The Global Mentha Oil Market is forecast to grow by $134.6 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.08% during the forecast period

Global Mentha Oil Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the mentha oil market and is forecast to grow by $134.6 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.08% during the forecast period. Our report on the mentha oil market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by health benefits of essential oils, expanding applications across various industries, and expanding retail space.

The mentha oil market is segmented as below:

By Application

Pharmaceutical

Food and beverage

Cosmetics

Others

By Type

Japanese mint oil

Peppermint oil

Others

By Geography

APAC

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

South America

This study identifies the clean labeling of essential oils as one of the prime reasons driving the mentha oil market growth during the next few years. Also, rising demand for aromatherapy and strategic alliances will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the mentha oil market covers the following areas:

Mentha oil market sizing

Mentha oil market forecast

Mentha oil market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mentha oil market vendors that include A.G. Industries, AOS Products Pvt. Ltd., Azelis SA, Bhagat Aromatics Ltd., doTERRA International LLC, Foodchem International Corp., Garden of Life LLC, Herbochem Industries, Hindustan Mint and Agro Products Pvt. Ltd., Katyani Exports, Melaleuca Inc., Mentha and Allied Products Pvt. Ltd., Neeru Menthol Pvt. Ltd., NOW Health Group Inc., Plant Therapy Inc., PUIG S.L., Shree Balaji Aromatics Pvt. Ltd., The Lebermuth Co. Inc., Ultra International Ltd., and Young Living Essential Oils LC. Also, the mentha oil market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

