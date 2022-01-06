U.S. markets closed

Global Metal Recycling Equipment Market (2021 to 2028) - Featuring Kiverco, General Kinematics and American Baler Among Others

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metal Recycling Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Equipment (Baler Press, Shredders, Granulators, Shears, Separators), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global metal recycling equipment market size is expected to reach USD 9.93 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Rising demand for recycled metals from various end-use industries, coupled with the increasing generation of metallic waste globally, is expected to drive the demand for metal recycling equipment.

The demand for recycled metals is increasing rapidly from the construction, automotive, electronics, and food and beverage industries owing to the product's environmental friendliness and the ability to help reduce emissions, energy consumption, and the cost of the production, thereby augmenting the demand for metal recycling equipment in the coming years.

Growing concerns related to the depletion of non-renewable resources, coupled with the high manufacturing cost of primary metals, have augmented the demand for metal recycling in various end-use industries. Furthermore, in various developing countries, the government is focusing on improving recycling infrastructure, thereby augmenting the equipment demand.

The emergence of modern technologies has proved to be effective in terms of identifying different kinds of metals, especially ferrous. Increasing demand for scrap has compelled scrap yards to install technologically advanced and sophisticated recycling equipment, thereby fueling the market growth.

Metal Recycling Equipment Market Report Highlights

  • By equipment, baler press accounted for the largest revenue share of over 20.0% in 2020 owing to the implementation of regulatory frameworks and growing investment in metal recycling services leading to companies strengthening their metal recycling capabilities

  • The separators equipment segment accounted for the second-largest revenue share in 2020 owing to the growth in e-waste, coupled with the rising focus of market players on metal recycling, disposing, and reusing metals to ensure a sustainability

  • The shredders equipment segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2028 on account of the benefits of recycling such as nudging manufacturers to opt for secondary metal production processes for cost-effective and environmental-friendly manufacturing

  • Asia Pacific led the market and accounted for over 40.0% share of the global revenue in 2020. This is due to the rising industrial construction and infrastructure activities in emerging nations, such as India, Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Metal Recycling Equipment Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.4. Regulatory Framework
3.5. Metal Recycling Equipment Market - Market dynamics
3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.5.3. Industry Challenges
3.6. Business Environment Analysis: Metal Recycling Equipment Market
3.6.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.6.1.1. Supplier Power
3.6.1.2. Buyer Power
3.6.1.3. Substitution Threat
3.6.1.4. Threat from New Entrants
3.6.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
3.6.2. PESTEL Analysis
3.6.2.1. Political Landscape
3.6.2.2. Environmental Landscape
3.6.2.3. Social Landscape
3.6.2.4. Technology Landscape
3.6.2.5. Economic Landscape
3.6.2.6. Legal Landscape

Chapter 4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Metal Recycling Equipment Market: Equipment Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Metal Recycling Equipment Market: Equipment Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028
5.2. Baler Press
5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.3. Shredders
5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.4. Granulators
5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.5. Shears
5.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.6. Separators
5.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.7. Others
5.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Metal Recycling Equipment Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. Metal Recycling Equipment Market: Competitive Analysis
7.1. Key Players, Recent Developments & Their Impact on the Industry
7.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization
7.3. Vendor Landscape
7.4. Competitive Dashboard Analysis
7.5. Public Companies
7.5.1. Company Market Position Analysis
7.6. Private Companies
7.6.1. List of Key Emerging Companies And Their Geographical Presence

Chapter 8. Company Profiles
8.1. Kiverco
8.1.1. Company Overview
8.1.2. Financial Performance
8.1.3. Product Benchmarking
8.1.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.2. General Kinematics Corporation
8.2.1. Company Overview
8.2.2. Financial Performance
8.2.3. Product Benchmarking
8.2.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.3. Marathon Equipment
8.3.1. Company Overview
8.3.2. Financial Performance
8.3.3. Product Benchmarking
8.3.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.4. American Baler Company
8.4.1. Company Overview
8.4.2. Financial Performance
8.4.3. Product Benchmarking
8.4.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.5. Danieli Centro Recycling
8.5.1. Company Overview
8.5.2. Financial Performance
8.5.3. Product Benchmarking
8.5.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.6. Forrec Srl Recycling Systems
8.6.1. Company Overview
8.6.2. Financial Performance
8.6.3. Product Benchmarking
8.6.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.7. BHS Sonthofen
8.7.1. Company Overview
8.7.2. Financial Performance
8.7.3. Product Benchmarking
8.7.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.8. Metso Corporation
8.8.1. Company Overview
8.8.2. Financial Performance
8.8.3. Product Benchmarking
8.8.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.9. JMC Recycling Ltd.
8.9.1. Company Overview
8.9.2. Financial Performance
8.9.3. Product Benchmarking
8.9.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.10. LEFORT
8.10.1. Company Overview
8.10.2. Financial Performance
8.10.3. Product Benchmarking
8.10.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.11. CP Manufacturing, Inc.
8.11.1. Company Overview
8.11.2. Financial Performance
8.11.3. Product Benchmarking
8.11.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.12. Recycling Equipment Manufacturing
8.12.1. Company Overview
8.12.2. Financial Performance
8.12.3. Product Benchmarking
8.12.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.13. Eldan Recycling A/S
8.13.1. Company Overview
8.13.2. Financial Performance
8.13.3. Product Benchmarking
8.13.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.14. MHM Recycling Equipment
8.14.1. Company Overview
8.14.2. Financial Performance
8.14.3. Product Benchmarking
8.14.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.15. Ceco Equipment Ltd.
8.15.1. Company Overview
8.15.2. Financial Performance
8.15.3. Product Benchmarking
8.15.4. Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1537zk

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-metal-recycling-equipment-market-2021-to-2028---featuring-kiverco-general-kinematics-and-american-baler-among-others-301455755.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

