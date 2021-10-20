U.S. markets open in 1 hour 1 minute

Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Meningococcal Vaccines Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global meningococcal vaccines market reached a value of US$ 2.8 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Meningococcal vaccine refers to a biological substance administered for the prevention of meningitis, which is a contagious infection of the membranes surrounding the spinal cord and the brain. The three main kinds of meningococcal vaccines include conjugate, polysaccharide and subcapsular meningococcal vaccines. They are administered to infants, children and adults to immunize them against the invasive disease and target meningococcal bacteria A, B, C, W-135 and Y. Once the vaccine is administered, antibodies are formed to fight the bacteria and create an immune response to prevent the infection in the future.

The increasing prevalence of the meningococcal disease among young children and adolescents across the globe represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising health consciousness among the masses and the adoption of routine immunization are providing a thrust to the market growth. Meningococcal vaccine aids in preventing the disease and minimizing the long-term effects, such as temporary or permanent deafness, loss of vision and motor skills, seizure and neurological damage. In line with this, governments of both developed and emerging economies are launching extensive public health programs while emphasizing on the immunization of special risk groups, such as tourists and military personnel, to contain the risks of infections. Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of ready-to-use liquid formulations that do not require reconstitution, are also contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities, along with improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Key Market Segmentation

The analyst provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global meningococcal vaccines market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. The report has categorized the market based on vaccine type, composition, vaccine serotype, distribution channel and end user.

Breakup by Vaccine Type

  • Conjugate

  • Polysaccharide

  • Subcapsular

Breakup by Composition

  • Mono Vaccines

  • Combination Vaccines

Breakup by Vaccine Serotype

  • MenACWY

  • MenB & Manic

  • MenC

  • MenA

  • MenAC

  • Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel

  • Hospital Pharmacies

  • Retail Pharmacies

  • Institutional Sales

  • Others

Breakup by End User

  • Pediatric

  • Adult

Breakup by Region

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hualan Biological Engineering Inc., Incepta Pharmaceuticals Limited, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Serum Institute of India Ltd. and Walvax Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • How has the global meningococcal vaccines market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global meningococcal vaccines market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the vaccine type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the composition?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the vaccine serotype?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global meningococcal vaccines market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Vaccine Type
6.1 Conjugate
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Polysaccharide
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Subcapsular
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Composition
7.1 Mono Vaccines
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Combination Vaccines
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Vaccine Serotype
8.1 MenACWY
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 MenB & Manic
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 MenC
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 MenA
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 MenAC
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
9.1 Hospital Pharmacies
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Retail Pharmacies
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Institutional Sales
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Others
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by End-user
10.1 Pediatric
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Adult
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis

14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15 Price Analysis

16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 GlaxoSmithKline PLC
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.1.3 Financials
16.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.2 Hualan Biological Engineering Inc.
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2.3 Financials
16.3.3 Incepta Pharmaceuticals Limited
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4 Novartis AG
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4.3 Financials
16.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.5 Pfizer Inc.
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5.3 Financials
16.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.6 Sanofi S.A.
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6.3 Financials
16.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.7 Serum Institute of India Ltd.
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8 Walvax Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lec1tn

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


