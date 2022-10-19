U.S. markets close in 5 hours 50 minutes

Global Metalized Barrier Films Market was valued at around US$ 2,066.2 Mn in 2022 and is anticipated to reach a revenue of US$ 3,463.1 Million by the end of 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The German Food Industry to Look for Unique Metalized CPP Films by 2032. The food & beverages end use segment is expected to generate a major share in the metalized barrier films market in 2022.

NEWARK, Del: , Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global metalized barrier films market stood at US$ 1.97 Bn in the year 2021 and is expected to be worth US$ 3.47 Bn by the end of the year 2032 at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2032.

Metalized barrier films are being increasingly used in various end-use verticals like electronics, food & beverages, personal & home care, and pharmaceuticals, especially after stringent regulations being laid down regarding usage of plastics. Also, growing demand for ready-to-eat foodstuff in lieu of busy lifesyles is catalyzing the metalized barrier films market.

The major advantage of metalized barrier films is that they do not undergo any reaction with packaged foods, being chemically inert. As such, the foodstuff could retain the authenticity in terms of taste and flavor. The films render protection against UV rays, moisture, and oxidation.

Metalized barrier films are a vital component of packaging vertical. They act as a good replacement to aluminum foil, do render glossy metallic appearance. Also, they are cost-effective and lightweight.

With microwave cooking doing the rounds, demand pertaining to metalized films is bound to substantiate in the years to come. Plus, ready-to-eat food is being asked for in the pouch form. This is another reason for growth of metalized barrier films market.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4142

Governments of several countries have laid down strict laws for controlling usage of the metalized barrier films in automotive vertical. It is a known fact that vehicle window glasses having metallic films installed are subject to reductions in VLT (visible light transmission). This factor could compromise with visibility on the roads. These factors could restrain the metalized barrier films market. Future Market Insights has walked through these facts with insights in its latest market study entitled “Metalized Barrier Films Market”.

Key Takeaways from Metalized Barrier Films Market

  • North America holds the largest market share due to the US providing successful and cutting-edge medicines across the globe and also growing inclination towards packaged food.

  • The EU is led by Germany, as the country is not just home to niche participants, but end-consumers are turning out to be more benevolent regarding health awareness. The rising geriatric population is another factor driving the metalized barrier films market in Germany.

  • The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the metalized barrier films market with millennials increasingly turning towards packaged food.

  • BOPP metalized barrier films would be used for making capacitors in the electronics vertical.

“Prohibition of plastics is bound to drive the growth of metalized barrier films market in the forecast period”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

Competitive Films

  • Cosmo Films, in September 2020, came up with a novel BOPP-based transparent thermal lamination antimicrobial film, which, as the name suggests, is effective against germs.

  • Amcor has its AmLite in the metal-free packaging technology. AmLite does run on PFM’s Shamal Horizontal machine. It has been amongst the major revenue generators since October 2015.

  • Mondi’s BarrierPack range is abreast with higher-performance laminates and films with numerous layers for home & personal care, food & beverages, pet care, and various other FMCG markets.

  • Clifton Packaging Group is specialized in ovenable films, printed films, plain films, lidding films, demetalized films, barrier films, metalized films, and thermoform film.

  • Bemis bMET from Bemis Company come across as blown, metalized films, which are known for giving 2-ply laminations the advantages of 3-ply films by reducing costs of materials by 20%.

Visit for Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-4142

What does the Report Cover?

  • Future Market Insights offers an exclusive perspective and various real-time insights on the metalized barrier films market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

  • The research study is based on material (polyethylene, BOPP, polypropylene, aluminum, polyamide, PVDC, EVOH, and likewise), by barrier (low barrier, medium barrier, high barrier, and ultra high barrier), and by end use (food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, electronics, home care, and personal care), and by application (pouches, blister pack base webs, shrink films, stretch wrap films, sachets, and lids).

Metalized Barrier Films Market Outlook by Category

By Material:

  • Polyethylene

  • BOPP

  • Polypropylene

  • Aluminum

  • Polyamide

  • PVDC

  • EVOH

  • Others

By Barrier:

  • Low Barrier

  • Medium Barrier

  • High Barrier

  • Ultra High Barrier

By End Use:

  • Food and Beverages

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Electronics

  • Home Care

  • Personal Care

By Application:

  • Pouches

  • Blister Pack Base Webs

  • Shrink Films

  • Stretch Wrap Films

  • Sachets

  • Lids

View Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/metalized-barrier-films-market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand Side Trends

  1.3. Supply Side Trends

  1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition

3. Key Trends & Success Factor

  3.1. Key Trends Impacting the market

TOC to be Continued

Further Assistance in Purchasing this Report @  https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/4142

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage on Chemicals & Materials Domain:

Recycled Concrete Aggregates Market Size: The global recycled concrete aggregates market size is projected to be valued at US$ 8,775.81 Mn in 2022 and is anticipated to reach US$ 16,785.4 Mn by 2032. The sales of recycled concrete aggregates are anticipated to rise at a steady CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2032.

Cocoa Based Polyphenols Market Demand: The global cocoa based polyphenols market is estimated to worth around US$ 87.1 Million by the year 2022, accelerating with a CAGR of 5.8% by 2022-2032. The cocoa based polyphenols market size is estimated to reach a valuation at about US$ 153.2 Million by 2032 end.

Activated Bleaching Earth Market Volume: The global activated bleaching earth market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 2.46 Billion by the year 2022, accelerating with a moderate CAGR of 5% during 2022-2032. The activated bleaching earth market size is anticipated to be valued at about US$ 4 Billion by 2032.

Paraffin Wax Market Analysis: The paraffin wax market is anticipated to have a stable CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Silica Sand for Glass Making Market Sales: Expanding at a CAGR of 4.6% the global sales of silica sand for glass making is expected to increase from a valuation of US$ 5,154.8 Mn in 2021 to US$ 7,411.7 Mn by the end of 2029.

