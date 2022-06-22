Global Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOFs) Market Report 2021-2032 with Profiles of 22 Companies Including Products and Targeted Markets
Dublin, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOFs) 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A number of start-ups are bringing MOF products to the market, and production volumes have increased in the past two years.
Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) are self-assembled combinations of metals and inorganic ligands that result in a relatively young class of highly ordered, porous materials. MOFs with the ability to [selectively] adsorb molecules into their pores/ on their internal surfaces.
Due to their high surface area (>7000 m2/g), extremely high porosity and favourable thermal properties, MOFs are being investigated in gas storage and separation, purification, carbon capture, utilization and storage, electrochemical energy storage and sensing. Commercial activity has grown greatly in recent years. Baker Hughes has recently purchased Mosaic Materials, which makes carbon dioxide-capturing materials based on metal-organic frameworks (MOFs).
MOFs are highly attractive for a range of industrial applications as they use non-hazardous feedstock, are cost-effective and environmentally friendly. They are potentially key materials in industrial adsorption, storage processes and catalysis and are a leading technology candidate for carbon capture.
Report contents include:
Technical analysis of Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs).
Applications of Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs).
MOF industry developments 2021-2022
Addressable markets for Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs). Markets covered include Coatings, Gas Capture, Separation and Storage, Biomedicine (Drug delivery, antibacterials, biosensors and bioimaging), Sensors, Air and Water Filtration, Water Harvesting, Batteries and Supercapacitors, Heat Exchangers and Air Conditioning.
Estimated global market revenues to 2032, by market.
Profiles of 22 companies including products and targeted markets. Companies profiled include Promethean Particles, MOF Technologies, Atomis, Water Harvesting, Inc., NuMat Technologies, novoMOF AG, MOFWORX.
MOFs can be used to store, separate, release or protect in a range of applications including:
Air and water filtration.
Carbon capture, utilization and storage.
Gas storage and delivery, and natural gas storage and purification.
Improved chemical separations.
Batteries and supercapacitors.
Food packaging.
Anti-bacterials.
Drug delivery.
Fuel production.
Solvent or heavy metal recovery.
Adsorbents for organic pollutants.
Water harvesting.
Heat exchangers.
Pharmaceuticals
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Properties
1.2 Materials
1.3 Synthesis
1.4 Applications
1.5 Industry developments 2021-2022
2 MARKETS FOR METAL-ORGANIC FRAMWEWORKS (MOF)
2.1 Coatings
2.1.1 Properties
2.1.2 Applications
2.2 Carbon Capture, Separation and Storage
2.2.1 Properties
2.2.2 Applications
2.3 Biomedicine
2.3.1 Drug delivery
2.3.2 Antibacterials
2.3.3 Biosensors and bioimaging
2.4 Sensors
2.4.1 Properties
2.4.2 Applications
2.5 Air and water filtration
2.5.1 Properties
2.5.2 Applications
2.6 Water harvesting
2.7 Batteries and supercapacitors
2.8 Heat exchangers
2.9 HVAC
3 GLOBAL MARKET REVENUES 2018-2032
4 MOF PATENTS
4.1 Global MOF patent applications
4.2 Patenting by sector
4.3 Patenting by regional authority
5 MOF PRODUCER PROFILES
6 EX-PRODUCERS
7 DISTRIBUTORS
8 REFERENCES
Companies Mentioned
MOFgen Ltd
Mosaic Materials, Inc
Matrix Sensors, Inc
Atomis, Inc
SiKEMIA
Sigma-Aldrich/Merck
STREM Chemicals Inc
MOF Technologies Ltd
BASF SE
Transaera, Inc
novoMOF AG
ProfMOF AS
SyncMOF Co., Ltd
Framergy, Inc
Water Harvesting ,Inc
Promethean Particles Ltd
RiMO Therapeutics
ACSYNAM
Inmondo Tech
Immaterial Ltd
MOFApps AS
Green Science Alliance
ZoraMat Solutions
Taris Technologies
NuMat Technologies, Inc
Orchestra Scientific S.L
UniSieve Ltd
MOFWORX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/szjhth
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900