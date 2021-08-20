Global Membrane Separation Technology Market Report 2021: Market to Surpass $25 Billion by 2027 - Polymerics Continue to Lead Membranes Market
Dublin, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Membrane Separation Technologies - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Membrane Separation Technologies Market to Reach $25.2 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Membrane Separation Technologies estimated at US$17.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$25.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Reverse Osmosis, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach US$9.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Microfiltration segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR
The Membrane Separation Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.
Ultrafiltration Segment to Record 5% CAGR
In the global Ultrafiltration segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Recent Market Activity
Membrane Separation Technologies - A Prelude
Comparison of Major Membrane Separation Technologies
Select Key Market Drivers
Developing Markets to Drive Growth
Reverse Osmosis Spearheads Growth
End-Use Market Perspective
Biopharma Industry - A Major Growth Contributor
Competitive Analysis
Leading Players in the Global Membranes Market by Product Segment - RO Membrane, RO Systems, Ultrafiltration Membranes, Ultrafiltration Systems and Microfiltration Systems
Competitive Technologies
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 101 Featured)
3M Purification Inc. (USA)
Applied Membranes, Inc. (USA)
Culligan International Company (USA)
Degremont SA (France)
Dow Water & Process Solutions (USA)
EMD Millipore (USA)
Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (USA)
GE Water & Process Technologies (USA)
GEA Group AG (Germany)
Hainan Litree Purifying Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
Hyflux Ltd. (Singapore)
Koch Membrane Systems, Inc. (USA)
Kubota Corp. (Japan)
Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan)
Pall Corporation (USA)
Pentair plc (UK)
Pervatech BV (Netherlands)
Pure Aqua, Inc. (USA)
Sartorius AG (Germany)
Sulzer Ltd. (Switzerland)
Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)
Toyobo Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Veolia Environnement SA (France)
Xylem, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increased Need for UltraPure Water Boosts Market Growth
Point-of-use Filtering Solutions Driving the Market Ahead
Membrane Element Standardization Gains Pace
Technological Advancements Fueling the Market
Hybrid Desalination Plants Spell Opportunities
Trend towards Larger Modules
Cross-Flow Membranes to Exhibit Growth
Pervaporation Technologies to Register Growth
Unconventional Fuels Gain Momentum
Polymerics Continue to Lead Membranes Market
Expansion and New Equipment Drive Demand for Membranes in Industry
Microfiltration Market - Matured, Still Growing
Rise of Nanofiltration
Nanostructured Membranes to Supply Affordable Clean Water
Recent Advances in Nanocomposite and Nanofiltration Membranes Development
Aquaporins Gain Attention
New Nanofiltration Membrane Enhances Utility of Ceramic Membranes
Nanofiltration: Demand Driven by Environmental Concerns
Immersed Membrane Bioreactors Gain Hold
Reverse Osmosis Gains Momentum
Desalination Dominates RO Market
Significant Scope for Further Technology Improvements
Membrane Separation Technologies Gain Traction in Medical Applications
Microfiltration Drives Overall Filtration Growth in Pharma Industry
Biorefineries Deploy Membrane Separation Technologies
Growing Prominence of Membrane-based Air Filtration Media
Membrane Separation in Gases - An Overview
Key Macro Level Growth Drivers
Economic Development Drives the Need for Safe Water
Expanding Population Fuels Demand
Membrane Fouling - A Major Concern
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
United States
Canada
Japan
China
Europe
France
Germany
Italy
United Kingdom
Spain
Russia
Rest Of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Australia
India
South Korea
Rest Of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Argentina
Brazil
Mexico
Rest Of Latin America
Middle East
Iran
Israel
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Rest Of Middle East
Africa
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 101
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b5ssax
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900