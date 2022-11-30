Global Metal Foam Market Size To Surpass USD 133 Billion By 2030 | CAGR of 4.5%

SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP

The Global Metal Foam Market Size was valued at USD 90 billion in 2021 and the worldwide metal foam market is expected to reach USD 133 billion by 2030, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies Covered: Reade International Corp., Ultramet, SELEE Corporation, Erg Aerospace Corporation, Cymat, Foamtech Global Co., IWE Greifswald, Bauer Cases, Shanxi Putai Aluminum Foam Manufacturing, Spectra-Mat, Inc., Cnem Corporation, American Elements, Aluntam Corp., AlCarbon, Nanoshel and others 20+ prominent key players we have added in the final report. Global Economy: Recession Risk Rising Analysis and Russia-Ukraine Conflict War Impact we have added in the final premium report.

New York, United States , Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Metal Foam Market Size to grow from USD 90 billion in 2021 to USD 133 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the forecast period. The metal foam market has grown due to its growing demand for metal foam from lightweight electrical cars. In addition, improved efficiency has led to an increase in metal foam consumption in recent years.

The Open-Cell foam segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

Based on the type, the global metal foam market is categorized into Open-Cell Foam, Closed-Cell Foam, and Stochastic Metal Foam. The Open-Cell foam segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period. It is ideal for heat insulation, catalytic converter substrates, sound & vibration absorption, and heat & fluid adsorption applications in various sectors thanks to its high mechanical strength, versatility, and properties. The product is also commonly used in heat exchangers for filtration and catalysis.

The aluminum segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the material, the metal foam market is categorized into Aluminum, Copper, Nickel, and Other Materials. The aluminum segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Because of its qualities that include highly developed repair, maintenance technology, and Recycling compatibility. In addition, the ability to reform during the manufacturing and service lifecycle stages.

Browse 74 market data Tables and 65 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “ Global Metal Foam Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Open-Cell Foam, Closed-Cell Foam, and Stochastic Metal Foam), By Material (Aluminum, Copper, Nickel, and Other Materials), By Application (Automotive, Industrial Machines, Construction, Aerospace, Bio-Medical, and Other Applications), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.

On credit portfolios, the COVID-19 epidemic has had a negative effect. The enormous growth has hampered the solvency of customers and businesses in unemployment and interruption of economic activity. Central banks have adopted a proactive strategy of injecting money into the market by decreasing interest rates and implementing asset purchase programs. With persistent geopolitical tensions, global trade battles, and sporadic hurricanes and earthquakes, managing and monitoring credit, market, liquidity, and operational risk across financial markets was challenging enough.

Chief risk officers and their teams have had to reevaluate outdated methods and assumptions used to manage and monitor risk due to the present pandemic crisis. The global repercussions of COVID-19 have demonstrated the significance of interconnection in international cooperation. As a result, many governments have been hurrying to find, assess, and buy trustworthy AI-powered solutions.

The automotive segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the metal foam market is categorized into Automotive, Industrial Machines, Construction, Aerospace, Bio-Medical, and Other Applications. The automotive segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. A foam metal is a cell structure made of sturdy metal, such as aluminium, with a significant portion of its volume taken up by gas-filled pores.

Metallic foams are primarily used in cars to dampen sound, reduce weight, boost energy absorption during collisions, and in military applications to lessen the force of IEDs' concussive blast. The automobile sector in the Asia-Pacific area will be heavily fueled by population expansion, rising per capita income, and economic growth in nations like China, India, and other ASEAN countries.

Asia-Pacific to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The Global Metal Foam Market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to account for the highest market share in 2022. Due to the growing demand for electric vehicles in the region, North America controls the world's consumption of metal foam. Additionally, the market size will be stimulated by an increase in car usage brought on by continuous government policies. Metal foam use is being driven by increased product utilization in local medical applications.

Key Companies & Recent Developments: The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Metal Foam Market include Reade International Corp., Ultramet, SELEE Corporation, Erg Aerospace Corporation, Cymat, Foamtech Global Co., IWE Greifswald, Bauer Cases, Shanxi Putai Aluminum Foam Manufacturing, Spectra-Mat, Inc., Cnem Corporation, American Elements, Aluntam Corp., AlCarbon, and Nanoshel and Others.

