U.S. markets open in 2 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,979.75
    +24.50 (+0.62%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,726.00
    +145.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,800.50
    +90.00 (+0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,853.60
    +11.00 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.32
    -0.32 (-0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.30
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    21.17
    +0.19 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0372
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7750
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.73
    -0.38 (-1.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1908
    +0.0041 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.8810
    -0.3650 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,748.88
    +155.21 (+0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    390.78
    +4.35 (+1.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,405.73
    +59.19 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,899.77
    -30.80 (-0.11%)
     

Global Metagenomics Market Analysis Report 2022: A $4.87 Billion Market by 2030 - Escalating Requirements for Biologic Products are Driving the Demand for Sequencing

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Metagenomics Market

Global Metagenomics Market
Global Metagenomics Market

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metagenomics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology (Shotgun Sequencing, 16S Sequencing), by Product, by Workflow, by Application (Clinical Diagnostics, Environmental), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global metagenomics market size is expected to reach USD 4.87 billion by 2030. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2022 to 2030

The increasing research in genomics and proteomics, the rising adoption of personalized medicines, and escalating requirement for biologic products are driving the demand for sequencing, fueling the growth of the industry.

For instance, in August 2022, Illumina, Inc. announced its plans to expand genomics operations in Brazil by developing a solution center. The establishment of the new facility is the result of rising demand for clinical genomics and accelerating the company's footprint in Latin America.

A boost in R&D investments by the players is estimated to have a considerable impact on the usage of metagenomics in numerous applications. For instance, in April 2021, Agilent Technologies, Inc. acquired Resolution Bioscience, Inc., an NGS-based precision oncology solution developing company.

The combination of Resolution Bioscience's noninvasive liquid biopsy platform with Agilent's tissue-based companion diagnostics is anticipated to expand Agilent's market position in NGS technologies for precision oncology.

Another factor contributing to the high adoption of metagenomics for environmental use is the direct involvement of microorganisms in the biogeochemical cycle. The degradation of carbon sources such as petroleum hydrocarbons by microbes has encouraged researchers to study metagenomics processes for the production of biofuels.

In addition, the presence of a large number of undiscovered biomolecules in non-cultured microorganisms accelerated the adoption of metagenomics in agriculture, food safety, chemical, industrial, and other related applications.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, key stakeholders in the life sciences and biotechnology industry are seeking solutions for COVID-19 tracking, detection, and treatment. Metagenomics analysis plays a crucial role in the detection and tracing of the virus. Various sequencing surveillance platforms and solutions are being deployed for effective diagnosis of infection.

For instance, in May 2021, Oxford University and Oracle announced a strategic partnership to develop robust cloud-based genomic sequencing and analysis platform to mitigate the risk of coronavirus infection.

Moreover, funds provided by the government for promoting research in academic institutes, which use NGS platforms, further increase the usage of metagenomics tools. For instance, in February 2021, the Canadian government invested USD 53 million to implement a multilayered approach for the diagnosis of COVID-19. The Canadian government will utilize genome sequencing and analysis technologies to achieve desired outcomes.

The quality of data generated through metagenomics is another factor that increases the cost of analysis. The quality of data is highly dependent on the average number of times the bases are run during the sequencing process. The high-quality analysis is expensive.

However, the adoption of emerging novel techniques, such as RNA-Seq, is rapidly increasing owing to accuracy and rapid results along with a decline in prices. It is observed that the cost of sequencing falls 5 to 10 times every year and the value of computing power doubles every two years.

Metagenomics Market Report Highlights

  • By product, the kits & reagents segment accounts for the largest market share. The demand in terms of volumes is high for these products. High market penetration of kits and reagents further contributes toward their highest revenue share

  • By technology, the shotgun sequencing segment is estimated to have the largest share with the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The advantages such as the ability to read all genomic DNA in a sample give a competitive edge to the technology resulting in the growing adoption of shotgun sequencing among researchers

  • By application, the clinical diagnostics segment is anticipated to have the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period. Owing to the research initiatives for the development of personalized therapies using sequencing technology are expected to impact growth in the area of clinical research, hence, propelling the growth

  • By workflow, the sequencing segment held the largest share in 2021, owing to the adoption of easy workflow models, demand for rapid results, and lower cost of per sample analysis compared to the price of systems driving the demand for sequencing & data analytics services

  • North America dominated the global metagenomics industry in 2021 owing to the presence of well-established marketing and distribution network of major companies and large-sized research & academic institutes, which focus on genomic studies

  • A few of the key players include Illumina. Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; QIAGEN; and Promega Corporation

Metagenomics Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Market Driver Analysis

  • Declining expenses of sequencing

  • Developments in biotechnology & bioinformatics techniques

  • Rising interest in microbial screening for different investigations

  • Emergence of new fields in genomics that complement metagenomics

Market Restraint Analysis

  • Limited accessibility to computation and different analytic tools

  • High overall cost of metagenomics

Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping for Application, 2021

Metagenomics Market - SWOT Analysis, By Factor (political & legal, economic and technological)

Industry Analysis - Porter's

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Competitive Landscape

  • Illumina, Inc.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

  • Perkinelmer, Inc.

  • Promega Corporation

  • Oxford Nanopore Technologies

  • Qiagen

  • Takara Bio, Inc.

  • Novogene Co. Ltd.

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1d4jl3

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Goes Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    2022 has undoubtedly been a rough one for investors. Even accounting for the recent gains, all the major indexes are still down for the year and the backdrop of economic uncertainty still hovers menacingly. Such an environment makes it difficult to find the stocks which are primed to charge ahead, but one way to sort the wheat from the chaff is to follow in the footsteps of legendary stock pickers. And few are as well-versed in the investing game as billionaire Steve Cohen. Famous for his high-r

  • Musk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk gave Twitter Inc. employees an ultimatum to either commit to the company’s new “hardcore” work environment or leave. Many more workers declined to sign on than he expected, potentially putting Twitter’s operations at risk, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power Shi

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Suggests He Bet on a Company's Downfall

    Michael Burry is a savvy investor. He is one of the legends of Wall Street, which makes him one of those financiers whose every word is followed closely by millions of investors. Investors watch his strategies and the business choices he makes.

  • ‘This situation is unprecedented’: 10 crazy things detailed in FTX’s bankruptcy filing

    From a $1 billion loan to Sam Bankman-Fried to missing funds and payment-disbursement emojis, here are some of the eye-popping revelations from FTX’s new CEO

  • Why Blackstone Fell 16.8% This Week

    Shares of Blackstone (NYSE: BX), the largest alternative asset manager in the world, saw its stock fall 16.8% on the week. While the private equity, real estate, and hedge fund giant announced two large transactions in the Indian market, it was likely the hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve officials that sent shares down, along with basically all other financial stocks. On Thursday, Blackstone had two big announcements.

  • This record number in Nvidia earnings is a scary sight

    Nvidia Corp.'s financial results had a bit of a surprise for investors, and not on the good side -- product inventories doubled to a record high as the chip company gears up for a potentially iffy holiday season.

  • Legal Loopholes For Buying $75,000 Of New 6.89% I Bonds

    Treasury I bonds weren't a good deal in October. They were a great deal with a 9.62% interest rate. Now it's time to consider buying the new I bond.

  • Alibaba stock pops despite missing on Q2 revenue

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Alibaba shares following its Singles' Day sales and latest earnings report.

  • Fallen FTX Founder Bankman-Fried Gives Regulators the Middle Finger

    Sam Bankman-Fried fires off a missive about financial regulators on Twitter and discusses them with a reporter.

  • 3 of the Most Popular Stocks on the Planet Could Plunge 44% to 57%, According to Wall Street

    Popularity doesn't always translate to profitability -- at least according to these Wall Street analysts.

  • JD.com stock jumps after adjusted profit nearly doubles, beats expectations by wide margin

    The American depositary shares of JD.com Inc. jumped 2.8% toward a 2-month high in premarket trading Friday, after the China-based ecommerce company reported third-quarter profit that nearly doubled to beat expectations by a wide margin. The company swung to net income of RMB5.96 billion ($839 million), or RMB3.57 per ADS, from a net loss of RMB2.81 billion, or RMB1.81 per ADS, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per ADS rose to RMB6.27 from RMB3.16, well abov

  • If You Invested $10,000 in AT&T in 1984, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    The telecom giant has had a tumultuous history since its phone monopoly was broken up nearly 40 years ago.

  • Fed to lift rates by 50 basis points, but peak policy rate may be higher: Reuters Poll

    The Federal Reserve will downshift in December to deliver a 50-basis-point interest rate hike, but economists polled by Reuters say a longer period of U.S. central bank tightening and a higher policy rate peak are the greatest risks to the current outlook. U.S. consumer price inflation unexpectedly fell below 8% last month, bolstering already well-established market expectations the Fed would go for smaller rate hikes going forward after four consecutive 75-basis-point increases. But the latest Reuters poll shows forecasts for inflation in the coming year and into next are slightly higher than thought one month ago, suggesting it is not time yet to consider an imminent pause in the Fed's tightening campaign.

  • Warren Buffett's $5.9 Billion Secret Portfolio Just Made a Big-Time Buy

    During the third quarter, Warren Buffett's "secret" portfolio more than doubled its stake in one of the world's top dividend-paying companies.

  • The new bull market will be led by stocks in these three industries. Tech and the FAANGs will fall to the wayside

    John Linehan, who manages $29 billion for T. Rowe Price, is looking to financials, energy and utilities to power the market as interest rates remain high.

  • They Burned Down Crypto. Now They Want a Comeback

    On Wednesday, Vox published a bombshell interview with former crypto exchange FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, where the 30-year-old crypto trader all but revealed he had, in fact, co-mingled customer funds with those of his hedge fund, Alameda Research. This would be a problem on its own, as it violated FTX’s terms-of-service as well as likely falls afoul of wires or securities laws. Bankman-Fried’s crime, which “wasn’t quite lending [customer deposits] out” but something “messier,” “more organic” and “reasonable” than that, was compounded after a run on his exchange left up to one million FTX users without access to their funds.

  • 4 Green Flags for ASML's Future

    ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) is one of the most important semiconductor equipment makers in the world. The Dutch company is the world's largest producer of photolithography systems, which are used to etch circuit patterns onto silicon wafers. It's also the only manufacturer of top-tier extreme ultraviolet (EUV) systems, which are required for the production of the world's smallest, densest, and most power-efficient chips.

  • Why Twist Bioscience Stock Is Crashing This Week

    Shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ: TWST) were crashing this week, plunging 37.2% as of the market close on Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The steep decline came after Scorpion Capital announced on Tuesday that it was short-selling the stock and released a scathing online report about the synthetic DNA maker. Scorpion accused Twist Bioscience of being "a cash-burning inferno that is not a going concern."

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could See 200% Gains (Or More)

    Investors know that the key to profits is in the return – and that means, a willingness to shoulder risk. Risk is relative, of course, and tends to run hand-in-hand with the return potential. Find a stock with a giant return potential, and chances are, you’ve also found one with a higher risk profile. The highest returns usually come along with the lowest share prices. After all, when a stock is priced for just pennies, even a small gain in share price translates into a huge return. Which means

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Sooner Rather Than Later

    If you want some great investing advice, just listen to The Rolling Stones: You can't always get what you want, but time is on your side. The biggest knock against MongoDB is that it isn't profitable yet.