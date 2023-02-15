U.S. markets open in 29 minutes

Global Metal Casting Market to Reach $203.5 Billion by 2030

ReportLinker
·26 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metal Casting Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032182/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Metal Casting Market to Reach $203.5 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Metal Casting estimated at US$140.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$203.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Aluminum, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach US$90.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Iron segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $38.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR

The Metal Casting market in the U.S. is estimated at US$38.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$44.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$27.5 Billion by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 14 Featured)
- Ahresty Corporation
- Aisin Automotive Casting, LLC
- Alcast Technologies
- Arconic
- CALMET
- Dynacast Ltd
- Endurance Technologies Limited
- GF Casting Solutions AG
- Gibbs (Koch Enterprises Inc.)
- Hitachi Metals
- MES, Inc.
- MINO Industry USA, Inc.
- NEMAK SAB de CV
- POSCO
- Rheinmetall Automotive AG
- Ryobi Ltd.
- Thyssenkrupp AG
- Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd
- Uniabex


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032182/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Metal Casting - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal
Casting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Metal Casting by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Metal Casting by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iron
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Iron by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for Iron by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Steel
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Steel by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for Steel by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aluminum by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Aluminum by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for Aluminum by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Materials by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 18-Year Perspective for Other Materials by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive & Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Automotive & Transportation
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 18-Year Perspective for Automotive &
Transportation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 21: World 18-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Building & Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Building & Construction by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 18-Year Perspective for Building & Construction
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 18-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 28: World Metal Casting Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Metal Casting Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal
Casting by Material - Aluminum, Iron, Steel and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 30: USA Historic Review for Metal Casting by Material -
Aluminum, Iron, Steel and Other Materials Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 31: USA 18-Year Perspective for Metal Casting by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum, Iron, Steel
and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal
Casting by Application - Automotive & Transportation,
Industrial, Building & Construction and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 33: USA Historic Review for Metal Casting by Application -
Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &
Construction and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 34: USA 18-Year Perspective for Metal Casting by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &
Construction and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030

CANADA
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal Casting by Material - Aluminum, Iron, Steel and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Metal Casting by Material -
Aluminum, Iron, Steel and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 37: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Metal Casting by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum,
Iron, Steel and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal Casting by Application - Automotive & Transportation,
Industrial, Building & Construction and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Metal Casting by
Application - Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &
Construction and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Metal Casting by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &
Construction and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030

JAPAN
Metal Casting Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal Casting by Material - Aluminum, Iron, Steel and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Metal Casting by Material -
Aluminum, Iron, Steel and Other Materials Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 43: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Metal Casting by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum,
Iron, Steel and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal Casting by Application - Automotive & Transportation,
Industrial, Building & Construction and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Metal Casting by
Application - Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &
Construction and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Metal Casting by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &
Construction and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030

CHINA
Metal Casting Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal Casting by Material - Aluminum, Iron, Steel and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: China Historic Review for Metal Casting by Material -
Aluminum, Iron, Steel and Other Materials Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: China 18-Year Perspective for Metal Casting by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum,
Iron, Steel and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal Casting by Application - Automotive & Transportation,
Industrial, Building & Construction and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: China Historic Review for Metal Casting by
Application - Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &
Construction and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: China 18-Year Perspective for Metal Casting by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &
Construction and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030

EUROPE
Metal Casting Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal Casting by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Metal Casting by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Metal Casting by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal Casting by Material - Aluminum, Iron, Steel and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Metal Casting by Material -
Aluminum, Iron, Steel and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Metal Casting by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum,
Iron, Steel and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal Casting by Application - Automotive & Transportation,
Industrial, Building & Construction and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Metal Casting by
Application - Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &
Construction and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 61: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Metal Casting by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &
Construction and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030

FRANCE
Metal Casting Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal Casting by Material - Aluminum, Iron, Steel and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: France Historic Review for Metal Casting by Material -
Aluminum, Iron, Steel and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: France 18-Year Perspective for Metal Casting by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum,
Iron, Steel and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal Casting by Application - Automotive & Transportation,
Industrial, Building & Construction and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 66: France Historic Review for Metal Casting by
Application - Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &
Construction and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: France 18-Year Perspective for Metal Casting by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &
Construction and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030

GERMANY
Metal Casting Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal Casting by Material - Aluminum, Iron, Steel and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Metal Casting by Material -
Aluminum, Iron, Steel and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Metal Casting by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum,
Iron, Steel and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal Casting by Application - Automotive & Transportation,
Industrial, Building & Construction and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Metal Casting by
Application - Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &
Construction and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Metal Casting by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &
Construction and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030

ITALY
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal Casting by Material - Aluminum, Iron, Steel and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Metal Casting by Material -
Aluminum, Iron, Steel and Other Materials Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Metal Casting by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum,
Iron, Steel and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal Casting by Application - Automotive & Transportation,
Industrial, Building & Construction and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Metal Casting by
Application - Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &
Construction and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Metal Casting by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &
Construction and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030

UNITED KINGDOM
Metal Casting Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal
Casting by Material - Aluminum, Iron, Steel and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: UK Historic Review for Metal Casting by Material -
Aluminum, Iron, Steel and Other Materials Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 82: UK 18-Year Perspective for Metal Casting by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum, Iron, Steel
and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal
Casting by Application - Automotive & Transportation,
Industrial, Building & Construction and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: UK Historic Review for Metal Casting by Application -
Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &
Construction and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: UK 18-Year Perspective for Metal Casting by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &
Construction and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030

SPAIN
Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal Casting by Material - Aluminum, Iron, Steel and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Metal Casting by Material -
Aluminum, Iron, Steel and Other Materials Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Metal Casting by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum,
Iron, Steel and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal Casting by Application - Automotive & Transportation,
Industrial, Building & Construction and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Metal Casting by
Application - Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &
Construction and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 91: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Metal Casting by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &
Construction and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030

RUSSIA
Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal Casting by Material - Aluminum, Iron, Steel and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Metal Casting by Material -
Aluminum, Iron, Steel and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: Russia 18-Year Perspective for Metal Casting by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum,
Iron, Steel and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal Casting by Application - Automotive & Transportation,
Industrial, Building & Construction and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Metal Casting by
Application - Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &
Construction and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: Russia 18-Year Perspective for Metal Casting by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &
Construction and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030

REST OF EUROPE
Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Metal Casting by Material - Aluminum, Iron, Steel and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Metal Casting by
Material - Aluminum, Iron, Steel and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Metal Casting
by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum,
Iron, Steel and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Metal Casting by Application - Automotive &
Transportation, Industrial, Building & Construction and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Metal Casting by
Application - Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &
Construction and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Metal Casting
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &
Construction and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030

ASIA-PACIFIC
Metal Casting Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Metal Casting by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Metal Casting by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 106: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Metal Casting
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Metal Casting by Material - Aluminum, Iron, Steel and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Metal Casting by
Material - Aluminum, Iron, Steel and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 109: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Metal Casting
by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum,
Iron, Steel and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Metal Casting by Application - Automotive & Transportation,
Industrial, Building & Construction and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Metal Casting by
Application - Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &
Construction and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 112: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Metal Casting
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &
Construction and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030

AUSTRALIA
Metal Casting Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal Casting by Material - Aluminum, Iron, Steel and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 114: Australia Historic Review for Metal Casting by
Material - Aluminum, Iron, Steel and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 115: Australia 18-Year Perspective for Metal Casting by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum,
Iron, Steel and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 116: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal Casting by Application - Automotive & Transportation,
Industrial, Building & Construction and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 117: Australia Historic Review for Metal Casting by
Application - Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &
Construction and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 118: Australia 18-Year Perspective for Metal Casting by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &
Construction and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030

INDIA
Metal Casting Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 119: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal Casting by Material - Aluminum, Iron, Steel and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 120: India Historic Review for Metal Casting by Material -
Aluminum, Iron, Steel and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 121: India 18-Year Perspective for Metal Casting by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum,
Iron, Steel and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 122: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal Casting by Application - Automotive & Transportation,
Industrial, Building & Construction and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 123: India Historic Review for Metal Casting by
Application - Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &
Construction and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 124: India 18-Year Perspective for Metal Casting by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building &
Construction and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030

SOUTH KOREA
Table 125: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Metal Casting by Material - Aluminum, Iron, Steel and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 126: South Korea Historic Review for Metal Casting by
Material - Aluminum, Iron, Steel and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 127: South Korea 18-Year Perspective for Metal Casting by

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032182/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


