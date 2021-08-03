U.S. markets open in 4 hours 21 minutes

Global Metal Injection Molding Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metal Injection Molding Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Material and Industry Vertical" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global metal injection molding market was valued at US$ 2,458.68 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4,338.52 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.35% from 2019 to 2027.

Metal injection molding is a flexible, cost effective, and innovative process that provides versatility to the product designers and production engineers while using metal alloys. Metal act as a good substitute for plastic and ceramics components that are incapable to perform as per requirement. Metal injection molding focusses on quality and precision, as well as the process is closely monitored to meet the requirements. When a metal alloy is chosen for a specific application, the geometry of the component gets limited by the cost of shaping operations. The metal injection molding helps in overcoming this issue with the formation of the net shape parts in the tool. The metal injection molding offer benefits such as resistance to wear & corrosion, thermal stability, high mechanical strength, and dimensional stability.

Based on material, the global metal injection molding market is segmented into stainless steel, low alloy steel, soft magnetic material, and others. In 2019, stainless steel segment led the market. Stainless steel has good stiffness, wear, and corrosion resistance properties. It is widely used injection molding material. Stainless steel components that are employed in metal injection molding possess high wear & corrosion stability. The metal injection molding help in enhancing the strength, achieving high densities, corrosion resistance, and flexibility of stainless steels. These materials are produced from elementally blended or pre-alloyed stainless steels, including ferritic, austenitic, and precipitation hardening grades. The utilization of metal injection molding for stainless steel is steadily increasing in the automotive and medical instruments sector. The initial use and overall success of the metal-injection-molded orthodontic brackets demonstrated the corrosion resistance and biocompatibility of injection-molded stainless steel applications.

Geographically, the global metal injection molding market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. In 2019, Asia Pacific held the largest share of the global metal injection molding market. The rise in urbanization, increase in manufacturing industries, and upsurge in the demand for automobiles and electronics is expected to drive the market growth in Asia Pacific. Rising demand for smart vehicles, and medical and consumer goods in the region favors the growth of the metal injection molding market. Metal injection molding provide benefits such as fast production, high efficiency, design flexibility, and large material choice. The rise in awareness about the benefits offered by metal injection molding and the growing safety concerns in electronic vehicles supports the growth of the market. Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market over the forecast period.

The COVID-19 outbreak was first reported in Wuhan (China) during December 2019. As of December 2020, the US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Germany, Colombia, Argentina, and Mexico are among the most affected countries in terms of confirmed cases and reported deaths. According to the latest WHO figures, there are ~106,008,943 confirmed cases and 2,316,389 total deaths globally. The crisis is hindering various industries across the globe due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global manufacturing industry is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, office shutdowns. The lockdown of various plants and factories in leading regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa is restricting the global supply chains and hindering manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and various goods sales. In addition, global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia, and North America are adversely affecting business collaborations and partnership opportunities. All these factors are disrupting the manufacturing of automotive, medical, defense, and electronics goods, which is restraining the growth of the metal injection molding market.

Arc Group Worldwide; CMG Technologies; Dean Group International; Molex, LLC; INDO-MIM; MPP; Sintex A/S; Smith Metal Products; Shanghai Future Group; and Form Technologies are among the players operating in the global metal injection molding market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Metal Injection Molding Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 APAC
4.2.4 MEA
4.2.5 SAM
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

5. Metal Injection Molding Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Various Advantages Offered by Metal Injection Molding
5.1.2 Greater Utilization of the Technology by Automotive and Electronics Industry
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 High Cost of Raw Materials
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Rising Defense Spending by Various Countries
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Increasing Demand for Surgical Devices and Equipment
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Metal Injection Molding - Global Market Analysis
6.1 Metal Injection Molding Market Overview
6.2 Metal Injection Molding Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players

7. Metal Injection Molding Market Analysis - By Material
7.1 Overview
7.2 Metal Injection Molding Market, By Material (2019 and 2027)
7.3 Stainless Steel
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Stainless Steel: Metal Injection Molding Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
7.4 Low Alloy Steel
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Low Alloy Steel: Metal Injection Molding Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
7.5 Soft Magnetic Material
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Soft Magnetic Material: Metal Injection Molding Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Overview
7.6.2 Others: Metal Injection Molding Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8. Metal Injection Molding Market Analysis - By Industry Vertical
8.1 Overview
8.2 Metal Injection Molding Market, By Industry Vertical (2019 and 2027)
8.3 Automotive
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Automotive: Metal Injection Molding Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
8.4 Electrical and Electronics
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Electrical and Electronics: Metal Injection Molding Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
8.5 Consumer Goods
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Consumer Goods: Metal Injection Molding Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
8.6 Firearms and Defence
8.6.1 Overview
8.6.2 Firearms and Defence: Metal Injection Molding Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
8.7 Medical and Orthodontics
8.7.1 Overview
8.7.2 Medical and Orthodontics: Metal Injection Molding Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
8.8 Others
8.8.1 Overview
8.8.2 Others: Metal Injection Molding Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9. Metal Injection Molding Market - Geographic Analysis

10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Metal Injection Molding Market
10.1 Overview
10.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.4 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.5 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.6 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11. Industry Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strategy & Business Planning
11.3 Product News
11.4 Merger and Acquisition

12. Key Company Profiles
12.1 Arc Group Worldwide
12.1.1 Key Facts
12.1.2 Business Description
12.1.3 Products and Service
12.1.4 Financial Overview
12.1.5 SWOT Analysis
12.2 CMG Technologies
12.2.1 Key Facts
12.2.2 Business Description
12.2.3 Products and Services
12.2.4 Financial Overview
12.2.5 SWOT Analysis
12.3 Dean Group International
12.3.1 Key Facts
12.3.2 Business Description
12.3.3 Products and Services
12.3.4 Financial Overview
12.3.5 SWOT Analysis
12.4 Molex, LLC
12.4.1 Key Facts
12.4.2 Business Description
12.4.3 Products and Services
12.4.4 Financial Overview
12.4.5 SWOT Analysis
12.5 INDO-MIM
12.5.1 Key Facts
12.5.2 Business Description
12.5.3 Products and Services
12.5.4 Financial Overview
12.5.5 SWOT Analysis
12.6 MPP
12.6.1 Key Facts
12.6.2 Business Description
12.6.3 Products and Services
12.6.4 Financial Overview
12.6.5 SWOT Analysis
12.7 Sintex A/S
12.7.1 Key Facts
12.7.2 Business Description
12.7.3 Products and Services
12.7.4 Financial Overview
12.7.5 SWOT Analysis
12.8 Smith Metal Products
12.8.1 Key Facts
12.8.2 Business Description
12.8.3 Products and Services
12.8.4 Financial Overview
12.8.5 SWOT Analysis
12.9 Shanghai Future Group
12.9.1 Key Facts
12.9.2 Business Description
12.9.3 Products and Services
12.9.4 Financial Overview
12.9.5 SWOT Analysis
12.10 Form Technologies
12.10.1 Key Facts
12.10.2 Business Description
12.10.3 Products and Services
12.10.4 Financial Overview
12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ggkuzm

