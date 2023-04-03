Global Metal Sputtering Target Material Market to Reach US$ 5,764.4 Million by 2031: Astute Analytica

AstuteAnalytica India Pvt. Ltd.

The global metal sputtering target material market is experiencing explosive growth, driven by the increasing demand for flat panel displays, as well as the aerospace, automotive, and biomedical industries. With technological advancements and growing investment in R&D, this market has immense potential, projected to reach USD 5,764.4 million by 2031. As the demand for high-quality products and advanced technologies continues to grow, the market is poised for a bright future.

New Delhi, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Metal Sputtering Target Material Market is projected to make a forward leap in its revenue from US$ 3,291.7 Mn in 2022 to US$ 5,764.4 Mn by 2031. The market is registering a CAGR of 6.56% during the forecast period. In terms of volume, the market registers a CAGR of 6.19% over the projected period.

The market has been witnessing steady growth in recent years. The demand for these materials is driven by their extensive use in various industrial and research applications, such as in the production of semiconductors, flat panel displays, and solar cells. The market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years, primarily driven by the increasing demand for electronics and the growing focus on renewable energy sources.

The supply of metal sputtering target materials is largely dependent on the production capacity of manufacturers. Major players in the market are continuously expanding their production capacities to meet the growing demand for these materials. Additionally, advancements in technology and the introduction of new manufacturing processes are expected to further enhance the production capacity of manufacturers. However, the increasing prices of raw materials used in the production of sputtering targets are likely to hamper the growth of the market.

Pricing analysis of metal sputtering target material market shows that prices vary based on the type of metal and the purity level required for specific applications. For instance, high-purity metals such as gold and platinum are more expensive compared to other metals. The prices of sputtering targets are also influenced by the availability of raw materials, production costs, and demand-supply dynamics. The trend analysis of the market indicates that the demand for metal sputtering target materials will continue to grow, driven by the increasing demand for advanced electronics and renewable energy sources. However, the market is likely to face challenges such as fluctuating prices of raw materials, increasing competition, and the high cost of production. Furthermore, import-export activities in the market are also expected to increase in the coming years, primarily driven by the growing demand for metal sputtering target materials from emerging economies.

Alloy in Metal Sputtering Target Material Market to Reach US$ 2,822.0 Million Revenue by 2031: Analysis and Growth Drivers

The alloy segment in the metal sputtering target material market is on track to generate an impressive revenue of US$ 2,822.0 million by 2031. This substantial growth potential is a result of several contributing factors, such as the surging demand for advanced electronics, a heightened focus on renewable energy sources, and an increased need for high-performance materials in the industrial sector.

A key driver of this growth is the escalating demand for cutting-edge electronics. Sputtering targets play a crucial role in manufacturing components like microchips, flat-panel displays, and other electronic devices. As technology continues to progress rapidly, there's a growing need for high-performance materials that can support the creation of advanced electronic devices. Alloy sputtering targets, thanks to their distinct properties and characteristics, are well-equipped to meet this demand.

Another driving force behind the alloy segment's expansion in the metal sputtering target material market is the increasing emphasis on renewable energy sources. Sputtering targets are vital in producing solar cells, which are becoming more and more important in the realm of renewable energy. Alloy sputtering targets are especially valuable in manufacturing thin-film solar cells, which boast greater efficiency and cost-effectiveness compared to traditional solar cells.

Lastly, the rising demand for high-performance materials in the industrial sector is also fueling the growth of the alloy segment in the market. Sputtering targets find applications in a wide range of industrial uses, such as coatings, thin films, and surface treatments. Alloy sputtering targets offer a unique set of properties and characteristics that make them ideal for these applications, including increased hardness, corrosion resistance, and wear resistance.

Riding the Wave of Renewable Energy, Miniaturization, Emerging Markets, and Technological Advancements to Offer Numerous Revenue Opportunities

The global metal sputtering target material industry presents a wealth of opportunities for businesses looking to capitalize on this growing market. With a projected CAGR of 6.59% from 2023 to 2031, there are plenty of chances for businesses to enter the market, expand their market share, and diversify their product offerings.

One key opportunity lies in the rising demand for renewable energy sources. As the need for sustainable energy solutions grows, so does the demand for products like sputtering targets, which are essential in producing low-emission coated glass. This eco-friendly glass is gaining popularity among consumers, potentially creating new business prospects.

The ongoing trend of miniaturization in electronic components and devices also offers opportunities for businesses in the metal sputtering target material market. As demand for smaller, more efficient technology grows, sputtering targets become increasingly vital for their ability to produce thin films. Businesses can capitalize on this trend by developing cutting-edge sputtering targets that can coat tiny surfaces with precision and accuracy.

Furthermore, increased consumer spending power in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil may lead to a surge in demand for sputtering targets and related products. Companies that successfully tap into this opportunity could benefit from greater market share and revenue growth.

Also, technological advancements have made it possible for sputtering targets to be employed across a diverse range of industries, including automotive, aerospace, medical, and healthcare. Businesses that develop innovative sputtering targets tailored to these industries could reap the rewards of increased market demand and revenue growth.

Flat Panel Display Industry to Drive Growth of Metal Sputtering Target Material Market, Generating US$ 2,342.6 Million in Revenue by 2031

Metal sputtering target materials are a vital component in several industries such as electronics, aerospace, automotive, and biomedical. They play a significant role in the sputtering process, which deposits thin films of materials on a substrate. Of all the industries that use metal sputtering target materials, the flat panel display industry is a major consumer. LCD and OLED displays, found in smartphones, laptops, tablets, and televisions, require these materials. As the consumer electronics industry continues to grow, the demand for flat panel displays is increasing rapidly, driving the market for metal sputtering target materials.

According to a report by Astute Analytica, the global metal sputtering target material market is projected to reach USD 5,764.4 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.56% from 2023 to 2031. The report also shows that the flat panel display segment is expected to generate the largest revenue in the market, with a projected revenue of USD 2,342.6 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 6.58%. Although the production of metal sputtering target materials is concentrated in a few regions, particularly in Asia, China, Japan, and South Korea are the leading producers of these materials. Due to the specialized equipment and expertise required in production, the number of companies capable of producing these materials is limited.

The demand for metal sputtering target materials is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, primarily due to the increasing use of flat panel displays and other electronic devices. Additionally, the automotive and aerospace industries also use these materials in the production of various components. Technological advancements, increasing investment in R&D, and the growing demand for high-quality products are also driving the growth of the metal sputtering target material market.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation

Praxair

Plansee SE

Mitsui Mining & Smelting

Hitachi Metals

Honeywell

Sumitomo Chemical

ULVAC

Materion (Heraeus)

GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd.

TOSOH

Ningbo Jiangfeng

Heesung

Luvata

Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd

Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material

Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials

FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd

Advantec

Angstrom Sciences

Umicore Thin Film Products

Other Prominent Players

