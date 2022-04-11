U.S. markets close in 6 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,452.05
    -36.23 (-0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,614.33
    -106.79 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,549.82
    -161.18 (-1.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,981.44
    -13.12 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.02
    -4.24 (-4.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,967.20
    +21.60 (+1.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.49
    +0.66 (+2.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0891
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7550
    +0.0420 (+1.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3028
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.4370
    +1.1170 (+0.90%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,070.91
    -1,560.56 (-3.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    953.74
    -32.43 (-3.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,632.36
    -37.20 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,821.52
    -164.28 (-0.61%)
     

The Global Metal Cleaning Market is expected to grow from USD 11.9 Billion in 2020 to USD 17.8 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2021-2028 : Greyviews

GreyViews
·6 min read
GreyViews
GreyViews

Global Metal Cleaning Market are BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Stepan Company, Eastman Chemical Company, The Chemours Company, The Dow Chemical Company, Quaker Houghton, Nouryon, 3M Company, and Element Solutions among others.

Pune, India, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mining chemicals market is anticipated to grow at a steady growth rate over the forecast period, owing to need for preventing the damage and to maintain metal tools as well as equipment’s efficiency in a number of industries. Metal cleaning is the cleaning process which uses chemicals to remove extraneous inorganic and organic material from the surface of metal, which is often contaminated by grease, oil, and dirt, along with corrosion oxides, particulate matter, and other impurities over a time per.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/global-metal-cleaning-market/31/request-sample

An extensive variety of cleaning chemicals are being used for such cleaning processes depending on the metals’ nature. Metal cleaning chemicals selection depends on factors such as impurities to be removed and surface condition of metal.

Key Insights & Findings:

  • The surfactant segment led the Metal cleaning market and valued at USD 3.32 Billion in 2020. Growth of this segment is mainly driven by inherent cleaning properties of surfactant coupled with high its usage in extensive range of applications.

  • The aqueous cleaners segment accounted for the largest market share and valued at USD 7.57 Billion in 2020. Growth in awareness regarding environmental issues among populations coupled with the stringent government regulations promoting environment friendly metal cleaning processes drives growth of this segment.

  • The manufacturing segment accounted for the significant market share and valued at USD 4.77 Billion in 2020. Rapid usage of metal cleaning chemicals in the manufacturing industry to clean different equipment throughout the manufacturing operations drives growth of this segment.

  • The steel segment accounted for the largest market share and valued at USD 4.59 Billion in 2020. The large-scale usage of steel in various end-use industries such as manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, transportation, and medical & healthcare boosts demand for metal cleaning.

  • The regions analyzed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The Asia-Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the Metal cleaning market and valued at USD 4.50 Billion in 2020. The region is observing high economic growth across the developing countries coupled with increased disposable incomes fuels growth of the Asia-Pacific metal cleaning market. The Middle East and Africa region is likely to register the significant growth during the forecast period. This is mainly due to high demand for solvent-based metal cleaning chemicals.

Key players operating in the global Metal cleaning market are BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Stepan Company, Eastman Chemical Company, The Chemours Company, The Dow Chemical Company, Quaker Houghton, Nouryon, 3M Company, and Element Solutions among others. To enhance their market share in the global metal cleaning market, the key vendors are now focusing on adopting the prominent strategies such as recent developments, product innovation, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

  • For instance, July 2020, Evonik, one of the leading market players launched multifunctional surfactant TOMADOL 904 for the purpose of hard surface cleaning applications in North America. This launch allows customers to enhance the sustainability of their cleaning product formulations.

  • In June 2020, Nouryon, one of the leading market players acquired the carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) business of J.M. Huber Corporation. This acquisition is projected to broaden Nouryon’s portfolio of products in CMC, a sustainable, bio-based water-soluble polymer used as a thickener, stabilizer, binder, and film former.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/31

Global Metal cleaning Market by Ingredients Type:

  • Chelating Agent

  • Surfactant

  • Solvents

  • Solubilizers

  • pH Regulators

  • Others

Global Metal cleaning Market by Cleaner Type:

  • Aqueous

  • Solvent

Global Metal cleaning Market by End-Use Industry:

  • Automotive & Aerospace

  • Manufacturing

  • Healthcare

  • Others

Global Metal cleaning Market by Metal Type:

  • Steel

  • Copper

  • Aluminium

  • Others

Global Metal cleaning Market by Region:

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

    • Mexico

  • Europe

    • Germany

    • France

    • U.K.

    • Italy

    • Spain

    • Russia

  • Asia-Pacific

    • Japan

    • China

    • India

    • Korea

    • Southeast Asia

  • South America

    • Brazil

    • Peru

  • Middle East and Africa

    • UAE

    • South Africa

    • Saudi Arabia

About the report:
This research report gives detailed data about the major factors influencing the growth of the Metal cleaning market at the national and local level forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region, and segment; regional market positions; segment and country opportunities for growth; Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies. It studies the market essential sides such as top participants, expansion strategies, business models, and other market features to improve market insight.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/31/single_user_license

Contact Us

Rocky Shah

GreyViews

Pune India

Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047

Email: sales@greyviews.com

Web: https://greyviews.com/

Browse Related Reports:

Global Metal Cleaning Market Size by Ingredients Type (Chelating Agent, Surfactant, Solvents, Solubilizers, pH Regulators, and Others), Cleaner Type (Aqueous and Solvent), End-Use Industry (Automotive & Aerospace, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Others), Metal Type (Steel, Copper, Aluminium, and Others) and Regions, Segmentation and Projection till 2028.

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-metal-cleaning-market/31

Global Ethyl Acetate Market Size by Application (Adhesives and Sealants, Paints and Coatings, Process Solvents, Intermediates, Pigments, and Other), End-user Industry (Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Packaging, Automotive, Artificial Leather, and Others), Regions, Segmentation and Projection till 2028.

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-ethyl-acetate-market/29

Global Zeolites Market Size by Product Type (Natural and Synthetic), Function (Ion-Exchange, Molecular Sieve, and Catalyst), Framework (Linde Type A, Faujasite, and MFI), Pore Size (3A – 7A and 7A – 10A), End-use (Construction & Building Materials, Animal Feed, Wastewater Treatment, Soil Remediation, and Others), and Application (Adsorbents, Catalysts, Detergent Builders, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2028.

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-zeolites-market/27

Global Biosurfactants Market Size by Type (Glycolipids, Lipopeptides and Lipoproteins, Phospholipids and Fatty Acids, Polymeric Biosurfactants, and Particulate Biosurfactants), Application (Detergents, Personal Care, Food Processing, Agricultural Chemicals, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2028.

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-biosurfactants-market/25

Global Castor Oil Derivatives Market Size by Product (Sebacic acid, 12HSA, Ricinoleic Acid, Undecylenic acid, Dehydrated Castor Oil, Hydrogenated Castor oil (Castor wax), and Others) and Application (Lubricants, Surface Coatings, Cosmetics & Pharmaceuticals, Biodiesel, Plastics & Resins, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2028.

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-castor-oil-derivatives-market/24

Global Natural Oil Polyols Market Size by Product (Soy Oil Polyols, Castor Oil Polyols, Canola Oil Polyols, Palm Oil Polyols, and Sunflower Oil Polyols), End-use (Furniture & Interiors, Construction, Electrical & Electronic Appliances, Footwear, Automotive, Packaging, and Others), Regions, Segmentation and Projection till 2028.

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-natural-oil-polyols-marke/21

Global Bio solvents Market Size by Product (Lactate Ester, Soy Methyl Ester, Glycols, Alcohol, and Others), Application (Paints & Coatings, Printing Inks, Adhesives & Sealants, and Others), Regions, Segmentation and Projection till 2028.

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-bio-solvents-market/20

Global Mining Chemicals Market Size by Product type (Frothers, Flocculants, Collectors, Solvent Extractants, and Grinding aids), Mineral Type (Base metals, Non-metallic minerals, Precious metals, and Rare earth metals), Application (Mineral Processing, Explosives & Drilling, Water & Wastewater Treatment, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2028

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-mining-chemicals-market/13

Global Detergents Chemicals Market Size by Product (Surfactants, Builders, Enzymes, Fragrances, Bleaching Agents, and Others) and Application (Laundry Cleaning Products, Household & Commercial Cleaning Products, Dishwashing Products, Personal Cleaning Products, Fuel Additives, Biological Reagents, and Others), and End User (household and industrial & institutional) Regions, Segmentation and Projection till 2028.

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-detergents-chemicals-market/12

Global Specialty Oleochemicals Market Size by Product Type (Specialty Ester, Fatty Acid Methyl Ester, Glycerol Ester, Alkoxylates, Fatty Amines, and Others), By Application (Personal Care & Cosmetics, Food Processing, Consumer Goods, Health & Pharmaceuticals, Polymer & Plastic Additives, Textile, Paints & Coatings, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2028

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-specialty-oleochemicals-market/8

Global Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market Size by Type (O-rings, Gaskets, Lip seals, D seals, and Others), Material (Metals, PTFE, Silicone, Nitrile Rubber, EPDM, FKM, FFKM, UHMWPE, and PU), Application (Manufacturing equipment and Others), Regions, Segmentation and Projection till 2028.

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-pharmaceutical-processing-seals-market/3


Recommended Stories

  • AT&T Stock Adjusts For Warner Bros Discovery Debut; JPMorgan Resumes Coverage With 'Overweight' Rating

    Warner Bros Discovery will begin trading today on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol 'WBD' following the $43 billion media asset merger between AT&T and Discovery.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery opens at $24.08 a share in public debut as newly-formed company

    Newly formed streaming giant Warner Bros. Discovery officially began trading on the Nasdaq.

  • How the AT&T Spinoff Has Complicated Trading in Its Stock

    Trading in AT&T stock on Monday may confuse some investors, because the base share price has been adjusted to reflect the closing on Friday of the merger of AT&T’s WarnerMedia business with Discovery. Holders of AT&T (ticker: T) received roughly a 0.242 share of Warner Brothers Discovery (WBD), as the merged media company will be known, for each AT&T share in the spinoff. The value of that Warner Brothers Discovery stock, which stood at roughly $5.90 per AT&T share based on Discovery’s closing price of $24.43 on Friday, was deducted from the closing price of AT&T’s stock on Friday to figure out the new base level for the AT&T shares.

  • ‘It put everyone in a weird position’: Our waitress said a 20% service fee was added to cover benefits and health insurance, but that it was not a tip. Is this normal?

    ‘No one would have flinched if our meal was just $3 more, but the way it was broken out was just weird and struck us the wrong way.’

  • Warner Bros Discovery shares gain on first trading day

    Warner Bros Discovery shares were up 0.8% at $24.62, while AT&T stock climbed 2% to $18.62 before the bell. AT&T and Discovery set out to create a standalone media business in May last year and the deal closed on Friday, with the new business housing channels including HBO, CNN and the Discovery Channel as well as franchises like "Batman" and "Harry Potter". The company, which also owns streaming services HBO Max and Discovery+, faces stiff competition from the likes of Netflix and Walt Disney Co's Disney+.

  • Nvidia Stock Is Downgraded. China and Russia Are Headwinds.

    Nvidia shares were falling in premarket trading Monday after the stock was downgraded by a Baird analyst, who cited concerns over slowing consumer demand exacerbated by the Russian embargo. Nvidia (ticker: NVDA ) stock was down 4% to $221.89 in premarket trading on Monday. Analyst Tristan Gerra lowered his rating on the stock to Neutral from Outperform and slashed his price target to $225 from $360.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks -- Can They Recover?

    If so, there are plenty of beaten-down growth stocks that could use your services. Right now, shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH), Sofi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), and Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) are down to the lowest prices investors have seen in at least a year. UiPath is an up-and-coming player in the workplace automation business and its stock price isn't falling because of poor performance.

  • Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers

    The Baby Boomer generation is reaching retirement age in record numbers. With more Boomers retiring on a daily basis, it helps to understand how prepared they are to leave their jobs for good. In this article, we’ll discuss the average … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Double Your Money According to Wall Street

    If so, you might want to take a look at Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), Global-E Online (NASDAQ: GLBE), and Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA). The consensus price target for Upstart represents a 102% premium over recent prices. Lenders hire Upstart to evaluate individual credit risk.

  • Russian Oil Exports Are Forced on Longer Voyages to Find Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s crude oil exports, a key source of revenue for Vladimir Putin’s regime, are showing no signs that they are starting to crumble amid the disappearance of European buyers.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineGeothermal Powerhouse I

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy in April

    The metaverse is an emerging concept that's expected to explode thanks to its adoption in several fields -- including gaming, education, work, and entertainment -- as it will enable the virtual avatars to interact with each other in a three-dimensional, digital world. According to a third-party estimate, the size of the global metaverse market could increase at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 43% through 2030, reaching $1.6 trillion in size. Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) are three companies that could win big from the metaverse.

  • Top 9 Stocks Billionaire Larry Robbins Just Added to His Portfolio

    In this article, we’ll check out the top 9 stocks billionaire Larry Robbins just added to his portfolio, which also happen to be the only nine stocks added to his portfolio during Q4. Click the following link to jump straight to Top 5 Stocks Billionaire Larry Robbins Just Added to His Portfolio. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), […]

  • You are not imagining it. Indian-origin CEOs indeed are everywhere

    Google's Sundar Pichai and Microsoft's Satya Nadella are joined buy more Indian origin leaders like Raj Subramaniam, Leena Nair, and Arvind Krishna at the top.

  • Dow Jones Falls; Twitter Drops As Elon Musk Reverses Decision To Join Board; Nvidia Slides On Downgrade

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell Monday. Twitter dropped after Tesla CEO Elon Musk reversed his decision to join the Twitter board.

  • Pfizer’s New CFO Negotiated One of the Biggest Healthcare Deals in History. Is It a Sign of Things to Come?

    Pfizer on Monday named a new chief financial officer with a resume that hints at the company's plans to spend big with its Covid-19 vaccine windfall.

  • Twitter Shares Fall After Elon Musk Ditches Potential Board Role

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc.’s investors were left bewildered after Elon Musk decided not to join the company’s board, leading to a share price swing and increased speculation that the world’s richest person could mount a takeover of the social media platform.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warn

  • 3 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Warren Buffett has studied businesses for decades. With that kind of track record, it seems reasonable to expect that Buffett's portfolio includes some great ideas for investors who aren't billionaires. Here are three no-brainer Buffett stocks to buy right now.

  • This Growth Stock Has Market-Beating Potential

    Shares of the biotech company have lost a whopping 56% this year -- while the S&P 500 has slipped about 6%. Investors lost faith in the company as it fell behind in its regulatory submissions for its coronavirus vaccine candidate. Since, Novavax has gotten back on track.

  • More Pain Ahead for Semiconductors and Big Tech

    Tech and especially semiconductor manufacturers are going through a tough time. This hard time has recently resulted in turbulent sessions on the stock market. Take manufacturers of microprocessors or chips.

  • 1 Reason I'm Watching Citigroup This Week

    The wheels have fallen off Citigroup's (NYSE: C) stock since its disappointing investor day earlier this year, when management announced new medium-term financial targets that failed to impress the market. Things have only gotten worse with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, complicating the bank's previous decision to sell its consumer banking division in Russia and increasing the chance the bank takes a big charge on divesting the operation. With Citigroup set to report earnings later this week, here's one thing I'll be watching closely.