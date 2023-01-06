Global Metal Additive Manufacturing Market Report to 2031 - Featuring DMG Mori, EOS, GE Additive and Sisma Among Others

Company Logo

Global Metal Additive Manufacturing Market

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metal Additive Manufacturing Market By Type, By Component, By End User Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global metal additive manufacturing market size was valued at $2,631.0 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $14,094.5 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 18.1% from 2021 to 2031.

Metal additive manufacturing utilizes molten metal to make a product layer by layer. With the use of metal additive manufacturing processes, a metal object can be manufactured in a very short span of time with little to no waste generation and at a fraction of the cost as compared to traditional methods.



Metal additive manufacturing process is available for a wide range of industries, including aerospace, automotive, and healthcare,. Metal additive manufacturing is frequently used to produce customized products for a specific need. Furthermore, it is used in prototyping across the above-mentioned industries.



Rise in population, globalization, and rise in disposable income of people has fueled the growth of industries such as aerospace, automotive, medical equipment manufacturing, and others. These industries are among the most significant users of metal additive manufacturing; thus, an increase in these industries is expected to drive growth in the metal additive manufacturing market.

However, the high initial cost of metal additive manufacturing is expected to constrain the market. Furthermore, development of technologies that have enabled metal additive manufacturing to be more efficient and user-friendly is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the metal additive manufacturing market growth.



The global metal additive manufacturing market is segmented on the basis of type, component, end-user industries and region. By type, the market is categorized into powder bed fusion, binder jetting, direct energy deposition, bound powder extrusion, and others. On the basis of components, it is categorized into systems, materials, and service & parts. By end-user industry, the market is categorized into aerospace, automotive, healthcare, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The major players that operate in the global market have adopted key strategies such as partnerships, product launches, agreements, and acquisitions to strengthen their market outreach and sustain the stiff competition in the market



Competition Analysis

Key companies profiled in the metal additive manufacturing market report include BeAM Machines, DMG Mori Seiki Co., Ltd., EOS GmbH, Farsoon Technologies, GE Additive, Renishaw Plc, Sisma SpA, SLM Solutions, Trumpf, and Xi'an Bright Laser Technologies Co., Ltd.



Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the metal additive manufacturing market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing metal additive manufacturing market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the metal additive manufacturing market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global metal additive manufacturing market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 205 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $2631 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $14094.5 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: METAL ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Powder Bed Fusion

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Binder Jetting

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Direct Energy Deposition

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country

4.5 Bound Powder Extrusion

4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3 Market analysis by country

4.6 Others

4.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: METAL ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING MARKET, BY COMPONENT

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Systems

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Materials

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 Service and parts

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: METAL ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING MARKET, BY END USER INDUSTRY

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Aerospace

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Automotive

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country

6.4 Healthcare

6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3 Market analysis by country

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: METAL ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Top winning strategies

8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

8.5. Competitive Heatmap

8.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1 BeAM Machines

9.1.1 Company overview

9.1.2 Company snapshot

9.1.3 Operating business segments

9.1.4 Product portfolio

9.1.5 Business performance

9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.2 DMG Mori

9.2.1 Company overview

9.2.2 Company snapshot

9.2.3 Operating business segments

9.2.4 Product portfolio

9.2.5 Business performance

9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.3 EOS GmbH

9.3.1 Company overview

9.3.2 Company snapshot

9.3.3 Operating business segments

9.3.4 Product portfolio

9.3.5 Business performance

9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.4 Farsoon Technologies

9.4.1 Company overview

9.4.2 Company snapshot

9.4.3 Operating business segments

9.4.4 Product portfolio

9.4.5 Business performance

9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.5 GE Additive

9.5.1 Company overview

9.5.2 Company snapshot

9.5.3 Operating business segments

9.5.4 Product portfolio

9.5.5 Business performance

9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.6 Renishaw

9.6.1 Company overview

9.6.2 Company snapshot

9.6.3 Operating business segments

9.6.4 Product portfolio

9.6.5 Business performance

9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.7 Sisma

9.7.1 Company overview

9.7.2 Company snapshot

9.7.3 Operating business segments

9.7.4 Product portfolio

9.7.5 Business performance

9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.8 SLM Solutions

9.8.1 Company overview

9.8.2 Company snapshot

9.8.3 Operating business segments

9.8.4 Product portfolio

9.8.5 Business performance

9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.9 Trumpf

9.9.1 Company overview

9.9.2 Company snapshot

9.9.3 Operating business segments

9.9.4 Product portfolio

9.9.5 Business performance

9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.10 Xi'an Bright Laser Technologies Co., Ltd.

9.10.1 Company overview

9.10.2 Company snapshot

9.10.3 Operating business segments

9.10.4 Product portfolio

9.10.5 Business performance

9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h8ocva

Attachment

