic Systems Corporation

BD

Cerner Corporation

McKesson Corporation

UnitedHealth Group

Other Prominent Vendors

ArbiMed

ARxIUM

Cureatr

DrFirst

GE Healthcare

Genoa

Healthcom

ICU Medical

iRx Reminder

Medical Information Technology

Medicine-On-Time

NextGen Healthcare

PipelineRx

Plexus Technology Group

SmartMed

Swisslog Healthcare

Talyst

WellSky

Key Questions Answered:

1. At what CAGR is the Medication Management market projected to grow in the forecast period (2021-2026)?

2. What is the impact of the COVID-19 in the Medical Management Market?

3. Which region holds the largest share in the Market?

4. What are the new developments in the Medication Management Systems market?

5. Who are the top key players in the Medication Management Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Information Technology Boosting Medication Management

8.2 Acquisitions & Agreements Among Vendors

8.3 Role of Digital Health in Medication Management



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 E-Medication & Electronic Medication Management

9.2 Reduction in Medication Errors & Healthcare Costs

9.3 Enormous Data Mounting in Healthcare Industry



10 Market Growth Restraints

10.1 Technical & Workflow Issues

10.2 Lack of Standardization & Security Concerns

10.3 Errors Linked to Medication Management Systems



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Medication Management During COVID-19

11.4 Five Forces Analysis



12 Software Type

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Computerized Physician Order Entry

12.4 Clinical Decision Support System

12.5 Automated Dispensing Systems

12.6 Drugs Inventory Management System

12.7 Others



13 Delivery Mode

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Web & Cloud-Based

13.4 On-Premises



14 End-User

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Hospitals

14.4 Pharmacies

14.5 Others



15 Geography

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Geographic Overview



16 North America

16.1 Market Overview

16.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.3 Key Countries



17 Europe

17.1 Market Overview

17.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.3 Key Countries



18 APAC

18.1 Market Overview

18.2 Market Size & Forecast

18.3 Key Countries



19 Latin America

19.1 Market Overview

19.2 Market Size & Forecast

19.3 Key Countries



20 Middle East and Africa

20.1 Market Overview

20.2 Market Size & Forecast

20.3 Key Countries



21 Competitive Landscape

21.1 Competition Overview

21.2 Market Share Analysis



22 Key Company Profiles

22.1 Omnicell

22.2 Epic Systems Corporation

22.3 BD

22.4 Cerner Corporation

22.5 Mckesson Corporation

22.6 United Health Group



23 Other Prominent Vendors

23.1 Arbimed

23.2 Arxium

23.3 Cureatr

23.4 Drfirst

23.5 GE Healthcare

23.6 Genoa Healthcare

23.7 Healthcom

23.8 ICU Medical

23.9 IRX Reminder

23.10 Medical Information Technology

23.11 Medicine-On-Time

23.12 Nextgen Healthcare

23.13 Pipelinerx

23.14 Plexus Technology Group

23.15 Smartmed

23.16 Swisslog Healthcare

23.17 Talyst

23.18 Wellsky



24 Report Summary

24.1 Key Takeaways

24.2 Strategic Recommendations



25 Quantitative Summary

25.1 Market by Software Type

25.2 Market by Delivery Mode

25.3 Market by End-User

25.4 Market by Geography



26 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j6oibz

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-medication-management-market-2021-to-2026---information-technology-boosting-medication-management-presents-opportunities-301361556.html

SOURCE Research and Markets