Global Melamine Formaldehyde Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Melamine Formaldehyde Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global melamine formaldehyde market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Melamine formaldehyde refers to a white, odorless and tasteless thermosetting plastic that hardens and strengthens upon heating. It is manufactured by the polymerization of formaldehyde with melamine and exhibits resistance against scratches, impact, moisture, heat and chemicals. In comparison to other thermoplastics, such as acetate, once melamine sets, it does not soften or melt and can retain its strength and shape upon reheating. It is commonly used in the production of laminates for surface walls, cabinets, sanitary ware, counters and household crockery items, such as cups, glasses, bowls and plates. It can also be converted into a foam with distinctive pore structures and used as an insulating and soundproofing material.

Rapid industrialization across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, a significant increase in the demand for melamine formaldehyde from various industries, such as construction, automotive, furniture, chemical and packaging, is providing a boost to the market growth. In line with this, in the construction industry, melamine formaldehyde is used for saturating decorative papers that are laminated under high heat and pressure. Owing to its various advantageous properties, such as thermal insulation and chemical resistance, it is also being used for manufacturing automobile interiors in the form of decorative laminates and surface coatings, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, along with the utilization of melamine formaldehyde and bamboo mixture for producing environment-friendly products, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global melamine formaldehyde market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

Breakup by Product Type:

  • Methylated Formaldehyde

  • Non-Methylated Formaldehyde

Breakup by Grade:

  • Industrial Grade

  • Reagent Grade

Breakup by Application:

  • Laminates

  • Molding Powder

  • Paints

  • Surface Coatings

  • Adhesives

  • Thermal Insulation Foams

  • Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

  • Construction and Building

  • Packaging

  • Electronics

  • Wood and Furniture

  • Automotive

  • Chemicals

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Allnex Netherlands B.V., BASF SE, Borealis AG, Chimica Pomponesco S.p.A (Gruppo Frati S.p.A), Eurotecnica Contractors and Engineers S.p.A. (Proman Holding AG), Hexza Corporation Berhad, Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC, Ineos Chemicals, Mitsui Chemicals, Hexion Inc. (Formerly-Momentive Performance Materials Holdings LLC), Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd., etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Melamine Formaldehyde Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Methylated Formaldehyde
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Non-Methylated Formaldehyde
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Grade
7.1 Industrial Grade
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Reagent Grade
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Laminates
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Molding Powder
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Paints
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Surface Coatings
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Adhesives
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Thermal Insulation Foams
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast
8.7 Others
8.7.1 Market Trends
8.7.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry
9.1 Construction and Building
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Packaging
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Electronics
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Wood and Furniture
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Automotive
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Chemicals
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast
9.7 Others
9.7.1 Market Trends
9.7.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.1.2 Market Forecast
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.2.1 Market Trends
10.1.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.2.1 China
10.2.1.1 Market Trends
10.2.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2 Japan
10.2.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2.3 India
10.2.3.1 Market Trends
10.2.3.2 Market Forecast
10.2.4 South Korea
10.2.4.1 Market Trends
10.2.4.2 Market Forecast
10.2.5 Australia
10.2.5.1 Market Trends
10.2.5.2 Market Forecast
10.2.6 Indonesia
10.2.6.1 Market Trends
10.2.6.2 Market Forecast
10.2.7 Others
10.2.7.1 Market Trends
10.2.7.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Market Trends
10.3.1.2 Market Forecast
10.3.2 France
10.3.2.1 Market Trends
10.3.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3.3 United Kingdom
10.3.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.3.2 Market Forecast
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.4.1 Market Trends
10.3.4.2 Market Forecast
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.5.1 Market Trends
10.3.5.2 Market Forecast
10.3.6 Russia
10.3.6.1 Market Trends
10.3.6.2 Market Forecast
10.3.7 Others
10.3.7.1 Market Trends
10.3.7.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.1.1 Market Trends
10.4.1.2 Market Forecast
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.2.1 Market Trends
10.4.2.2 Market Forecast
10.4.3 Others
10.4.3.1 Market Trends
10.4.3.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
10.5.3 Market Forecast

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Indicators

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Allnex Netherlands B.V.
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.2 BASF SE
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 Borealis AG
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 Chimica Pomponesco S.p.A (Gruppo Frati S.p.A)
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.5 Eurotecnica Contractors and Engineers S.p.A. (Proman Holding AG)
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.6 Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7 Hexion Inc. (Formerly- Momentive Performance Materials Holdings LLC)
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8 Hexza Corporation Berhad
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 INEOS Capital Limited.
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.10 Mitsui Chemicals
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials
15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.11 Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd.
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 Financials
15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c3vgn8

