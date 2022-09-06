U.S. markets open in 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,951.25
    +26.75 (+0.68%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,523.00
    +211.00 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,181.25
    +77.00 (+0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,823.20
    +13.90 (+0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.06
    +0.19 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,721.70
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    18.15
    +0.26 (+1.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9903
    -0.0030 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2540
    +0.0610 (+1.91%)
     

  • Vix

    25.61
    +0.05 (+0.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1548
    +0.0027 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.4230
    +1.8480 (+1.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,897.10
    +160.44 (+0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.22
    +4.55 (+0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,308.56
    +21.13 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,626.51
    +6.90 (+0.02%)
     

Global Medium- and Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Outlook, 2022

ReportLinker
·2 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In 2021, the aftermarket rebounded strongly from the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020, as vehicles in operation (VIO), average miles driven, and spend per vehicle increased. However, parts shortages remain a year after the global economy has reopened, and the skilled labor shortage of truck drivers and service technicians is approaching critical levels.

New York, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medium- and Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Outlook, 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318446/?utm_source=GNW


The aim of this study is to identify the size of the global medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicle aftermarket and its growth opportunities in 2022. Commercial vehicles include medium- and heavy-duty on-road trucks.

Revenue includes parts only and excludes service, unless otherwise noted.

Revenue is measured at the manufacturer level and is expressed in US dollars.

This research is the culmination of the work of the analyst’s analysts located all over the world.

Frost & Sullivan’s analysts have used multiple sources and statistical analysis in markets where information is not available to increase the confidence level of the research findings.

The markets covered are the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, India, Japan, Thailand, Australia, Taiwan, and China.

The research covers major technology trends and their impact on vehicle maintenance.

This includes aftermarket truck telematics penetration, record growth for online parts sellers, and increased adoption of predictive maintenance.

Growth opportunities and companies to action are also covered.

The study includes a global economic outlook with top trends for 2021 and predictions for 2022. It identifies the main factors that will influence the size of the global commercial vehicle aftermarket and how the industry outlook varies by region.

The findings cover developments in the global commercial vehicle aftermarket in 2021 that will have an impact on the market in 2022. Data sources include primary and secondary research, existing Frost & Sullivan studies, statistical modeling, and analysis.

Rising diesel costs, potential supply chain disruptions, the Russo-Ukrainian war, and general economic inflation are among the main factors affecting market growth in 2022. The research ends with key conclusions and the outlook for 2022.
Author: Stephen Spivey
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318446/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • 'We don’t have enough' lithium globally to meet EV targets, mining CEO says

    One miner warned that domestic resources for lithium, the most critical mineral used for electric vehicle production, may not be sufficient enough to meet some U.S. climate targets.

  • Russia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic Damage

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia may face a longer and deeper recession as the impact of US and European sanctions spreads, handicapping sectors that the country has relied on for years to power its economy, according to an internal report prepared for the government.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans f

  • Exclusive-Shell, Exxon launch sale of major Dutch gas venture -document

    Shell and Exxon Mobil have put up for sale one of Europe's largest and oldest natural gas production ventures, betting on soaring energy prices amid tensions with Russia to attract buyers, according to a document and industry sources. The top two Western energy giants could raise over $1 billion from the sale of the 50-50 NAM joint venture in the Netherlands, two industry sources said. Shell and Exxon recently launched the sale process for NAM’s offshore gas operations, which include dozens of fields and around 20 offshore platforms, as well as a network of pipelines and three processing plants, according to the document and sources.

  • Alibaba, JD.com, NIO and Other Chinese Stocks Slide as Lockdowns Bite

    China ratcheted up Covid-19 restrictions over the weekend, raising the prospect of wider economic disruption and hitting Chinese stocks.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO's death ruled a suicide

    The death of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's chief financial officer, who fell from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the "Jenga" tower on Friday afternoon, has been ruled a suicide, the New York City Medical Examiner's Office said on Monday. Gustavo Arnal, 52, died from "multiple" blunt force trauma, the office said.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO plunges to death at New York's Jenga tower

    (Reuters) -Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's chief financial officer fell to his death from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the "Jenga" tower on Friday afternoon, police said on Sunday, days after the struggling retailer announced it was closing stores and laying off workers. Gustavo Arnal, 52, joined Bed Bath & Beyond in 2020. Police identified the man as Gustavo Arnal.

  • Here's how much the typical baby boomer has saved up for retirement — how do you stack up right now?

    And if you’re behind? It’s OK boomer. There’s still some time to catch up.

  • China’s Energy Giants Sell Gas to World Scrambling for Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s biggest energy groups are diverting more liquefied natural gas away from their languishing home market, offering some relief to desperate buyers suffering supply shortages in other parts of the world. Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesRussia

  • Bed Bath & Beyond: Pump and dump allegations 'are without merit'

    Bed Bath & Beyond is responding to a new shareholder lawsuit alleging its former CFO was involved in a pump and dump scheme.

  • Tech workers left hanging as Sea e-commerce arm Shopee rescinds job offers

    Southeast Asia's largest e-commerce firm Shopee has rescinded dozens of job offers in the past two weeks, sources said, a move that began shortly after parent company Sea Ltd reported widening losses and sharply slower revenue growth. Four people interviewed by Reuters who have participated in a WeChat group of some 60 people that was set up to discuss Shopee's withdrawal of offers said their offers were pulled just days before they were due to begin work. One 27-year-old engineer who asked that only his first name Wang be used said his call came a week after arriving in Singapore, having quit a job in Shanghai with TikTok owner Bytedance.

  • Russia sends more energy to Asia as Europe cuts back

    BERLIN (AP) — Russia sent significantly more oil and coal to India and China over the summer compared with the start of the year, while European countries that long relied on Russian energy have cut back sharply in response to the war in Ukraine, said a report published Tuesday.

  • Russia demands sanctions are lifted before it resumes gas supplies

    Cut red tape on fracking to secure energy security, Liz Truss urged London Stock Exchange battles to avoid irrelevance as red tape swamps the City FTSE 100 falls 0.4pc after Liz Truss named PM Lucy Burton: Now is not the time for councils to trial four-day weeks at the taxpayers expense Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Ford and Rivian Recall Some EVs

    Some recalls involving Ford's Mustang Mach E along with Rivian's R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV were listed on NHTSA's website Monday.

  • I Lost My Job. Can I Tap Retirement Accounts Without Penalties?

    I lost my job last year and need to take care of a parent. In doing that, I must withdraw money from my retirement. I don't understand the tax implications and penalties. I would also like access to any savings … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I lost My Job. Can I Tap Retirement Accounts Without Penalties? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Inflation Cuts Into Pork Profits as Tyson, Seaboard Report Hit to Operating Margins

    Meatpackers are paying more for hogs in the U.S., and pork export volumes to China dropped 68% in the first six months of the year

  • The new retirement isn’t just about saving, it’s about evolving

    These days, retirement requires a whole new planning approach—you've bid farewell to your job and opened vistas of free time—now what?

  • Stocks tumble as Russia refuses to resume EU gas supplies unless west lifts sanctions

    The deepening energy crisis following the closure of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline has sent equities and the euro tumbling.

  • FedEx Ground head faces contractor group's no-confidence vote

    The vote is scheduled to start on Tuesday and will end on Friday, Spencer Patton, president of the Trade Association for Logistics Professionals (TALP), said in a statement. Patton had launched the group last month to advocate for contractors. Last month, Patton ratcheted up pressure on FedEx to boost compensation for contractors after the company's actions made it even harder for them to wring out profit in a downshifting, inflationary economy.

  • The bottling plant I work at just got acquired by investors who want to change the future of capitalism. Let’s see how they handle our immediate concerns

    Investors who proclaim their attachment to ESG should address longstanding worker concerns first, says bottling plant worker Cesar Moreira.

  • Oil’s OPEC+ Rally Cools With China Growth Worries Lingering

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell, with a post-OPEC+ meeting rally fizzling out as traders weighed the group’s output cut as well as further lockdowns in China.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesRussia Sanctions Ben Stiller, Sean Penn After Latest US MeasuresGlobal benchmark