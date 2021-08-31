U.S. markets open in 5 hours 4 minutes

Global Mesotherapy Market By Type, By End Use, By Application, By Regional Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027

ReportLinker
·5 min read

The Global Mesotherapy Market size is expected to reach $857. 9 Million by 2027, rising at a market growth of 21. 8% CAGR during the forecast period. Mesotherapy refers to a non-invasive procedure. Additionally, it includes no-needle therapy that involves minimally invasive techniques with the noncomplex process.

New York, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
These advantages of mesotherapy boost its adoption in the medical sector and for aesthetic purposes.

This therapy is generally used for skin and hair rejuvenation treatments for aesthetic purposes. For medical purposes, mesotherapy is used in reducing pain. It facilitates the local treatment in minor areas of the body in minimal doses and also has fewer side effects. Vitamins, enzymes, minerals, and other drugs are used during mesotherapy. These components are beneficial for the skin, and therefore, mesotherapy has become a better alternative to costly surgeries.

Some of the factors driving the market growth include the increasing adoption of mesotherapy among the middle-aged population who are concerned about their looks. Therefore, the growing numbers of cosmetic clinics that are offering mesotherapy treatments are also expected to boost the demand for mesotherapy. In addition, rising medical tourism for cosmetic procedures is further contributing to the growth of the market.

The adoption of mesotherapy for skin rejuvenation procedures in both developed and developing countries is constantly increasing. It is due to increasing product availability in market which is likely to boost the growth of the mesotherapy market. The availability of variety of mesotherapy products, including peels, solutions, creams, masks, and dermal fillers provides widespread options to consumers. The advantages of mesotherapy like minimally-invasive nature, cost-effectiveness, and easier product availability are the major factors that are propelling growth of mesotherapy market.

COVID-19 Impact

The sudden outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is expected to restrain the growth of the mesotherapy market. In order to limit the spread of the virus, the governments across the globe have imposed ban on travelling and posed self-quarantine regulations. This disturbed the supply chain in the mesotherapy market. The survival period of the virus differs depending on the surfaces on which is they lie. The customers are also avoiding visiting dermatology centers as they are practicing social distancing in order to prevent possible infections. This will hamper the market growth in the forecast period.

Type Outlook

Based on Type, the market is segmented into Mesotherapy Solutions, Mesotherapy Creams, Mesotherapy Devices, Mesotherapy Masks and Others. The mesotherapy solutions include the core ingredients that are required in the most of the mesotherapy procedures. The mesotherapy devices are anticipated to be one of the fastest-growing segments. The growth of this segment is attributed to increasing number of the mesotherapy procedures that is facilitating solution penetration.

End Use Outlook

Based on End Use, the market is segmented into Dermatology & Cosmetic Clinics, Hospital and Others. The dermatology and cosmetic clinics segment garnered the largest revenue share of the market in 2020. This segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. It is attributed to the increasing awareness about the availability of such therapies. The adoption of mesotherapy has also resulted in a surge in the number of professionals and practices who are offering mesotherapy services.

Application Outlook

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Anti-aging, Acne & Scar Treatment, Hair Loss, Stretch Marks, Fat Loss, Facial Rejuvenation and Others. Based on indication, the anti-ageing and wrinkle treatment segment of the mesotherapy market dominated the market. It gained the largest revenue share of the market in 2020. On the other hand, the facial rejuvenation segment is likely to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Regional Outlook

Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Europe emerged as the leading region in the global mesotherapy market in 2020. It held the largest revenue share in the same year. The growth of this segment is attributed to rising number of local manufacturers and the increasing middle-aged population. The increasing concern about aesthetic appearance and hair loss are common concerns in this region.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include AbbVie, Inc. (Allergan PLC), Koru Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Fusion Meso, Toskani Cosmetics S.L., Perse Belle, Dermaqual Asthetic Solutions, Mesoskinline ApS, Mesotech S.r.l, Institute BCN Esthetics S.L., and Dermo Aroma Group Ltd.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Type

• Mesotherapy Solutions

• Mesotherapy Creams

• Mesotherapy Devices

• Mesotherapy Masks

• Others

By End Use

• Dermatology & Cosmetic Clinics

• Hospital

• Others

By Application

• Anti-aging

• Acne & Scar Treatment

• Hair Loss

• Stretch Marks

• Fat Loss

• Facial Rejuvenation

• Others

By Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Rest of North America

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Argentina

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Nigeria

o Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

• AbbVie, Inc. (Allergan PLC)

• Koru Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

• Fusion Meso

• Toskani Cosmetics S.L.

• Perse Belle

• Dermaqual Asthetic Solutions

• Mesoskinline ApS

• Mesotech S.r.l

• Institute BCN Esthetics S.L.

• Dermo Aroma Group Ltd.

Unique Offerings

• Exhaustive coverage

• Highest number of market tables and figures

• Subscription based model available

• Guaranteed best price

• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
