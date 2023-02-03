U.S. markets close in 2 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,143.48
    -36.28 (-0.87%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,904.94
    -149.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,066.28
    -134.54 (-1.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,001.64
    +0.42 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.87
    -2.01 (-2.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,876.50
    -54.30 (-2.81%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    -1.25 (-5.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0820
    -0.0091 (-0.83%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5150
    +0.1190 (+3.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2065
    -0.0164 (-1.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.0460
    +2.4420 (+1.90%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,472.42
    -459.29 (-1.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    537.19
    +0.33 (+0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,901.80
    +81.64 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,509.46
    +107.41 (+0.39%)
     

Global Metal 3D Printing in Mass Production Market Report 2022: Opportunities in Eco-friendly and Sustainable Manufacturing and High-performance Metal Material Development

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Emerging Opportunities of Metal 3D Printing in Mass Production" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This research report provides an in-depth analysis of the advantages of adopting additives for the mass production of metal components and other objects. The report also covers the common metals used for the 3D printing of components.

Additive Manufacturing (AM) has undergone significant technological growth in recent years, reaching a state where major industries such as manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare are adopting it for mass 3D printing of low-volume components.

Industry participants are competing to develop highly scalable and advanced 3D printers that can print multi-materials. However, technology developers must collaborate with leading manufacturing industry players to build these printers and high-performance materials according to the specific industry output and production requirements to gain the benefits of AM technology for mass production.

Other information includes:

  • Growth opportunity analysis

  • Adoption drivers and challenges

  • Industry implementation examples

  • Material analysis

  • Cost model assessment

  • Technology comparison and roadmap

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Metal 3D Printing Industry in Mass Production

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

  • Research Methodology

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Segmentation of AM Technologies for Metal 3D Printing

3. Technology Introduction

  • Technology Introduction and Overview

  • Metal AM Technology Assessment and Comparison

4. Drivers and Challenges

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

5. Material Adoption Analysis

  • AM Metal Material Adoption Analysis

  • Material Landscape Analysis - Advantages and Applications

6. Cost Model Assessment

  • Cost Model for Mass Production of Components Leveraging AM

  • Enablers Required to Increase AM Adoption for Mass Production

7. Mass 3D Printing: Industry Examples

8. Mass 3D Printing: Movers & Shakers

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Eco-friendly and Sustainable Manufacturing

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Efficient Supply Chain Management

  • Growth Opportunity 3: High-performance Metal Material Development

10. Roadmap and Analyst Viewpoint

  • Roadmap and Viewpoint

11. Appendix

  • Technology Readiness Levels (TRL): Explanation

Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ccajtg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-metal-3d-printing-in-mass-production-market-report-2022-opportunities-in-eco-friendly-and-sustainable-manufacturing-and-high-performance-metal-material-development-301738451.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Plug Power Needs a Fresh Charge

    Shares have spent more time in a downtrend than in an upward trend. Here's what could be in store next.

  • Why C3.ai Was Roaring Almost 50% Higher This Week

    The artificial intelligence specialist was perfectly positioned to benefit from the market swooning over ChatGPT.

  • Let it go: Here are 3 crucial things you must 'say goodbye' to in retirement. Most folks can't do it — but can you?

    Change doesn't have to be bad.

  • How much money do I need to live entirely off dividends? Here's how to figure out the lowest amount you need to make it work

    Yes, there's math. No, it's not that hard.

  • Ford Slides as CEO Says $2 Billion Profit Left ‘on Table’

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. shares tumbled the most in four months after the carmaker missed earnings expectations, blaming poor execution and continued supply shortages.Most Read from BloombergWhat You Need to Know About the Chinese Spy Balloon Floating Over the USUS Weighs Calling Off Blinken Visit to China Over Spy BalloonMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionAdani’s $108 Billion Crisis Shakes Investors’ Faith in IndiaT

  • TASEKO COMMENTS ON POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF 12.5% INTEREST IN GIBRALTAR MINE

    Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE American: TGB) (LSE: TKO) ("Taseko" or the "Company") is responding to a statement made by Sojitz Corporation ("Sojitz") on the potential purchase by Taseko of Sojitz's 12.5% effective interest in the Gibraltar Mine ("Gibraltar"). Gibraltar is operated through a joint venture owned 75% by Taseko and 25% by Cariboo Copper Corporation ("Cariboo"). Sojitz owns 50% of Cariboo.

  • Ford's pain underscores uneven impact of two-year auto chip shortage

    Ford Motor Co's disappointing quarterly results underscored that disruptions caused by the global semiconductor shortage are still bedeviling automakers, but some are suffering more than others. Ford said on Thursday it left billions of dollars on the table that were within its control and blamed a 100,000 vehicle shortfall in its fourth-quarter volume mostly on the inability to obtain enough chips. "We're going to see in 2023, there is still going to be volatility around chips," Ford Chief Financial Officer John Lawler said on Thursday.

  • 36% of millionaires say it’ll ‘take a miracle’ to retire amid rising costs and a shaky market — how to get on the right track even if you don’t have $1 million in the bank

    And it's not as hard as turning water into wine.

  • Idled blast furnace back up and running at Mon Valley Works

    United States Steel Corp. has resumed operations at a Mon Valley Works blast furnace that had been idled last summer.

  • XPeng's G9 SUV And P7 Sedan Make Their Debut In Europe

    XPeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) launched its two latest smart EV models for European markets, G9 flagship SUV and the new P7 sports sedan at eCar Expo in Stockholm. Both models are available in Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, and Sweden. G9 features XPENG's latest powertrain system, battery technology, and advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), fully complemented by a luxurious and immersive cabin experience. Also Read: Chinese EV Maker Xpeng Bags Flying Permit The new P7 combines its signature spor

  • How Can I Avoid Paying Taxes on IRA Withdrawals?

    There are plenty of ways to minimize your tax liability and that’s especially true when you have worked hard to sock away retirement money. Tax advisors are constantly searching for new ways to avoid paying taxes on IRA withdrawals. There … Continue reading → The post How Can I Avoid Paying Taxes on IRA Withdrawals? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 20 Largest Petrochemical Companies in the World

    In this article, we will discuss the 20 Largest Petrochemical Companies in the World. You can skip our industry overview and go directly to the 5 Largest Petrochemical Companies in the World. Petrochemicals are an essential part of our daily lives because of their ability to transform oil and gas into a variety of everyday […]

  • Brutal Earnings From Intel Signal Changing of Guard in Chips

    (Bloomberg) -- From Intel Corp. to SK Hynix Inc., some of the world’s largest semiconductor makers stunned investors with brutal losses heading into 2023. But two Asian companies — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung Electronics Co. — navigated the turmoil with greater agility, underlining a changing of the guard.Most Read from BloombergWhat You Need to Know About the Chinese Spy Balloon Floating Over the USUS Weighs Calling Off Blinken Visit to China Over Spy BalloonMerck Covid D

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights BYD, Volkswagen and BMW

    BYD, Volkswagen and BMW have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • 2 Dividend Kings to Buy Now and Boost Your Passive Income in 2023

    Despite a combined century's worth of dividend increases, these businesses still offer substantial passive income potential.

  • Halliburton Stock, Baker Hughes And SLB Plan Return 50% (Or More) To Shareholders

    Halliburton stock and other leading oilfield service plays show strength coming off of earnings, with optimistic outlooks for 2023.

  • 12 Biggest Industrial Software Companies in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 biggest industrial software companies in the world. If you want to explore similar companies, you can also take a look at 5 Biggest Industrial Software Companies in the World. The industrial software industry is a rapidly growing field, driven by the need to stay ahead of […]

  • Toyota to launch two luxury vehicles in Japan -Nikkei

    Toyota Motor Corp will launch two higher-end luxury vehicles in Japan during the next financial year as it seeks to capture a larger share of the luxury car market, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday. The automaker will introduce a luxury sport-utility vehicle, the Toyota Century, in its home market sometime between August and the end of March 2024, Nikkei said, citing anonymous sources. A Toyota spokesperson said the company could not comment on its product plans.

  • Analyst Report: Altria Group, Inc.

    Altria comprises Philip Morris USA, U.S. Smokeless Tobacco, John Middleton, Helix Innovations, and Philip Morris Capital, although the company plans to wind down Philip Morris Capital by the end of 2022. It holds a 10% interest in the world's largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev. Through its tobacco subsidiaries, Altria holds the leading position in cigarettes and smokeless tobacco in the United States and the number-two spot in machine-made cigars. The company's Marlboro brand is the leading cigarette brand in the U.S. with a 43% share in 2020. Altria holds strategic investments in JUUL Labs (35% economic interest) and Cronos (42%).

  • Update: What's happening with Red Robin Gourmet Burgers & Brews' lawsuit against Winter Garden Village

    A legal dispute between a national restaurant chain and one of the region's largest shopping centers may have its resolution on the horizon. On Jan. 20, Ninth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Heather Pinder Rodriguez ordered that Red Robin International Inc. and DDR Winter Garden, owner of the Winter Garden Village shopping center, complete an expedited mediation conference regarding the ongoing litigation between the two parties. Further court documents show the mediation conference will be held Feb. 17 with mediator Paul Ullom, a shareholder with Tampa-based law firm Carlton Fields.