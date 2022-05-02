ReportLinker

The report considers the present scenario of the global mental wellness market and its market dynamics for 2022?2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends.

New York, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mental Wellness Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272737/?utm_source=GNW

The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyses leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the industry.



The global mental wellness market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.35% during the forecast period.



MARKET ENABLERS



• Increasing Awareness of Stress Management

• Growth in Individualized Self-Care

• Increase in Number of Working Hours

• Growing Cases of Depression



GLOBAL MENTAL WELLNESS MARKET SEGMENTATION

In terms of market by disorder, the depression segment holds the highest revenue share in the market; it is also expected to grow at the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 7.97 % (by value) during 2022-2027, due to the increasing prevalence of depression and its associated effects across the world

In terms of market by type, the senses spaces and sleep segment holds the highest revenue share in the market; while meditation and mindfulness is also expected to grow at the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 8.73 % (by value) during 2022-2027

Based on age group the adult mental wellness segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 48.10% in 2021 and is expected to witness an absolute growth of 50.21% by the end of 2027



Segmentation by Disorder

• Depression

• Anxiety

• Schizophrenia

• Substance Use Disorder

• Bipolar Disorder

• Alcohol Use Disorder

• Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

• Eating Disorder

• Others



Segmentation by Type

• Senses Spaces, And Sleep

• Brain Boosting Nutraceuticals & Botanicals

• Self-Improvement

• Meditation and Mindfulness



Segmentation by Age Group

• Adults

• Geriatric

• Teenager



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America region was the biggest revenue contributors in the global mental wellness market. It is also expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period



Factors such as the increased adoption of smartphones and tablets in developing countries have led to the increasing engagement of the population in mental wellness programs



Segmentation by Region



• North America

o US

o Canada



• APAC

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o India



• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain



• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico



• Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Global players like Skillpath, FranklinCovey, Amare Global, and Headspace are trying to expand their markets through profitable partnerships, whereas the domestic vendors are capitalizing with the product and services portfolio that best suits the domestic needs and wants

Vendors compete in terms of service delivery, brand value, customization ability, price, skilled workforce, and technological capability as well. Most of the vendors offer mental wellness services and wellness portals. Vendors also tend to tie up with technology companies to develop mental wellness programs



Key Vendors

• SkillPath

• FranklinCovey

• Amare Global

• Headspace



Other Prominent Vendors

• CVS Health (Active Health)

• CuraLinc Healthcare

• Fitbit

• Wellsource

• Vitality

• Virgin Pulse

• Aduro

• HealthCheck360

• Lifestart

• Castlight

• Acadia Healthcare

• Calm

• Universal Health Services

• Behavioral Health Network

• Pyramid Healthcare

• Promises Behavioral Health

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272737/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



