Global Memristors Market to Reach $2.09 Billion by 2027 at a 9.75% CAGR

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Memristors Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The memristor market was valued at US$1,092.227 million in 2020 and is expected to grow steadily with a CAGR of 9.75% to reach a total market size of US$2,095.528 million in 2027.

Memristors limit or regulate the flow of electrical current in a circuit and keep track of the amount of charge passed through them previously. Because their memory is non-volatile, memristors can retain information without power. The use of memristors is widespread in portable electronics, industrial robotics, supercomputers, servers, and data centers.

Memristor's market share is dominated by the electronics and IT & telecommunication industries. In comparison with other memory elements, memristors have the key advantage of assisting electronic device manufacturers with developing devices with neural architecture. Memory memristors are considered a possible replacement for CMOS in storage class memories because they possess outstanding performance characteristics, such as fast writes, low energy consumption, ease of scaling, ease of integration with three dimensions, and compatibility with traditional CMOS fabrication methods.

Market growth has primarily been driven by the advantages of memristors over other memory technologies, an increase in industrial robots that require memory, the rise of smartwatches, smartphones, and other smart wearables, as well as the rise in data centers around the world. While the Internet of Things (IoT) trend grows, there are new opportunities in the market for memristor players.

Growth Factors

Growth of Electronics industry to boost the demand
With the rise in memory density and power demands in the consumer electronics sector, there is a continuous increase in performance demands for memristors. As the consumer electronics sector adopts memristors, the demand will be driven mainly by wearable devices and connected devices, which are expected to witness tremendous growth during the forecast period. According to new data from the International Data Corporation (IDC), global shipments of wearable technology reached 153.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 27.2% over the same period in the previous year.

IoT and AI are driving memristor's use to an even greater extent. An AI consortium was announced by Crossbar Inc. and Robosensing Inc. in February 2019, which could deliver a greatly accelerated, power-saving AI standard and platform that will enable new AI functions at the edge, in gateways, and across clouds and data centers. United States has the world's largest private AI investment market, including start-ups and large companies. In March 2019, the government of the United States launched AI.gov to allow anyone to find out more about the government's ongoing AI initiatives. As of September 2018, the US government has announced it will invest up to $2 billion in the future of artificial intelligence. These trends indicate that memristor adoption is likely to increase during the forecast period.

Restraint

High cost and alternatives
As a result of the high initial cost and the fact that they are still being developed, there are many threats, such as error rate, reliability, programming ease, etc., which can cause the memristor market to decline. Further, companies like Rambus, Panasonic & Crossbar are also developing Resistive RAM Technologies, which can be used instead of memristors.

Key Developments:

  • In 2021, Micron Technology, Inc. has announced the launch of low-power DDR5 DRAM (LPDDR5) memory to meet the strict Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL), ASIL D.

  • In 2019, Crossbar Inc. and Robosensing Inc. announced an AI consortium to deliver a vastly accelerated, power-saving AI platform and standard that enables new, AI-rich capability for edge computing, gateways, cloud, and data centers.

Segmentation

By Type

  • Molecular and Ionic Thin Film

  • Spin and Magnetic

By Applications

  • Digital memory

  • Logic circuits

  • Biological and Neuromorphic Systems

By Geography

  • North America

  • USA

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Europe

  • United Kingdom

  • Germany

  • France

  • Italy

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Turkey

  • Egypt

  • South Africa

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • Australia

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. MEMRISTORS MARKET ANALYSIS, BY TYPE

6. MEMRISTORS MARKET ANALYSIS, BY APPLICATION

7. MEMRISTORS MARKET ANALYSIS, BY GEOGRAPHY

8. Competitive Environment and Analysis

9. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Toshiba

  • Samsung

  • Texas Instruments

  • IBM

  • Fujitsu

  • Intel

  • Micron

  • Rambus

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r85mbw

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-memristors-market-to-reach-2-09-billion-by-2027-at-a-9-75-cagr-301649751.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

