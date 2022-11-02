Global Medium- and High-voltage Power Cable Markets 2022-2030: Opportunities in Leveraging Technology and Optimizing Cost on the Factory Floor & Net-zero Energy Transition Commitments
This research service is a comprehensive study of the medium- and high-voltage (MV/HV) power cables (including overhead and underground/submarine) market. Growth is forecast from 2022 to 2030.
The study sheds light on market dynamics such as growth drivers and restraints expected to impact market developments during the forecast period. The data presented in the research service is based on historical data and information gathered through interactions with various key stakeholders spread across the world.
The study also presents an overview of regional trends, and it analyzes potential growth opportunities for cable manufacturers and derives strategic imperatives for companies to follow as recommendations.
The study presents revenue forecast based on region (North America; Europe; Asia-Pacific (further segmented into China, ASEAN, East Asia, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), and India + Rest of South Asia); Russia + CIS; the Middle East; Latin America; and Africa) as well as transmission voltage (with voltage class above 72.5kV), distribution (with voltage class between 1kV and 72.5kV), and underground/submarine (including all voltage classes above 1kV).
Key Issues Addressed
Is the global MV and HV power cables market revenue growing? How long will it continue to grow, and at what rate will it grow?
What are some of the growth opportunities for transmission and distribution (T&D) power cable vendors?
Which regions/countries will register strong revenue growth during the forecast period?
What are the revenue growth projections for underground and/or submarine cables during the forecast period?
Who are the main competitors in the market? Is the market moving toward the consolidation phase?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the MV and HV Power Cables Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Segmentation
Questions This Study Will Answer
Key Competitors
Growth Metrics
Distribution Channels
Growth Drivers
Growth Driver Analysis
Growth Restraints
Growth Restraint Analysis
Forecast Assumptions
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Application
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast Analysis
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Application
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
Competitive Environment
Revenue Share
Revenue Share Analysis
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: North America
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Country
Revenue Forecast by Application
Forecast Analysis
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Europe
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Country
Revenue Forecast by Application
Forecast Analysis
Forecast Analysis by Country
Forecast Analysis by Application
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: China
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Application
Forecast Analysis by Application
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: The Middle East
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Application
Forecast Analysis by Application
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis: India + RoSA
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Country
Revenue Forecast by Application
Forecast Analysis
Forecast Analysis by Application
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Asia-Pacific
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast by Application
Forecast Analysis
Forecast Analysis by Application
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Rest of the World
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast by Application
Forecast Analysis - Latin America
Forecast Analysis - Africa
Forecast Analysis - Russia + CIS
10. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Diversification of the Location of Manufacturing Plants
Growth Opportunity 2: Leveraging Technology and Optimizing Cost on the Factory Floor
Growth Opportunity 3: Net-zero Energy Transition Commitments
Growth Opportunity 4: Roadmap for Recyclability and Sustainability
