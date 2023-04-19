Global Metal Powders Strategic Business Report 2023: Metal Powders Led by Steel Powder Reel Under Soaring Prices of Metal Commodities

Company Logo

Global Market for Metal Powders

Dublin, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metal Powders: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Metal Powders estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Ferrous, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Ferrous segment is readjusted to a revised 7.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR



The Metal Powders market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$912.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 6.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 568 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

The Rise of Powder Metallurgy Provides the Foundation for the Growth of Metal Powders

By Manufacturing Metallic Components from Metal Powders, Powder Metallurgy is Poised to Bulldoze Growth in the Metal Powders Market: Global Opportunity for Powder Metallurgy (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029

On the Pandemic Front, Here's What's Happening. Prognosis Every Business Needs to Know

With Low Vaccination Rates in Africa Emerging Into a Global Security Issue, Vaccine Imbalances Will Stretch the Pandemic Further into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of Population Administered With Vaccines by Region as of March 2022

Top Reasons for Unwillingness & Uncertainty Towards COVID-19 Vaccines Among the By-Choice Unvaccinated People: % Share of Various Reasons as of the Year 2022

Collison of the Pandemic & War Comes as a Set Back for Global Economic Recovery & Progress

A World Divided Over the War in Russia & Ukraine Fuels Oil Production Stand-Off, Aggravating Global Price Rise & Making Putin More Bolder & Willing to Invade its Neighbors: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2022

Uncertain, Uneven & Bumpy Recovery Shaped by New Virus Variants Coupled With Inflation Triggered by the Russia-Ukraine War Lowers Growth Expectations for 2022: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Persistently High Unemployment Indicates Long-Term Scarring from the COVID-19 Pandemic, Wage Inequality & Uneven Economic Recovery. Tough Times to Continue for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes Until 2023: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2023

Competition

Metal Powders - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)

Metal Powders: Overview, Importance, Applications & Market Outlook

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Outlook for Global Manufacturing Industry in 2022 Slips a Tad as a Result of the Russia -Ukraine War

Manufacturing Industry's Transition to Precision Manufacturing Bodes Well for Market Growth

Signs of War's Hitting Manufacturing Emerges

Metal Powders Led by Steel Powder Reel Under Soaring Prices of Metal Commodities

Steel Prices Jump on the Back of Disrupted Steel Production in Ukraine and Dwindling Steel Scrap Supply from Russia and Ukraine: Global Prices of Hot-Rolled Coil (HRC) Steel (In US$ Per Metric Ton) for Years 2019 through 2022

Spectacular Growth of Additive Manufacturing to Drive Demand Gains in the Metal Powders Market

Strong Outlook for AM Translates into Stronger Demand for Metal Powders: Global Market for Additive Manufacturing (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029

Demand Grows Strong for Next-Generation Metal Powders for Medical Additive Manufacturing

As Medical Additive Manufacturing Gains Momentum, So Does the Demand for New Generation Metal Powders: Global Market for 3D Printing Medical Devices (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025, and 2027

Production Volatility Amid Chip Shortages Aggravated by the Russia Ukraine War Downgrades Demand for Metal Powders in the Automotive End-Use Sector in 2022

As Automobile Production Recovery Slips On the Original Forecasts, Hit By Chip Shortage Woes & Supply Chain Disruptions Caused by the Russia-Ukraine War, Uncertainty Rips Through Upstream PM Parts Suppliers: Global Light Vehicle Production (In Million Units) for Years 2019 Through 2025

Beyond These Challenges, the Automotive Industry's Growing Appetite for Advanced Powdered Metallurgy (PM) Parts Will Remain a Long-Term Growth Driver

Growing Use of Additive Manufacturing in the Aerospace Industry Encourages Consumption of Powder Metals in the Aerospace End-Use Sector

The Time is Ripe for Metal Powder Manufacturers to Eye More Closely the Emerging Opportunities in The Aerospace Sector: Global Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023 2025, and 2027

The Aerospace Industry Limps Back Onto a Long Road to Recovery, Brightening the Outlook for Metal Powders in Aircraft Manufacturing

Mechanization of Agriculture to Drive the Demand for Metal Powders

Growing Investments in Agricultural Machinery Bodes Well for Upstream Parts & Materials Suppliers: Global Market for Agricultural Machinery (In US$ Billion) 2021, 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2027

Focus on Sustainability Throws the Spotlight on Metal Powders. Here's Why & How

The Time to Get Our Act Together & Move Towards a Circular Bioeconomy Has Come: Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 1930, 1940, 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020 & 2021

A Crucial Growth Variable, Innovation in Metal Powders Gains Momentum

