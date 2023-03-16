Global MEMS Inkjet Heads Market to 2030: Surging Demand for Piezo Inkjet Print Heads Lends Traction to Market Growth
Global Market for MEMS Inkjet Heads
The global market for MEMS Inkjet Heads estimated at US$994.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 1.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Commercial & Industrial, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.1% CAGR and reach US$708.6 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Consumer segment is readjusted to a revised 1.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $270.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.3% CAGR
The MEMS Inkjet Heads market in the U.S. is estimated at US$270.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$216.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 1.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.3% CAGR.
