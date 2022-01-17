U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.79 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.95 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.98
    +0.16 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.10
    +4.60 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.07
    +0.15 (+0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1425
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3674
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5100
    +0.3100 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,817.50
    -308.64 (-0.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,028.98
    +3.25 (+0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,596.95
    +54.00 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,333.52
    +209.24 (+0.74%)
     

Global Metal Nanoparticle Market to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

Research and Markets
·9 min read

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Metal Nanoparticle Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Metal (Platinum, Gold, Silver, Iron, Titanium, and Others) and End-Use Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global metal nanoparticles market was valued at US$ 25,373.92 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 81,567.38 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Metal Nanoparticles have exceptional properties such as high aspect ratio and uniform size. They are used in a wide spectrum of applications, such as catalysis, medical, and energy storage. The metal nanoparticles have various applications in end-use industries, such as pharmaceuticals and healthcare, chemical, cosmetics, and electrical and electronics.

Based on end-use industry, the global metal nanoparticles market is segmented into pharmaceutical and healthcare, electrical and electronics, chemicals, personal care and cosmetics, and others. The pharmaceuticals and healthcare segment held the largest market share in 2020. Metal nanoparticles have various applications in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector such as their use as therapeutic agents as well as in drug delivery, bioimaging, and cancer treatment and diagnostics. Many countries across the world are researching on metal nanoparticles that can be applied for cancer treatment. Along with this, the use of gold nanoparticles in the COVID-19 antibodies test kits is driving the demand for metal nanoparticles in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector.

Geographically, the metal nanoparticles market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America (SAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In 2020, North America dominated the market. The increased applications of metal nanoparticles in industries, such as healthcare, cosmetic, and electricals and electronics, and the presence of domestic and international companies operating in the region and continuously enhancing the overall business processes would create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in North America during the forecast period. Along with this, an increased use of gold nanoparticles in the development of photovoltaic or solar cell is driving the metal nanoparticles market growth in the region.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the metal nanoparticles market. The outbreak has distorted operational efficiency and disrupted the value chains due to the sudden shutdown of national and international boundaries, which has created revenue loss and damage. The disruptions in the production and supply chain have had a negative impact on the metal nanoparticles market. The implementation of lockdown in various countries along with travel restrictions has lessened the global supply of products along with a reduced logistic operation.

Research has been ongoing for the utilization of gold nanoparticles for COVID-19 testing kits, which will provide the results in minutes. In the US, a group of researchers at the University of Maryland claimed that they have developed a diagnostic test that can detect the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 within 10 minutes and the results will be visible with naked eyes. The test is a simple colorimetry-based assay, which uses gold nanoparticles that are capped with the nucleic acid sequence of the nucleocapsid phosphoprotein of the SARS-COV-2 virus.

Along with this, Sugentech, Inc. (a company in Republic of Korea) developed SGTi-flex COVID-19 IgM/IgG test kit, which is a gold nanoparticle-based immunochromatographic test kit that determines COVID-19's IgM and IgG antibodies. The test helps in determining the antibodies that are specific proteins, which are developed in response to the infection. Thus, an increased usage of gold nanoparticles in the healthcare sector is having a positive impact on the metal nanoparticles market.

American Elements; BBI Group; EPRUI Biotech Co. Ltd.; Meliorum Technologies, Inc.; Nanocomposix; Nanosc, Inc.; Nanostructured and Amorphous Materials, Inc.; Nanoshel LLC.; TANAKA HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.; and US Research Nanomaterials INC are among the major players operating in the global metal nanoparticles market.

Reasons to buy

  • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

  • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global metal nanoparticle market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies.

  • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

  • Scrutinize in-depth the market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

  • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation, and industry verticals.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Metal Nanoparticles Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.4 Asia Pacific
4.2.5 Middle East and Africa
4.2.6 South and Central America
4.3 Expert Opinion

5. Metal Nanoparticles Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Application of Metal Nanoparticles in Medical Industry
5.1.2 Increasing Use as Catalysts
5.2 Restraints
5.2.1 Harmful Impacts of Metal Nanoparticles on Environment and Ecosystems
5.2.2 Complex and Expensive Manufacturing
5.3 Opportunities
5.3.1 Growing Demand from Developing Countries
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Reduction of Costs and Improvement of Quality Using Biological Methods
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Global Market- Global Analysis
6.1 Global Market Overview
6.2 Metal Nanoparticles Market -Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players

7. Global Metal Nanoparticles Market Analysis - By Metal
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Metal Nanoparticles Market Breakdown, by Metal 2020 & 2028
7.3 Gold
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Gold: Metal Nanoparticles Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4 Silver
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Silver: Metal Nanoparticles Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.5 Iron
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Iron: Metal Nanoparticles Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.6 Platinum
7.6.1 Overview
7.6.2 Platinum: Metal Nanoparticles Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.7 Titanium
7.7.1 Overview
7.7.2 Titanium: Metal Nanoparticles Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.8 Others
7.8.1 Overview
7.8.2 Others: Metal Nanoparticles Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8. Global Metal Nanoparticles Market Analysis - By End-Use Industry
8.1 Overview
8.2 Global Metal Nanoparticles Market Breakdown, by End-use Industry, 2020 & 2028
8.3 Pharmaceutical and Healthcare
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Pharmaceutical and Healthcare: Metal Nanoparticles Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4 Electrical and Electronics
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Electricals and Electronics: Metal Nanoparticles Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.5 Chemical
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Chemical: Metal Nanoparticles Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.6 Personal Care and Cosmetics
8.6.1 Overview
8.6.2 Personal Care and Cosmetics: Metal Nanoparticles Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.7 Others
8.7.1 Overview
8.7.2 Others: Metal Nanoparticles Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9. Metal Nanoparticles Market - Geographic Analysis

10. Overview - Impact of COVID-19
10.1 Overview- Impact of COVID-19
10.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Metal Nanoparticles Market
10.3 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.4 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.5 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.6 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.7 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11. Company Profiles
11.1 American Elements
11.1.1 Key Facts
11.1.2 Business Description
11.1.3 Products and Services
11.1.4 Financial Overview
11.1.5 SWOT Analysis
11.1.6 Key Developments
11.2 BBI Group
11.2.1 Key Facts
11.2.2 Business Description
11.2.3 Products and Services
11.2.4 Financial Overview
11.2.5 SWOT Analysis
11.2.6 Key Developments
11.3 EPRUI Biotech Co. Ltd.
11.3.1 Key Facts
11.3.2 Business Description
11.3.3 Products and Services
11.3.4 Financial Overview
11.3.5 SWOT Analysis
11.3.6 Key Developments
11.4 Meliorum Technologies, Inc.
11.4.1 Key Facts
11.4.2 Business Description
11.4.3 Products and Services
11.4.4 Financial Overview
11.4.5 SWOT Analysis
11.4.6 Key Developments
11.5 nanoComposix
11.5.1 Key Facts
11.5.2 Business Description
11.5.3 Products and Services
11.5.4 Financial Overview
11.5.5 SWOT Analysis
11.5.6 Key Developments
11.6 Nanocs Inc.
11.6.1 Key Facts
11.6.2 Business Description
11.6.3 Products and Services
11.6.4 Financial Overview
11.6.5 SWOT Analysis
11.6.6 Key Developments
11.7 Nanoshel LLC
11.7.1 Key Facts
11.7.2 Business Description
11.7.3 Products and Services
11.7.4 Financial Overview
11.7.5 SWOT Analysis
11.7.6 Key Developments
11.8 Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials, Inc.
11.8.1 Key Facts
11.8.2 Business Description
11.8.3 Products and Services
11.8.4 Financial Overview
11.8.5 SWOT Analysis
11.8.6 Key Developments
11.9 TANAKA HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.
11.9.1 Key Facts
11.9.2 Business Description
11.9.3 Products and Services
11.9.4 Financial Overview
11.9.5 SWOT Analysis
11.9.6 Key Developments
11.10 US Research Nanomaterials, Inc.
11.10.1 Key Facts
11.10.2 Business Description
11.10.3 Products and Services
11.10.4 Financial Overview
11.10.5 SWOT Analysis
11.10.6 Key Developments

12. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tis0g2

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? These Are the Trading Hours on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

    Investors looking for a brief respite from two weeks of volatile trading on Wall Street may get one on Monday, when Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed this year.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best businesses to own — 3 examples from Berkshire's portfolio

    Stop sinking your money in mediocre businesses. Buy the best instead.

  • Get ready for the climb. Here’s what history says about stock-market returns during Fed rate-hike cycles.

    As it turns out, during so-called Federal Reserve interest rate-hike cycles, which we seem set to enter as early as March, the U.S. stock market tends to perform strongly, not poorly.

  • 3 attractive income stocks yielding as high as 8.7% — with inflation at 40-year highs, this trio can help strengthen your dwindling purchasing power

    Inflation is at 40-year highs. These stocks can help ease the pain.

  • Bank of America says 5G ‘comes alive’ in 2022 — it sees big upside potential for 3 smaller-name stocks that could give you a piece in a pivotal year

    The picks aren’t the familiar Verizon or AT&T; watch comms infrastructure instead.

  • Unilever to Sharpen Health Focus After GSK Consumer Interest

    (Bloomberg) -- Unilever Plc plans to sharpen its focus on health and hygiene and plans to sell off slow-growth brands as it weighs making a higher offer for GlaxoSmithKline Plc’s consumer unit.Most Read from BloombergDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivablePutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronThe Virus Has Changed. Maybe We

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    The metaverse seems to be the latest investing megatrend that's caught the attention of investors and the news media. Before you discount this as just another passing fad, ARK Invest founder and respected technology pundit, Cathie Wood, told CNBC in December that the metaverse could be a "multi-trillion dollar opportunity" and that it will impact "every sector in ways that we cannot even imagine right now." For savvy tech investors, this sounds like an opportunity that could be too good to pass up.

  • JP Morgan's (NYSE:JPM) Decline on Earnings Looks like an Overreaction

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) kicked off the first earnings round in 2022 with the largest single-day decline in almost 2 years. While the bank sees the boost to the net interest income, a hike in the adjusted noninterest expenses of almost 10% has undoubtedly spooked the market.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Holds Key Support; Apple, Qualcomm Lead 5 Stocks Near Buy Points

    The stock market rally is on the back foot, while the Nasdaq has lagged the S&P 500 for nearly a year. But Apple is holding up.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Deliver Bigger Gains Than the Market

    Superstar investor Cathie Wood is known for her winning stock picks. I'm talking about companies you can count on for performance over the long term. Wood's biggest funds have delivered gains of 180% or more over the past five years.

  • Our Favorite Dividend Stocks for 2022 and Beyond

    Dividend stocks have historically been excellent investments. With that in mind, we asked some of our contributors for their favorite dividend stocks for 2022 and beyond. Here's why Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) rose to the top of their lists.

  • Ford Should Sell Overvalued Rivian Stock in 2022

    In conjunction with the investment, Ford announced plans to build an electric vehicle (EV) based on Rivian's vehicle platform. As a financial investment, the Rivian stake has generated a huge windfall for Ford. With Rivian stock trading at an extraordinarily high valuation for a glorified start-up -- even after a sharp pullback from its November peak -- Ford should look to sell its Rivian shares in 2022.

  • Billionaire Louis-Dreyfus Gets $457 Million From Trading Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus’s financial outlook looked grim. Most Read from BloombergDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivablePutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronThe Virus Has Changed. Maybe We Should, Too.The Russian-born heiress was trying to sell a stake in Louis Dreyfus Co., one of the wo

  • Bitcoin Mining Scheduled to Come Under Fire on Capital Hill

    On 20th January, a U.S subcommittee hearing on cryptos is scheduled, the outcome of which could have significant ramifications for Bitcoin miners…

  • China’s $1 Trillion Wealth Fund Loses Quant Trading Team Leader

    (Bloomberg) -- The team leader for quantitative stocks trading at China’s $1.2 trillion sovereign wealth fund has resigned, joining a growing list of departures among the firm’s investing professionals, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivablePutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Ri

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    The market has fallen out of love with growth stocks recently. Between high inflation, the omicron coronavirus variant, the Federal Reserve's plans to raise interest rates and cut back on other economic stimulus initiatives, and underwhelming economic data, investors have had a litany of risk factors to consider. Here's the good news: With the market getting skittish about growth stocks as a broad category, there are promising companies caught up in the pullback that now trade at huge discounts.

  • Big Investor Tripled Its AMC Stake and Bought Apple, NIO, and Nikola Stock

    DNB Asset Management significantly raised investments in some of the most volatile stocks, including AMC Entertainment, Apple, NIO, and Nikola.

  • These 3 Stocks Could Pay Massive Dividends in 2022

    The oil market hasn't always been kind to dividend investors. The sector has often had to slash or suspend dividend payments during oil price downturns, which have happened twice this decade. Instead of setting a high base payout, some are setting lower quarterly payments and supplementing with variable or special dividends when oil prices are higher.

  • Stocks, Futures Mixed as Bond Yields March Higher: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks were mixed Monday as traders weighed a global advance in sovereign bond yields and the start of the earnings season. Most Read from BloombergDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivablePutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronThe Virus Has Changed. Maybe We Should, Too.Media, miners and healthcare led an advanc

  • Buy This Stock, Not That One: 2022 Edition

    While this has caused some angst among investors holding stock in these companies, its also created situations where there are some high-quality stocks now available at attractive prices. The metaverse, where the internet and the physical world come together, is potentially a massive opportunity for the next decade and beyond. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has made it clear that Meta will be investing billions of dollars over the coming years to develop its metaverse business.