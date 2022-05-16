Global Metal Seals Market is Expected to Represent a Value of USD 4.04 billion by 2027 : Fior Markets

Fior Market Research LLP

Metal Seals Market by Type (Metal O-Ring, Metal E-Ring, Metal C-Ring), Application (Military, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Aerospace), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027

Newark, NJ, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, The global metal seals market is expected to grow from USD 2.72 billion in 2019 to USD 4.04 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.48% during the forecast period from 2020-2027. Metal seals are used where the use of polymer and elastomeric seals is not possible due to in the application requirements such as cryogenic conditions, high temperatures and pressures, chemical resistance, prevention of outgassing, radiation, and hard vacuum duty. Metal seals provides independent optimization of functional components means each discrete function including load, spring back, and outer sealing layer ductility/hardness can be optimized to ensure highest seal performance in every situation.

With increase in urbanization and industrialization globally, there has been considerable rise in the number of machineries, automobiles, manufacturing plants, and various other mechanical instruments which use metal seals. This scenario is anticipated to boost the demand for metal seals market over the forecast period. In addition to this, rising use of metals seals in the aerospace industry, further propelling the growth of market. However, increasing use of alternative seals such as gland packing & seal-less pumps may limit the market growth in future.

The metal seals market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. Type segment includes metal O-ring, metal E-ring, and metal C-ring. Metal O-ring segment held largest market share of 42.64% and valued at USD 1.16 billion in 2019. Metal O rings are a superior sealing method, these seals help to improve the capability in intense operations and used in many cases where elastomers don’t provide sufficient reliability for certain applications. Application segment includes military, oil & gas, power generation, aerospace, and others. Oil & gas segment held the largest market share of 32.88% in 2019, as oil & gas uses various metal seals for improve operational efficiency of machines. In addition to this, aerospace sector anticipated to grow at the CAGR of 5.62% over the forecast period. This is mainly due to rising usage of metal seals in various aerospace applications such as engine system, airframe, flight control & hydraulic system, and landing gear system. The market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is held the largest market share in terms of consumption and production. China accounted for the major market share in the global as well as regional level and valued at USD 713.54 million in 2019.

The major companies for the global metal seals market are Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Garlock Sealing Technologies, VAT Vakuumventile AG, Jetseal, Inc., American Seal & Engineering Co., Inc., Calvo Sealing, S.L., CPI PRODYSOL, High Tech Metal Seals (HTMS), and APS Technology, Inc. among others.

In October 2018, Jetseal Inc. and Trelleborg Sealing Solutions announced the distribution agreement for advanced specialty metallic seals for aerospace sector in the European market.

About the report:

The global metal seals market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

