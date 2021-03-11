Global Melamine Market Import, Export, Production and Consumption Data 2020-2030

Dublin, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Melamine Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report by Type; By Application; By End-Use, By Regions, Segments & Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Melamine market size is expected to reach USD 2,578.4 million by 2030, according to the study.



The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



Melamine resins provide inherent advantages such as high temperature stability thus allowing products to limit physical and chemical degradation even at extreme temperature flexibility, high bonding behavior which results in the product having excellent moisture resistance as well as chemical resistance thus resulting in high overall hardness, among others. Due to the high nitrogen content in the product, it exhibits flame retardant properties as well. All these properties have resulted in the broadening of the application portfolio of the product thus resulting in the overall market demand.



Melamine can be defined as a valuable and the most sophisticated part of the overall nitrogen value chain. The product is usually processed as a resin and is used to manufacture items and goods that are used on a daily basis. The product consists of hydrogen, nitrogen, and carbon and is obtained by the converting urea. The product finds wide applicability in the production of synthetic resins as well.



Market participants are paying attention to activities such as chemical analyses, customer-centric product trials, overall product development cycles, after sales service, process optimization as well as resin synthesis. This is done so as to cater to the ever-evolving customized requirements of melamine resin market customers. Asian countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia and India are witnessing substantial market growth in demand and such markets are being targeted by industry participants to increase their revenue generation.



Melamine in the construction industry is utilized in products such as kitchen cabinets, countertops, walls, flooring, and furniture. Laminates manufactured by using melamine are extensively used in the construction industry. The global construction market has expanded rapidly with growth opportunities in commercial infrastructure, residential, and non-residential sector in almost every part of the world thus fueling the overall market growth.



Another factor boosting the prospects of this market is the increasing trend of using durable and high strength materials in the construction industry. The stringent regulations implemented by various regulatory bodies to reduce the carbon footprint and improve energy efficiency in the construction sector has prompted the emergence of this trend. Industry participants are therefore required to track such trends and plan their strategies accordingly.



The market up to recently was dominated by Chinese suppliers. But environmental inspections in the years 2016 & 2017 led to the declining of Chinese production thus resulting in tightening of overall supply in the European region. The ongoing anti-dumping duties also curtailed Chinese supply thus resulting in good market opportunities for European suppliers as buyers across the globe turned towards them as an alternative supply source.



Market participants such as OCI N.V., BASF SE, Borealis AG, Sichuan Golden Elephant Chemical Co., Qatar Melamine Co, Allnex Belgium S.A., Chemiplastica SPA, Ineos Melamines., Haohua Junhua Group Co., Ltd., Cornerstone Chemical Company, and Nissan Chemical Industries. Ltd. are some of the key players operating in the market.



The analyst has segmented the Melamine market report on the basis of type, application, end-use and region.

