Global MedTech Healthcare IT Industry Competitive Landscape Review 2021-2022: Technology, Impact of COVID-19, Regulatory Framework, Patent Review, Start-up Ecosystem

This report incorporates an in-depth analysis of the MedTech market and its competitive landscape through 2021. Major players, competitive intelligence, innovative technologies and company profiles are discussed in detail.

The report will provide an overview of the current and future characteristics of the global market for MedTech. The report also highlights various government regulations and policies, research and development (R&D), exploration and government programs to predict market trends and the scope of the MedTech market. This report explores present and future strategies influencing the MedTech market and the market outlook, including its setbacks and opportunities.

The report also examines major players' recent developments and product portfolios, along with market share analysis and ranking in the market.

Regulatory landscape analysis focuses on recent regulations in the U.S., Europe and Japan. The MedTech industry scope includes the medical device industry, IVD diagnostics and the Healthcare IT industry (AI, digital health, blockchain, etc.).

The MedTech market is benefitting from the adoption of innovative technologies (artificial intelligence [AI], machine learning [ML] and deep learning [DL]). New technologies enhance the quality and productivity of diagnosis and treatment.

This report includes extensive competitive landscapes, patent analyses, startup ecosystem evaluation, recent developments, innovations and other factors that provide insights into the MedTech market.

Reasons for Doing This Study:



Longer life expectancy and emerging economies increase expenditure on healthcare; there is an increased demand for technologically-superior medical technology. More stringent regulations, specifically in the U.S. and European (mature) markets, compel medical device manufacturers to launch sophisticated devices that incorporate new materials, focus on in-depth indications and generate additional data.



Technically-sophisticated medical technology is needed for clinical research. The market is highly competitive and companies must constantly reinvent product portfolios in order to enter new markets and gain position in the healthcare system. There is a shift toward a value-based healthcare market where price and purchase decisions are based on outcomes. This results in increased scrutiny of technology. The degree of competition has risen.



The above reasons are compelling enough to research and analyze the medical technology market. The market has tremendous growth potential.

Report Includes

Discussion of current and future demand in the global MedTech industry, along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, market regulations, and reimbursement practices

Review of patents granted on medical technology by each major category, and emerging developments in the global MedTech market

Identification of the companies best positioned to meet the increasing demand for medical device industry, IVD diagnostics, and the Healthcare IT industry owing to their proprietary technologies, M&A deals, new developments and other growth strategies

In-depth information on increasing investments on R&D activities, key technology issues, industry specific challenges, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market

Market share analysis of the key market participants in the MedTech industry, along with their research priorities, product portfolios, global rankings, and company competitive landscape

Company profiles of major players, including Cardinal Health Inc., McKesson, Microsoft, General Electric Co. (GE), Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Hitachi Medical Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing this Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Research Reports

Chapter 2 Market and Technology Background

Evolution

Future of Medical Technology

Healthcare IoT Market

Blockchain in Healthcare

3D Printing

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare

Reimbursement Practices

United States

Europe

Japan

Row

Fda-Approved Ai and Ml-Enabled Medical Devices

Chapter 3 Impact of Covid-19

Overview

Decline/Delay in Elective Procedures

Supply Chain Disruptions

Strong Impact in China

Impact of Covid 19 on Medical Device Product Segments

Home-Based Pathology

Chapter 4 Regulatory Framework and Guidelines

Regulatory Framework for Medical Devices

Code of Federal Regulations (Cfr)

Premarket Notification 510(K) Clearance to Market

510 (K) Exempt Devices

Pma (Pre-Market Approval)

Good Manufacturing Compliance (Gmp) Compliance

Establishment Registration

Device Registration and Listing

Labelling Requirement

Medical Device Reporting (Mdr)

Local Agent Requirements

Medical Device User Fee

European Union (Eu)

Japan

Regulations for Healthcare It

Certification Commission for Healthcare Information Technology

Federal Legislation

Better Healthcare Through Information Technology Act of 2005

Medicare Value Purchasing Act

Health Information Technology Promotion Act

Wired for Healthcare Quality Act

American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009

Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act of 2010

Continuing Extension Act of 2010

Electronic Health Records Improvement Act of 2012

Food and Drug Administration Safety and Innovation Act

Healthcare It Regulatory Schemes in China

Regulatory Scenario of Healthcare It in Singapore

Eu Approach to Regulation

Regulatory Framework for Telemedicine

American Diabetes Association's Standards of Medical Care in Diabetes

Ata Guidelines for Artificial Intelligence (Ai)

Indian Ai Guidelines, Strategy and Standards

Chapter 5 Patent Review

Introduction

Patent Review by Company

IBM

Other Major Players

Patent Review by Geography

Chapter 6 Start-Up Ecosystem

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Analysis

Primary Strategies: Product Launch

Strategic Review by Company

Market Share Analysis

Market Share of Ivd Industry

Market Share of Healthcare It

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

3M

Abbott Laboratories

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Athenahealth

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Biomerieux Sa

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Canon Medical System Corp.

Cerner Corp.

Cochlear Americas

Cognizant

Danaher

Edward Lifesciences Corp.

Epic Systems Corp.

Fujifilm Holding Corp.

Ge Healthcare

Hitachi Ltd.

Hologic Inc.

International Business Machines Corp. (Ibm)

Intel Corp.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd.

Mckesson Corp.

Medtronic plc

Microsoft Corp.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd.

Olympus Corp.

Philips Healthcare

Roche Holding AG

Samsung Electronics Inc.

Siemens Healthcare

Smith & Nephew plc

Stryker Corp.

Terumo Corp.

Unitedhealth Group

Zoll Medical Corp.

