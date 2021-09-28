U.S. markets open in 48 minutes

Global Metadata Management Tools Market Size Will Reach USD 15.03 Billion valuation by 2026: Facts & Factors

Facts & Factors
·7 min read

[205+ Pages Research Study] According to Facts and Factors market research report, the global Metadata Management Tools Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 5.29 Billion in 2020 to reach USD 15.03 Billion by 2026, at 19% annual CAGR growth during forecast period of 2021-2026. The top market companies profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, ASG Technologies, Adaptive, Cambridge Semantics, CentricMinds, Collibra, Data Advantage Group and Others.

New York, NY, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Metadata Management Tools Market By Type (Technical and Business Metadata), By Application (Data Governance, Risk and Compliance Management, Incident Management, Product and Process Management, and Others), By Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based and On-Premise), By End User (Travel and Hospitality, Retail and E-Commerce, Government, Telecom and IT, Energy and Utilities, BSFI and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026” in its research database

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Metadata Management Tools Market size & share expected to reach to USD 15.03 Billion by 2026 from USD 5.29 Billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”

Global Metadata Management Tools Market: Overview

Data has become more useful when metadata is available in an efficient manner. As soon as data is generated, metadata management tools follow a defined path - they create, manage, store, and publish metadata. Many firms utilize metadata management software, and data processing software to assists in the automatic generation of data. It basically explains when, how, and who created the data, as well as the format in which it is saved. The capacity of metadata management tools gives clarity and uniformity, which in turn fuels the growth of the worldwide metadata management tools market. The tool's comprehensive data governance feature also supports the market's expansion.

Rising consumer expectations of being able to access data or content from any location and on any device are propelling the metadata management tools market forward. Organizations will be able to organize their data and content, which will aid in the growth of the global metadata management tools market.

Request Your Free Sample Report of Global Metadata Management Tools Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/metadata-management-tools-market

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

  • 2020 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

  • COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

  • 205+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

  • Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

  • 2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

  • Includes Updated List of tables & figures

  • Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

  • Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Industry Major Market Players

  • IBM

  • Microsoft

  • Oracle

  • SAP

  • ASG Technologies

  • Adaptive

  • Cambridge Semantics

  • CentricMinds

  • Collibra

  • Data Advantage Group

  • Informatica

  • GlobalIDS

  • TopQuadrant

  • Atlan

  • Erwin

  • Infogix

  • Syniti

  • Smartlogic

  • Solidatus

  • Alation

  • Alex Solutions

  • Magnitude Software

  • Immuta

  • Data.World and Zeenea

To know an additional revised list of 2020-2021 top market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/metadata-management-tools-market

Key questions answered in this report:

  • What is the projected market size & growth rate of the Metadata Management Tools Market?

  • What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Metadata Management Tools Market?

  • What are the top companies operative in Metadata Management Tools Market?

  • What segments are covered in Metadata Management Tools Market?

  • How can I get free sample report/company profiles of the Metadata Management Tools Market?

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/metadata-management-tools-market

Market Dynamics

  • Increasing business data volume

Metadata has emerged as the fulcrum of data management, compliance, and business intelligence, owing to the explosive growth of organizational data, increasing legal challenges, and the desire to extract more value from data. Metadata organizes, classifies, and encodes data's relevance, making it easier to find relevant data and its value. Metadata, on the other hand, necessitates the use of tools to create, maintain, and analyses data in order to extract value. Metadata management tools are essential to any data governance plan since they provide a number of essential benefits, including reduced costs associated with data administration, and improved data quality. Increases the ease with which specific data may be found and accessed. Data lineage and data heritage are better understood. IT productivity and data integration are both improved as a result of faster data integration. As a result, over the forecast period, the usage of such tools has gained popularity.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/metadata-management-tools-market

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Global Metadata Management Tools Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size 2020 Value

USD 5.29 Billion

Market Forecast for 2026

USD 15.03 Billion

Expected CAGR Growth

CAGR 19% from 2021-2026

Base Year

2020

Forecast Year

2021-2026

Top Market Players

IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, ASG Technologies, Adaptive, Cambridge Semantics, CentricMinds, Collibra, and Others

Segments Covered

Type, Application, Deployment Mode, End User, and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Pricing Options

Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Metadata Management Tools Market: Segmentation

The global metadata management tools market has been segmented into type, application, deployment mode, and end-user. The type segment is categorized into technical and business metadata. Data governance, risk and compliance management, incident management, product and process management, and others are categorized into application segments. The market for deployment mode has been classified into on-premise and cloud-based solutions. The end-user segment has been bifurcated into travel and hospitality, retail and e-commerce, government, telecom and IT, energy and utilities, BSFI, and others.

Enquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/metadata-management-tools-market

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Global Metadata Management Tools Market: Regional Analysis

North America Region Dominates the Global Market

The North America region is dominating the market owing to the presence of a majority of vendors and enterprises with a significant client base. Moreover, the region has experienced widespread acceptance of cloud-based security solutions, particularly among large enterprises. During the projected period, APAC is expected to register the highest CAGR owing to the growing digitization and desire for centrally controlled systems, APAC is seeing a significant increase in the implementation of metadata management technologies. For instance, in January 2020, Collibra launched the Collibra Data Intelligence Cloud (CDIC), a platform that allows users to access reliable data. Collibra aids in the documentation of a company's technical metadata. Furthermore, in July 2020, Informatica, a corporate cloud data management firm, announced its acquisition of Compact Solutions LLC which would help the Informatica Intelligent Data (IID) Platform expand metadata management. Certain initiatives undertaken by the players are expected to increase market growth.

Browse the full report “Metadata Management Tools Market By Type (Technical and Business Metadata), By Application (Data Governance, Risk and Compliance Management, Incident Management, Product and Process Management, and Others), By Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based and On-Premise), By End User (Travel and Hospitality, Retail and E-Commerce, Government, Telecom and IT, Energy and Utilities, BSFI and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026” at https://www.fnfresearch.com/metadata-management-tools-market

The global metadata management tools market is segmented as follows:

By Type:

  • Technical

  • Business Metadata

By Application:

  • Data Governance

  • Risk and Compliance Management

  • Incident Management

  • Product and Process Management

  • Others

By Deployment Mode:

  • Cloud-Based

  • On-Premise

By End User:

  • Travel and Hospitality

  • Retail and E-Commerce

  • Government

  • Telecom and IT

  • Energy and Utilities

  • BSFI

  • Others

For media enquiry, mail to: sales@fnfresearch.com

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

Blog: http://fnfnewsblog.com


