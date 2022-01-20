U.S. markets open in 2 hours 12 minutes

Global Mental Health Software Market to Reach US$4.5 Billion by the Year 2026

ReportLinker
·24 min read

Abstract: Global Mental Health Software Market to Reach US$4. 5 Billion by the Year 2026 . Mental health software solutions are designed to address specific requirements of the mental health or behavioral health sector.

New York, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mental Health Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957344/?utm_source=GNW
These platforms bridge the gap between general or standalone healthcare solutions that are sometimes unable to deliver all functions needed by a practice. Mental health software enables health professionals to prepare a treatment plan for patients suffering from various behavioral ailments such as anxiety, addiction, stress, and anxiety. Mental health software allows physicians, therapists and other users to simplify patient-facing and front-office workflows. Supporting mental health is now considered an important component for overall health and becoming a global priority. The application of health information technology (HIT) provides participants with considerable opportunities to improve mental healthcare. Stakeholders need to consider computerized clinical decision support to treat people who don`t respond to telemedicine, initial drug trials and computer-based adaptation of psychosocial treatments intended for people suffering from SMI. Moreover, the training of HIT along with integration of the technology into behavioral health settings facilitates cross-provider and interdisciplinary collaboration. Mental health software and tools address this ever-growing healthcare challenge. Solutions embedded with the science of mental health integration empower all individuals requiring care and the people closest to them with the capability to prioritize mental health by finding an inclusive and supportive pathway to overall wellness. Mental health software is anticipated to play an important role in extending availability of mental healthcare services to people living in remote areas or individuals amid emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mental Health Software estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.9% over the analysis period. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 15.4% CAGR to reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Support Services segment is readjusted to a revised 12.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.2% share of the global Mental Health Software market. Advancements in artificial intelligence, voice recognition, and optical recognition technologies could enable online mental health software to make more accurate diagnosis and provide more personalized treatment. Mental health software also supports virtual reality (VR) treatments intended to assist patients in relieving trauma-related incidents in a safe, controlled environment like physician`s office.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $806.1 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $305.8 Million by 2026

The Mental Health Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$806.1 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 36.7% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$305.8 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 18.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.8% and 14.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$217.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Increasing US health reforms along with aging demography that require health services are factors driving growth in this region. Growing awareness of mental healthcare software across China and India is driving demand for the same in Asia Pacific.


Select Competitors (Total 143 Featured)

  • Cerner Corporation

  • Core Solutions, Inc.

  • Epic Systems Corporation

  • Mindlinc

  • Netsmart Technologies, Inc.

  • NextGen Healthcare Information Systems LLC

  • Qualifacts Systems, Inc.

  • Valant, Inc.

  • Welligent Inc.




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957344/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Review of
the World Economy in 2021
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Pandemic Pulls Up Lever for Digital Mental Healthcare
EXHIBIT 2: Anxiety and Depression on Rise Amid the Pandemic:
Percentage of US Adults Displaying Symptoms of Anxiety and
Depressive Disorder (Jan-June 2019, May 2020, and December
2020)s
Mental Health Software: A Prelude
Key Benefits of Mental Health Software
An Insight into Mental Health Prevalence and Addressal
Select Mental Health Stats Worldwide
EXHIBIT 3: Global Prevalence of Mental Health Disorders by Type
Challenges Remain
Advanced Technologies to Create New Possibilities for Mental
Healthcare in the Future
Covid-19 Drives Investment, Bestows Mainstream Status to Mental
Health
EXHIBIT 4: Digital Behavioral Health Funding in US$ Million:
2015-2020
EXHIBIT 5: Mental Health Remains Top in Digital Health Funding:
Top Funded Clinical Indications in Q1-Q3 2021s
Start-ups Follow Unusual Routes to Deliver Mental Health Services
Select Startups in Digital Mental Healthcare Space
Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Digital Innovation Push Mental Health Software as New Frontier
in Access to Mental Health Support
Transforming Mental Healthcare
Technologies Exuding Potential to Transform Mental Health Space
Mental Healthcare Emerges as a Key Beneficiary of Big Data
Phenomenon
Big Data Analytics Play a Pivotal Role
Virtual Reality (VR) Makes Mental Health Therapy More Productive
Technology-Driven Boost for Mental Health Software
Remote Access and Low Costs Widen Adoption of Cloud based
Mental Health Solutions
Growing Use of EHR in Behavioral Health Organization to Drive
Growth
EMR Software Features Essential for Mental Health Professionals
Key Technologies Likely to Impact Next-Generation EHRs
Value-based care Model Drives Integrated Physical Health and
Behavioral Health Care
Rise in Focus on Mental Health Wellness in Workspace Drives
Adoption of Mental Health Platforms
EXHIBIT 6: Major Causes of Stress in the Workplace
COVID-19 Pandemic Amplifies Work Related Stress
Artificial Intelligence to Stir Next Wave of Growth in
Healthcare IT
Pandemic Reinforces the Power of AI in Mental Health Services
Delivery
AI- and ML-enabled Research for Geriatric Mental Health Research
Payer-Provider Healthcare Sector See Significant Changes
SMI Patient Population Impacted by Deficiency in Outpatient
Management Programs Offer Opportunities
Efforts to Address Opiate and Substance Use Disorder
Mobile Mental Healthcare Apps Come to the Fore
TeleHealth Evolves as a Useful Tool to Improve Accessibility to
Mental Health Care
Telehealth Holds Potential to Improve Pediatric Mental Health
Referrals
Behavioral Health in the Limelight as Substance Use Disorder Rise
Aligning Insurance Financing Systems with Outcomes
Schools Increasingly Realize the use of Behavioral Health
Software for Streamlining Mental Health Services
Integration of New Technologies with Existing Treatment
Modalities Increases Providers? Productivity
Increased Healthcare Spending to Drive Sales of Behavioral/
Mental Health Software
EXHIBIT 7: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2017-2023

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Mental Health
Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Mental Health Software by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 11-Year Perspective for Mental Health Software
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Software by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 11-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Support Services
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Support Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 11-Year Perspective for Support Services by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Clinical by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Clinical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 11-Year Perspective for Clinical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Administrative by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Administrative by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 11-Year Perspective for Administrative by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Financial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Financial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 11-Year Perspective for Financial by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Providers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Providers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 21: World 11-Year Perspective for Providers by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Payers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Payers by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 24: World 11-Year Perspective for Payers by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Patients by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Patients by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 27: World 11-Year Perspective for Patients by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Mental Health
Software by Component - Software and Support Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: USA Historic Review for Mental Health Software by
Component - Software and Support Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: USA 11-Year Perspective for Mental Health Software by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Support Services for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Mental Health
Software by Function - Clinical, Administrative and Financial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: USA Historic Review for Mental Health Software by
Function - Clinical, Administrative and Financial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: USA 11-Year Perspective for Mental Health Software by
Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Clinical,
Administrative and Financial for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Mental Health
Software by End-Use - Providers, Payers and Patients -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: USA Historic Review for Mental Health Software by
End-Use - Providers, Payers and Patients Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: USA 11-Year Perspective for Mental Health Software by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Providers,
Payers and Patients for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Mental Health
Software by Component - Software and Support Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Mental Health Software by
Component - Software and Support Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: Canada 11-Year Perspective for Mental Health Software
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Support Services for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Mental Health
Software by Function - Clinical, Administrative and Financial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Mental Health Software by
Function - Clinical, Administrative and Financial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: Canada 11-Year Perspective for Mental Health Software
by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Clinical,
Administrative and Financial for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Mental Health
Software by End-Use - Providers, Payers and Patients -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Mental Health Software by
End-Use - Providers, Payers and Patients Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: Canada 11-Year Perspective for Mental Health Software
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Providers,
Payers and Patients for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Mental Health
Software by Component - Software and Support Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Mental Health Software by
Component - Software and Support Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: Japan 11-Year Perspective for Mental Health Software
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Support Services for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Mental Health
Software by Function - Clinical, Administrative and Financial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Mental Health Software by
Function - Clinical, Administrative and Financial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Japan 11-Year Perspective for Mental Health Software
by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Clinical,
Administrative and Financial for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Mental Health
Software by End-Use - Providers, Payers and Patients -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Mental Health Software by
End-Use - Providers, Payers and Patients Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: Japan 11-Year Perspective for Mental Health Software
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Providers,
Payers and Patients for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Mental Health
Software by Component - Software and Support Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: China Historic Review for Mental Health Software by
Component - Software and Support Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: China 11-Year Perspective for Mental Health Software
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Support Services for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Mental Health
Software by Function - Clinical, Administrative and Financial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: China Historic Review for Mental Health Software by
Function - Clinical, Administrative and Financial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: China 11-Year Perspective for Mental Health Software
by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Clinical,
Administrative and Financial for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Mental Health
Software by End-Use - Providers, Payers and Patients -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: China Historic Review for Mental Health Software by
End-Use - Providers, Payers and Patients Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: China 11-Year Perspective for Mental Health Software
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Providers,
Payers and Patients for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Mental Health
Software by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Mental Health Software by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Mental Health Software
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Mental Health
Software by Component - Software and Support Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Mental Health Software by
Component - Software and Support Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Mental Health Software
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Support Services for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Mental Health
Software by Function - Clinical, Administrative and Financial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Mental Health Software by
Function - Clinical, Administrative and Financial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Mental Health Software
by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Clinical,
Administrative and Financial for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Mental Health
Software by End-Use - Providers, Payers and Patients -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Mental Health Software by
End-Use - Providers, Payers and Patients Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Mental Health Software
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Providers,
Payers and Patients for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Mental Health
Software by Component - Software and Support Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: France Historic Review for Mental Health Software by
Component - Software and Support Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: France 11-Year Perspective for Mental Health Software
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Support Services for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Mental Health
Software by Function - Clinical, Administrative and Financial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: France Historic Review for Mental Health Software by
Function - Clinical, Administrative and Financial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: France 11-Year Perspective for Mental Health Software
by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Clinical,
Administrative and Financial for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Mental Health
Software by End-Use - Providers, Payers and Patients -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: France Historic Review for Mental Health Software by
End-Use - Providers, Payers and Patients Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: France 11-Year Perspective for Mental Health Software
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Providers,
Payers and Patients for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Mental Health
Software by Component - Software and Support Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Mental Health Software by
Component - Software and Support Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Germany 11-Year Perspective for Mental Health
Software by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Software and Support Services for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Mental Health
Software by Function - Clinical, Administrative and Financial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Mental Health Software by
Function - Clinical, Administrative and Financial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: Germany 11-Year Perspective for Mental Health
Software by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Clinical, Administrative and Financial for the Years 2016, 2021 &
2027

Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Mental Health
Software by End-Use - Providers, Payers and Patients -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Mental Health Software by
End-Use - Providers, Payers and Patients Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Germany 11-Year Perspective for Mental Health
Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Providers, Payers and Patients for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Mental Health
Software by Component - Software and Support Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Mental Health Software by
Component - Software and Support Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: Italy 11-Year Perspective for Mental Health Software
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Support Services for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Mental Health
Software by Function - Clinical, Administrative and Financial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Mental Health Software by
Function - Clinical, Administrative and Financial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 99: Italy 11-Year Perspective for Mental Health Software
by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Clinical,
Administrative and Financial for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Mental Health
Software by End-Use - Providers, Payers and Patients -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Mental Health Software by
End-Use - Providers, Payers and Patients Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: Italy 11-Year Perspective for Mental Health Software
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Providers,
Payers and Patients for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Mental Health
Software by Component - Software and Support Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 104: UK Historic Review for Mental Health Software by
Component - Software and Support Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 105: UK 11-Year Perspective for Mental Health Software by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Support Services for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Mental Health
Software by Function - Clinical, Administrative and Financial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 107: UK Historic Review for Mental Health Software by
Function - Clinical, Administrative and Financial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 108: UK 11-Year Perspective for Mental Health Software by
Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Clinical,
Administrative and Financial for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Mental Health
Software by End-Use - Providers, Payers and Patients -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 110: UK Historic Review for Mental Health Software by
End-Use - Providers, Payers and Patients Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR


Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957344/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


