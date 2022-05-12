U.S. markets open in 4 hours 41 minutes

Global Mercury Removal Adsorbents Market Is Expected to Reach USD 2,052.21 Million By 2030

·6 min read
The research includes bunch of data that highlights the most significant elements of the Mercury Removal Adsorbents industry. Also included are appraisals of the final product as well as the important elements influencing or preventing market growth.

Newark, NJ, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by our research team, the global mercury removal adsorbents market is expected to grow from USD 1,256.75 million in 2021 to USD 2,052.21 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

An increase in strict laws by regional governments and environmental agencies to manage air and water pollution around the globe is driving the mercury removal adsorbents market. The usage of activated carbon will remain an essential instrument as the world's attention moves to environmental rehabilitation and preservation. The demand for mercury removal adsorbents is increasing due to numerous laws and policies aimed at restoring and safeguarding the environment. These adsorbents are widely employed in a wide range of environmental applications. With the increased emphasis on sustainability and ecological recovery, demand for regenerative and non-generative varieties is projected to rise. Governments have implemented tight restrictions and waste treatment standards to reduce water pollution, and air pollution have increased. The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and government regulatory bodies, for example, have suggested mercury and activated carbon as one the best alternatives for reducing synthetic organic compounds in drinking water under certain situations. Mercury is ideally eliminated at the beginning of the process, requiring the usage of high capacitive adsorbents capable of withstanding rigorous working conditions. Hydrocarbon gas enters an adsorption tower at the top and travels downhill through the adsorbent, where the mercury is adsorbed, before escaping at the bottom for further treatment. By eliminating mercury from onshore and offshore natural gas streams, the adsorbent systems protect downstream pipes and processing equipment. The mercury adsorbent has proven successful in a wide range of facilities and sectors.

Competitive Strategy

To enhance their market position in the global mercury removal adsorbents market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

Get Sample Copy with TOC, Graphs & List of Figures @ https://www.marketandresearch.biz/sample-request/206872

Market Growth & Trends

Mercury emissions from coal-fired power station exhaust gases have recently drawn the attention of environmental protection authorities and scientific experts, posing a threat to the environment and human wellbeing. Mineral adsorbents have been studied extensively for their ability to remove mercury. Mercury decontamination from aqueous media is still a key concern for human health and environmental protection. Chemicals, electronic materials, batteries, and fossil fuel burning are the primary sources of mercury in the environment. A new worldwide treaty aiming to reduce mercury's hazard has prompted Research towards extracting and recovering mercury ions from industrial wastewater. Adsorption technology holds significant potential among the numerous technologies developed over the years for mercury removal because of its simplicity, low cost, and the efficiency of the adsorption approach to cleansing water. A variety of adsorbents have been created and investigated for removing mercury from polluted waterways. Traditional adsorbents, such as activated carbon, zeolites, and clays, have low capacity and a low affinity for mercury. Resins, mesoporous carbons, chalcogenides, mesoporous silica, and clays are excellent adsorbents for mercury adsorption from aqueous because of the soft–soft interaction.

Key Findings

  • In 2021, the activated carbon segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 53.17%.

The type segment includes activated carbon, loaded metal adsorbent, and others. In 2021, the activated carbon segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 53.17%. Activated carbon is commonly called activated charcoal. It is a type of graphite used in the production of leads. It is different from graphite because of its random, granular structure, which is exceedingly porous throughout various pore sizes, from visible cracks and pores to molecular levels. The graphite structure of carbon allows it to absorb a wide range of substances because of its large surface area. Activated carbon can be made from various high-carbon materials, including coal, coconut shells, and wood. The raw material has a significant impact on the characteristics and performance of activated carbon. These characteristics highly contributed to the growth of the market in 2021.

  • In 2021, the oil and gas fields segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 47.83%.

The application segment includes oil and gas fields, flue gas, and others. In 2021, the oil and gas fields segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 47.83%. When combined with metal sulfides, silicates, alumina, activated carbon, and other materials work well as adsorbents for extracting mercury from natural gas. Mercury removal from hydrocarbons is crucial due to health and safety concerns, corrosion difficulties, and downstream catalyst poisoning. Natural gas processing plants, oil refineries, the petrochemical sector, and power plants all face the same issue. The presence of mercury in natural gas, condensate, and crude oil has moved to the forefront of hydrocarbon processing equipment research, design, and operation in the oil and gas sector. These factors propelled the growth in 2021.

To Know More Additional Highlights and Key Points visit our report @ https://www.marketandresearch.biz/report/206872/global-mercury-removal-adsorbents-market-growth-2021-2026

Regional Segment Analysis of the Mercury Removal Adsorbents Market

  • North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

  • South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

  • The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Among all regions, the Asia-Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the global mercury removal adsorbents market, with a market share of around 41.36% in 2021. The Asia Pacific is a significant adsorbent user and producer. Major adsorbents producers have been focused on moving and establishing production bases in Asia Pacific nations due to the rise of major end-use industries in the area. Countries like India and China provide an attractive demand center for manufacturers. Still, they also assist in attaining cost efficiency during adsorbent manufacturing due to low labor costs and government support in the form of tax relief.

Key players operating in the global mercury removal adsorbents market are:

  • UOP (Honeywell)

  • Cabot Corp

  • Nucon

  • Schlumberger

  • Beijing Sanju

  • Nanjing Zhenggao

  • Johnson Matthey

  • Axens

  • Nanjing Linda

  • Calgon Carbon Corporation

  • Pall Corporation

  • Basf

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. Markets and Research has segmented the global mercury removal adsorbents market is based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Mercury Removal Adsorbents Market by Type:

  • Activated Carbon

  • Loaded Metal Adsorbent

  • Others

Global Mercury Removal Adsorbents Market by Application:

  • Oil and Gas Fields

  • Flue Gas

  • Others

To Purchase Research Report @ https://www.marketandresearch.biz/buy-now/206872/single

About the report:

The global mercury removal adsorbents market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-201-465-4211
Email: sales@marketandresearch.biz


