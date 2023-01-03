U.S. markets closed

Global Metabolomics Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metabolomics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The global metabolomics market reached a value of US$ 2.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 4.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.25% during 2021-2027.

Companies Mentioned

  • Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • Biocrates Life Sciences AG

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

  • Bruker Corporation

  • Danaher Corporation

  • Human Metabolome Technologies Inc.

  • Metabolon Inc.

  • Shimadzu Corporation

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • Waters Corporation

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Metabolomics refers to the large-scale study of metabolites, or small molecules, in cells, biofluids, tissues and organisms. It is an analytical approach for systematic metabolic profiling and fingerprinting in various biological samples and systems. It consists of various detection techniques, such as nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy and mass spectrometry (MS), along with separation techniques, such as gas chromatography.

These techniques are commonly used for metabolome studies, toxicology testing and developing personalized medicine. They also provide an assessment of health and an insight into the causes and treatment of medical ailments, such as cardiovascular and neurological diseases and cancer.

The increasing prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, a significant increase in the pharmaceutical industry, along with the rising demand for personalized medicines, is also providing a boost to the market growth.

Metabolomics facilitates the study of genes and proteins, along with the development of biomarkers that aid in the discovery and development of medicines and managing disease progression. Additionally, the integration of metabolomics with machine learning (ML) is also favoring the market growth.

ML aids in the accurate interpretation of data generated using the NMR and MS techniques and automates complex, repetitive and time-consuming processes. Advanced ML software also offers comprehensive analysis and visualization functions for the representation of large amounts of data. Other factors, including rapid urbanization and extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of biotechnology, are projected to drive the market in the upcoming years.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global metabolomics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global metabolomics market?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the indication?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global metabolomics market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Metabolomics Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Metabolomics Instruments
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Metabolomics Bioinformatics Tools and Services
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Indication
7.1 Cancer
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Cardiovascular Disorders
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Neurological Disorders
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Inborn Errors of Metabolism
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Biomarker and Drug Discovery
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Toxicology
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Nutrigenomics
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Personalized Medicine
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wdamaf

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-metabolomics-market-report-2022-to-2027-industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunities-and-forecasts-301712396.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

