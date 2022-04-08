U.S. markets open in 2 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,502.00
    +5.75 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,569.00
    +79.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,545.75
    +9.75 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,007.40
    +1.40 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.52
    +0.49 (+0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,930.00
    -3.80 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.81
    +0.07 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0890
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6520
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.54
    -0.56 (-2.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3049
    -0.0027 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.0910
    +0.1210 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,600.72
    +204.87 (+0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,021.60
    +12.94 (+1.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,614.99
    +63.18 (+0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.80
    +97.23 (+0.36%)
     

Global Metal Oxide Varistor Market, By Type, By End User, By Construction, By Sales Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Metal Oxide Varistor Market, By Type (Disc Metal Oxide Varistor, Strap Metal Oxide Varistor, Block Metal Oxide Varistor, Ring Metal Oxide Varistor, Others), By End User (Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, Telecom Equipment, Industrial Power Electronics, Lighting Ballasts, Others), By Construction (Surface Mounted, Through Hole), By Sales Channel (Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider, Aftermarket), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027

New York, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metal Oxide Varistor Market, By Type, By End User, By Construction, By Sales Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06251549/?utm_source=GNW

The global metal oxide varistor market was valued at USD8,693.25 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.17% in the forecast period, 2023-2027. The expected roll-out of 5G technology and the growing popularity of the Internet of Things technology and devices are the primary factors driving the global metal oxide varistor market. Also, the ongoing advancements in metal oxide varistor technology and the rapid shift from traditional lighting to LED lighting are the other factors expected to accelerate the growth of the global metal oxide varistor market through the next five years.
The adoption of digital technology by organizations to optimize business operations and employee monitoring and tracking boosts the demand for connected devices.Also, the growing expenditure of consumers is enabling them to afford smart devices, including smart phones, laptops, monitors, which are prone to get damaged due to fluctuating voltage and power outages.

Need to protect the devices from getting damaged can be done by using metal oxide varistor. The growing sales of connected devices across the globe are expected to accelerate the demand for the global metal oxide varistor market through the next five years.
The global metal oxide varistor market is segmented into type, end user, construction, sales channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on type, the market is divided into disc metal oxide varistor, strap metal oxide varistor, block metal oxide varistor, ring metal oxide varistor, and others.

The disc metal oxide varistor dominated the market in 2021 by capturing a market share of 41.56% and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Disc metal oxide varistor is the most common voltage clamper and can be used for a wide variety of voltage. It absorbs the destructive energy and dissipates the energy in the form of heat, thereby preventing system damage.
TDK Corporation, Kemet Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Littelfuse, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Elpro International Limited, Dean Technology Inc., MDE Semiconductor, Inc., Amotech Co., Ltd., Kyocera AVX Components Corporation, General Electric Company, Moda-InnoChips Co., Ltd., Centra Science Corp., Chenshuo Electronics (Jiujiang) Co., Ltd. are the leading market players operating in the global metal oxide varistor market.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020
Base Year: 2021
Estimated Year: 2022
Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global metal oxide varistor market from 2017 to 2021.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of the global metal oxide varistor market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.
• To classify and forecast the global metal oxide varistor market into type, end user, construction, sales channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.
• To identify drivers and challenges for the global metal oxide varistor market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions, etc., in the global metal oxide varistor market.
• To conduct pricing analysis for the global metal oxide varistor market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global metal oxide varistor market.
The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of leading manufacturers across the globe.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the metal oxide varistor manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players operating in the global metal oxide varistor market all over the world.
The analyst calculated the global metal oxide varistor market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various regions was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Metal oxide varistor manufacturers/ suppliers/ distributors
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to metal oxide varistor
• Market research and consulting firms
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as metal oxide varistor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and other stakeholders. The report would enable the stakeholders in strategizing investments and capitalizing on emerging market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global metal oxide varistor market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Metal Oxide Varistor Market, By Type:
o Disc Metal Oxide Varistor
o Strap Metal Oxide Varistor
o Block Metal Oxide Varistor
o Ring Metal Oxide Varistor
o Others
• Metal Oxide Varistor Market, By End User:
o Consumer Electronics
o Telecom Equipment
o Automotive Electronics
o Industrial Power Electronics
o Lighting Ballasts
o Others
• Metal Oxide Varistor Market, By Construction:
o Through Hole
o Surface Mounted
• Metal Oxide Varistor Market, By Sales Channel:
o Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider
o Aftermarket
• Metal Oxide Varistor Market, By Region:
o Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
Taiwan
South Korea
India
Australia
o Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Russia
Spain
Netherlands
Poland
o North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
o Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
South Africa
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Chile

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global metal oxide varistor market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06251549/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • The stock market is behaving a lot like it did during the Iraq war. Here’s the future if the pattern continues.

    The Iraq war doesn't have many parallels to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, other than perhaps global unpopularity. But there seems to be at least one parallel — how stocks have behaved.

  • Why Tilray Shares Dropped 10.1% on Thursday

    Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), a Canadian cannabis company, saw its shares drop 10.1% on Thursday. Investors likely took profits after Tilray got a bump on Wednesday following its third-quarter earnings report, which contained mostly good news. More importantly, Tilray reported net income of $52.5 million compared to a loss of $273.52 million in the same period last year, with earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 compared to a loss of $1.03 per share.

  • TSMC Sales Soar to Record on Demand for Smartphones, Cars

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. revenue rose to a record in the first quarter on demand for chips used in smartphones, computers and cars, while a prolonged shortage helped to boost prices.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Willing WorldIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed N

  • ‘Time Correction’ Will Maximize Stock Anguish, Top Manager Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Don’t be fooled by the stock market’s rapid-fire reaction to the news. It’s just the beginning of the first real slog in years, one that will hand a comeuppance to passive investors who once thought the only way for prices to go was up.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Will

  • Why Warren Buffett Doesn't Buy Real Estate And Most Other Investors Shouldn't Either

    Warren Buffett’s long-term outlook on investments proved successful once again when Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) shares reached $500,000 last month, and have stayed above that level since. If there’s one thing that’s made Buffett one of the most successful investors in history, it’s his commitment to his strategy. A countless number of new investment techniques and algorithms have come and gone over the years, but Buffett has maintained his fairly simple strategy of picking solid companies a

  • Why Ford Stock Drove Into a Ditch on Thursday

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock fell hard in afternoon trading Thursday, down 4.3% as of 1:20 p.m. ET. You can blame Barclays Capital for that. The British banker downgraded Ford shares to equal weight this morning, you see, and slashed its price target on Ford by 26%, to just $17 per share, as StreetInsider.com reported.

  • Why Nio Stock Tumbled Thursday

    While many names in the EV sector were also dropping in the market session, Nio shares were leading the declines. Chinese media outlet 36Kr reported on Thursday that a high-ranking executive for Nio's autonomous driving unit was leaving the company. Zhang started with Nio in 2015 and most recently reported directly to Nio CEO William Li.

  • Three things to take care of when you retire—your future self will thank you for it

    Doing these three big tasks soon after you retire can go a long way toward helping your money and your health go the distance.

  • The most bullish story in the stock market right now: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Friday, April 8, 2022.

  • IRS May Close This RMD Loophole

    Most Americans have at least heard of a 401(k) plan, but there is another tax-advantaged workplace retirement plan out there - the 403(b). A 403(b) operates similarly to a 401(k), but is generally only available to public sector employees and … Continue reading → The post IRS May Close This RMD Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 10 Stocks US Senators Are Selling

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that US senators are selling. If you want to see more stocks that were recently sold by US senators, click 5 Stocks US Senators Are Selling. Investors often seek to replicate the returns of House members and senators, since it is usually assumed that politicians are privy to […]

  • Rite Aid stock crashes 20% after Wall Street analyst suggests retailer could go out of business

    Things could get real ugly at Rite Aid, real soon warns one Wall Street analyst.

  • Alibaba Stock Deserves a Better Price Target, but It’s Still a ‘Sell,’ Says J.P. Morgan

    Tuesday was a bad news, good news kind of a day for investors in Chinese large-cap tech titan Alibaba Group (BABA). Bad news first: JPMorgan analyst Alex Yao reduced his bank's forecast for Alibaba's revenue in calendar years 2022 and 2023, shaving off 2% this year, and 5% next. Yao also cut his "non-GAAP EPS estimates" for Alibaba by 9% in 2022, and by a whopping 22% in 2023, reflecting "more cautious assumptions of cost optimization efforts and the de-leveraging of business scale." GAAP earnin

  • Why Russia Doesn’t Want to Default—Even in a Time of War

    The last time Russia defaulted on its debt, in 1998, it took several years of painful economic reforms to get back in the good graces of international investors.

  • Shell blames oil, gas margin calls for billions in cash outflows

    Shell said on Thursday it diverted $7 billion of its cash flows partly to cover hefty oil and gas margin calls, becoming the first company to publicly acknowledge the pressure commodities traders have faced in 2022 from extreme price rises and volatility. Shell, together with other majors, utility companies, trading houses and banks, signed a letter in March urging governments and financial institutions such as central banks to set up an emergency liquidity mechanism to help energy markets cope with the extreme volatility caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Russia's central bank says it will stop buying gold at a fixed price

    On March 25, the bank had said it would buy gold at a fixed price of 5,000 roubles a gram until June 30. Russia is one of the world's biggest gold producers, but the country's refiners were barred from selling bullion into the London market, the world's largest, after the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine in February.

  • AMC Stock Goes on a Wild Round Trip to Nowhere

    The 45% share price surge the multiplex operator experienced on Monday of last week has essentially evaporated just seven trading days later.

  • If You Want to Bet on America, Bet on This Company

    One of the strongest balance sheets imaginable is a key reason Real Money Columnist Stephen 'Sarge' Guilfoyle likes this stock.

  • 3 Surefire Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors pay close attention. Since taking the helm as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in shareholder value. In terms of percentages, the aggregate value of Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares (BRK.A) is up 4,184,213% since 1965.

  • 2 Hot Stocks to Buy and Hold Until You Retire

    It can be a growth stock or a value stock. One is a pharmaceutical company making one of the world's most in-demand products today. Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) earnings took off, thanks to its coronavirus vaccine.