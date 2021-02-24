Global Medium-Density Fibreboard (MDF) Markets, 2015-2020 & 2021-2026
DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medium-Density Fibreboard (MDF) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global medium-density fibreboard market reached a value of US$ 25.12 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global medium-density fibreboard market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
Medium-density fibreboard (MDF) is an engineered wood product composed of wood fibres that are mixed along with resin and wax and compressed into flat panels under heat and pressure. It is denser than plywood and does not expand or contract in humid or moist weather.
It also offers superior quality and is usually available at a significantly lower price point when compared to other wood products. Owing to these advantages, MDF is widely utilized in a variety of residential and commercial projects, which include flooring, furniture, cabinetry, ceiling molding and industrial packaging.
The burgeoning building and construction industry, especially in developing countries, represents one of the primary factors contributing to the growth of the global MDF market. Moreover, MDF is an environment-friendly wood product, which is manufactured using recycled wood, and aids in saving trees and protecting the environment. As a result, governments in various countries are encouraging individuals to adopt wood panels, which is further impelling the MDF market growth.
Asia Pacific represents the largest market owing to the burgeoning construction industry and the rising demand for better housing and furniture in the region. This can also be attributed to the population growth, and inflating income levels and improving standards of living of the individuals.
Furthermore, on account of rapid urbanization, rising global population and inflating income levels, there is a rise in the number of commercial and residential spaces. This, in turn, is anticipated to boost the overall sales of MDF in the coming years.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
1. What was the global medium-density fiberboard market size in 2020?
2. What will be the global medium-density fiberboard market outlook during the forecast period (2021-2026)?
3. What are the global medium-density fiberboard market drivers?
4. What are the major trends in the global medium-density fiberboard market?
5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global-medium density fiberboard market?
6. What is the global medium-density fiberboard market breakup by application?
7. What is the global medium-density fiberboard market breakup by construction?
8. What are the major regions in the global medium-density fiberboard market?
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry.
Some of these players are:
M. Kaindl KG
Sonae Arauco SA
Guangdong Weihua Corporation
Dynea Guangdong Co. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Engineered Wood Industry
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.2.1 Volume Trends
5.2.2 Value Trends
5.3 Price Trends
5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Application
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast
6 Global Medium-Density Fibre Board Market
6.1 Market Overview
6.2 Market Performance
6.2.1 Volume Trends
6.2.2 Value Trends
6.3 Impact of COVID-19
6.4 Price Analysis
6.4.1 Key Price Indicators
6.4.2 Price Structure
6.4.3 Price Trends
6.5 Market Breakup by Region
6.6 Market Breakup by Residential and Commercial Applications
6.7 Market Breakup by New Construction and Replacement Applications
6.8 Market Forecast
6.9 SWOT Analysis
6.10 Value Chain Analysis
6.10.1 Overview
6.10.2 Forest Growers
6.10.3 Sawmills
6.10.4 Medium Density Fibreboard (MDF) Manufacturers
6.10.5 Distributors
6.10.6 Exporters
6.10.7 End Users
6.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.12 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors
7 Market Breakup by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific
7.2 Europe
7.3 North America
7.4 Latin America
7.5 Middle East and Africa
8 Market Breakup by Residential and Commercial Applications
8.1 Residential
8.2 Commercial
9 Market Breakup by New Construction and Replacement Applications
9.1 New Construction
9.2 Replacement
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Competitive Structure
10.2 Key Players Capacities
11 Medium-Density Fibreboard (MDF) Manufacturing Process
11.1 Product Overview
11.2 Detailed Process Flow
11.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved
11.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements
12 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
12.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures
12.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures
12.3 Plant Machinery
12.4 Machinery Pictures
12.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures
12.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures
12.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures
12.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures
12.9 Utilities Requirements and Expenditures
12.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures
12.11 Other Capital Investments
13 Loans and Financial Assistance
14 Project Economics
14.1 Capital Cost of the Project
14.2 Techno-Economic Parameters
14.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain
14.4 Income Projections
14.5 Expenditure Projections
14.6 Taxation and Depreciation
14.7 Financial Analysis
14.8 Profit Analysis
15 Key Player Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ptip62
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-medium-density-fibreboard-mdf-markets-2015-2020--2021-2026-301234826.html
SOURCE Research and Markets