Global MedTech Healthcare IT Industry Competitive Landscape Review 2021-2022: Technology, Impact of COVID-19, Regulatory Framework, Patent Review, Start-up Ecosystem
This report incorporates an in-depth analysis of the MedTech market and its competitive landscape through 2021. Major players, competitive intelligence, innovative technologies and company profiles are discussed in detail.
The report will provide an overview of the current and future characteristics of the global market for MedTech. The report also highlights various government regulations and policies, research and development (R&D), exploration and government programs to predict market trends and the scope of the MedTech market. This report explores present and future strategies influencing the MedTech market and the market outlook, including its setbacks and opportunities.
The report also examines major players' recent developments and product portfolios, along with market share analysis and ranking in the market.
Regulatory landscape analysis focuses on recent regulations in the U.S., Europe and Japan. The MedTech industry scope includes the medical device industry, IVD diagnostics and the Healthcare IT industry (AI, digital health, blockchain, etc.).
The MedTech market is benefitting from the adoption of innovative technologies (artificial intelligence [AI], machine learning [ML] and deep learning [DL]). New technologies enhance the quality and productivity of diagnosis and treatment.
This report includes extensive competitive landscapes, patent analyses, startup ecosystem evaluation, recent developments, innovations and other factors that provide insights into the MedTech market.
Reasons for Doing This Study:
Longer life expectancy and emerging economies increase expenditure on healthcare; there is an increased demand for technologically-superior medical technology. More stringent regulations, specifically in the U.S. and European (mature) markets, compel medical device manufacturers to launch sophisticated devices that incorporate new materials, focus on in-depth indications and generate additional data.
Technically-sophisticated medical technology is needed for clinical research. The market is highly competitive and companies must constantly reinvent product portfolios in order to enter new markets and gain position in the healthcare system. There is a shift toward a value-based healthcare market where price and purchase decisions are based on outcomes. This results in increased scrutiny of technology. The degree of competition has risen.
The above reasons are compelling enough to research and analyze the medical technology market. The market has tremendous growth potential.
Report Includes
Discussion of current and future demand in the global MedTech industry, along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, market regulations, and reimbursement practices
Review of patents granted on medical technology by each major category, and emerging developments in the global MedTech market
Identification of the companies best positioned to meet the increasing demand for medical device industry, IVD diagnostics, and the Healthcare IT industry owing to their proprietary technologies, M&A deals, new developments and other growth strategies
In-depth information on increasing investments on R&D activities, key technology issues, industry specific challenges, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market
Market share analysis of the key market participants in the MedTech industry, along with their research priorities, product portfolios, global rankings, and company competitive landscape
Company profiles of major players, including Cardinal Health Inc., McKesson, Microsoft, General Electric Co. (GE), Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Hitachi Medical Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing this Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Analyst's Credentials
Custom Research
Related Research Reports
Chapter 2 Market and Technology Background
Evolution
Future of Medical Technology
Healthcare IoT Market
Blockchain in Healthcare
3D Printing
Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare
Reimbursement Practices
United States
Europe
Japan
Row
Fda-Approved Ai and Ml-Enabled Medical Devices
Chapter 3 Impact of Covid-19
Overview
Decline/Delay in Elective Procedures
Supply Chain Disruptions
Strong Impact in China
Impact of Covid 19 on Medical Device Product Segments
Home-Based Pathology
Chapter 4 Regulatory Framework and Guidelines
Regulatory Framework for Medical Devices
Code of Federal Regulations (Cfr)
Premarket Notification 510(K) Clearance to Market
510 (K) Exempt Devices
Pma (Pre-Market Approval)
Good Manufacturing Compliance (Gmp) Compliance
Establishment Registration
Device Registration and Listing
Labelling Requirement
Medical Device Reporting (Mdr)
Local Agent Requirements
Medical Device User Fee
European Union (Eu)
Japan
Regulations for Healthcare It
Certification Commission for Healthcare Information Technology
Federal Legislation
Better Healthcare Through Information Technology Act of 2005
Medicare Value Purchasing Act
Health Information Technology Promotion Act
Wired for Healthcare Quality Act
American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009
Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act of 2010
Continuing Extension Act of 2010
Electronic Health Records Improvement Act of 2012
Food and Drug Administration Safety and Innovation Act
Healthcare It Regulatory Schemes in China
Regulatory Scenario of Healthcare It in Singapore
Eu Approach to Regulation
Regulatory Framework for Telemedicine
American Diabetes Association's Standards of Medical Care in Diabetes
Ata Guidelines for Artificial Intelligence (Ai)
Indian Ai Guidelines, Strategy and Standards
Chapter 5 Patent Review
Introduction
Patent Review by Company
IBM
Other Major Players
Patent Review by Geography
Chapter 6 Start-Up Ecosystem
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Analysis
Primary Strategies: Product Launch
Strategic Review by Company
Market Share Analysis
Market Share of Ivd Industry
Market Share of Healthcare It
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
3M
Abbott Laboratories
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
Athenahealth
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Becton, Dickinson and Co.
Biomerieux Sa
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
Boston Scientific Corp.
Cardinal Health Inc.
Canon Medical System Corp.
Cerner Corp.
Cochlear Americas
Cognizant
Danaher
Edward Lifesciences Corp.
Epic Systems Corp.
Fujifilm Holding Corp.
Ge Healthcare
Hitachi Ltd.
Hologic Inc.
International Business Machines Corp. (Ibm)
Intel Corp.
Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd.
Mckesson Corp.
Medtronic plc
Microsoft Corp.
Nano-X Imaging Ltd.
Olympus Corp.
Philips Healthcare
Roche Holding AG
Samsung Electronics Inc.
Siemens Healthcare
Smith & Nephew plc
Stryker Corp.
Terumo Corp.
Unitedhealth Group
Zoll Medical Corp.
