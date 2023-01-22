Global Men's Grooming Products Market Report 2022: A $57.2 Billion Industry in 2021 - Forecasts to 2028 Featuring P&G, Estee Lauder, Unilever, J&J, & Coty Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Men's Grooming Products Market -Analysis By Product Type (Haircare, Skincare, Toiletries, Fragrances, Shaving), By Age Group, Sales Channel, Formulation, By Region, By Country: Market Size, Insights, Competition, Covid-19 Impact and Forecast (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Men's Grooming Products market was valued at USD 57.20 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness moderate but sustained growth with a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

The report presents the analysis of Men's Grooming Products market for the historical period of 2018-2021 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Globally, the demand for men's grooming products is rising backed by the need to look presentable and to portray a positive self-image in society. Several companies are focusing on providing unique personal care products with a value proposition for customers in order to address these requirements and aspirations.



Due to their increasing use and popularity in men's hair salons, shaving products are anticipated to dominate the industry. In addition to being marketed separately on numerous retail and online purchasing platforms, the shaving necessities are also available in kits. Young people who are more concerned about how they express themselves with their beard styles are seeing increasing interest for this product.



Global population increase particularly among young adults is anticipated to support the market expansion for men's grooming products.

Additionally, expanding consumer awareness of men's grooming items in developing nations is anticipated to fuel market expansion for these goods. Over the forecast period, the market for men's grooming products is anticipated to rise due to the increasing demand for general body care among men brought on by the impact of societal trends.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Men's Grooming Products Market by Value (USD Million).

The report analyses the Men's Grooming Products Market By Product Type (Haircare Products, Skincare Products, Toiletries, Fragrances, Shaving Products).

The report analyses the Men's Grooming Products Market By Age Group (Less than 18 years, 18- 30 years, 30-45 years, More than 45 years).

The report analyses the Men's Grooming Products Market By Sales Channel (Grocery Retailers, Speciality Stores, Department Stores, Online Channel, Others (Direct Selling).

The report analyses the Men's Grooming Products Market By Formulation (Organic, Conventional).

The Global Men's Grooming Products Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and MEA).

The Global Men's Grooming Products Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, Brazil, UK, Germany, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Product Type, Age Group, Sales channel, Formulation.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

The companies analysed in the report include

The Estee Lauder Companies

L'Oreal SA

Edgewell Personal Care Co.

Johnson & Johnson

Coty Inc.

Procter & Gamble

Beiersdorf

Unilever

Shiseido

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Men's Grooming Products Overview

1.2 Scope of Research



2. Executive Summary

2.1 Market Dashboard

2.2 Regional Insights

2.3 Market Ecosystem Factors



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Data Collection Process

3.2 Market Trajectory Estimation

3.3 Market Size Calculation



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Trends

4.5 Impact assessment of Market Dynamics



5. Value Chain Analysis

5.1 Raw material Suppliers

5.2 Manufacturers

5.3 Distributors

5.4 Application



6. Covid-19 Impact Assessment

6.1 Assessment of Degree of Impact of Covid-19 on Men's Grooming Products Market

6.2 Region-Wise Quarterly Covid Impact Analysis



7. Porter Five Force Analysis



8. Macro-Economic Indicator Outlook

8.1 Global, Region wise GDP Growth

8.2 Urban Population

8.3 Consumer Goods Consumption

8.4 Population Using Internet

8.5 Age Structure



ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.



