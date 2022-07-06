Global Menstrual Cup Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Menstrual Cup Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global menstrual cup market reached a value of US$ 920 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1,230 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.96% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A menstrual cup is a female hygiene product used during menstruation to collect menstrual fluid and prevent leaking. It is a bell-shaped cup with a stem at its base. The cup collects the blood flow and aids in maintaining the adequate pH level in the vagina. Menstrual cups are available in a wide variety of shapes and sizes depending upon the age of the user.

They are manufactured using medical-grade flexible silicone, latex rubber and thermoplastic elastomers. In comparison to the traditionally used sanitary pads and tampons, these cups are environmentally friendly and collect the flow instead of absorbing it. They can be removed, cleaned and reused after every few hours. They are also available in disposable and reusable variants that need to be sterilized in boiling water before use.



The increasing awareness regarding female hygiene across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market growth. Moreover, rising awareness regarding the benefits of menstrual cups over sanitary pads and tampons is also providing a thrust to the growth of the market. Menstrual cups reduce the risks of infections, prevent odor, hold more blood and are highly hygienic.

Additionally, various product innovations, such as the integration of smart technologies in the menstrual cups, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Product manufacturers are launching variants that can be integrated with smartphone applications through Bluetooth technology to indicate changes in the color of menstrual blood and detect possible health risks. Other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, along with the implementation of favorable government policies and campaigns promoting public health, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Blossom Cup., Diva International Inc., Fleurcup, INTIMINA, Jaguara s.r.o. (LadyCup), Lena Cup LLC, Lunette Menstrual Cup (Peptonic Medical AB), Me Luna, Mooncup Ltd, The Flex Company and YUUKI Company s.r.o.



