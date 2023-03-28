U.S. markets closed

Global Metalized Flexible Packaging Market to 2031: Major Players Include Amcor, Ester Industries, Mondi, UPM-Kymmene Oyj, Nissha and Sonoco Products

PR Newswire
·6 min read

DUBLIN, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metalized Flexible Packaging Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global metalized flexible packaging market.

The global metalized flexible packaging market is expected to grow from $4.68 billion in 2021 to $5.22 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The metalized flexible packaging market is expected to grow to $8.58 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.2%.

Major players in the metalized flexible packaging market are Amcor Limited, Ester Industries Ltd., Mondi Group, UPM-Kymmene Oyj, Nissha Co Ltd., Sonoco Products Company, Huhtamaki Oyj, Transcontinental Inc., AR Metallizing N.V., Klockner Pentaplast GmbH, Sealed Air Corp, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, and Verso Corporation.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Assessment of Russia - War Impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodities supply and their direct and indirect impact on the market analyzed in the report.

  • Impact of high global inflation on market growth.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

The metalized flexible packaging market consists of sales of plastic, chromium and nickel packaging. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

Metalized flexible packaging is the packaging process that uses thin layers of metals or metal-mounted packaging materials to pack products whose shape can be changed during packaging. The metalized flexible packaging is used in packaging products that are sensitive to light and to increase product shelf life.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the metalized flexible packaging market in 2021. The regions covered in the metalized flexible packaging market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values - that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The main types of materials in metalized flexible packaging market are aluminum foil-based flexible packaging, and metalized film flexible packaging. Aluminum foil-based metalized flexible packaging are used for packaging products or items that protect from moisture, volatile aroma, and light to increase the shelf life of products.

Aluminum foil-based flexible packaging refers to the use of thin sheets of aluminum or aluminum-mounted packaging materials that are used as packaging material to pack products that material acts as barriers to moisture and light to protect products. The different packaging types include bags, pouches, wraps, rollstock, and others that are used in several applications such as packaging, decoration, printing and lamination, labelling, and insulations. The several end-use industries include food, beverage, personal care, pharmaceuticals, pet food, and others.

The increasing demand for sustainable packaging is expected to propel the growth of the metalized flexible packaging market going forward. Packaging solutions that have minimal environmental impact and footprint are referred to as sustainable packaging. The metalized flexible packaging can be recycled and helps in reducing solid waste and the carbon footprint.

For instance, according to an article published by Drapers, a UK-based business-to-business magazine and website, 64% of UK customers are likely to make purchases from merchants who use eco-friendly packaging and 50% of people are willing to pay more for sustainable packaging and delivery. Therefore, increasing demand for sustainable packaging is driving the demand for the metalized flexible packaging market.

Product innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the metalized flexible packaging market. Major companies operating in the metalized flexible packaging sector is focused on introducing new technologies to strengthen their market position.

The countries covered in the metalized flexible packaging market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Metalized Flexible Packaging Market Characteristics

3. Metalized Flexible Packaging Market Trends And Strategies

4. Metalized Flexible Packaging Market - Macro Economic Scenario
4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Metalized Flexible Packaging Market
4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Metalized Flexible Packaging Market
4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Metalized Flexible Packaging Market

5. Metalized Flexible Packaging Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Metalized Flexible Packaging Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Metalized Flexible Packaging Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Metalized Flexible Packaging Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Metalized Flexible Packaging Market, Segmentation By Material Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Aluminum Foil-Based Flexible Packaging

  • Metalized Film Flexible Packaging

6.2. Global Metalized Flexible Packaging Market, Segmentation By Packaging Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Bags

  • Pouches

  • Wraps

  • Rollstock

  • Other Packaging Types

6.3. Global Metalized Flexible Packaging Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Packaging

  • Decoration

  • Printing And Lamination

  • Labelling

  • Insulations

6.4. Global Metalized Flexible Packaging Market, Segmentation By End-Use Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Food

  • Beverage

  • Personal Care

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Pet Food

  • Other End-Use Industries

7. Metalized Flexible Packaging Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Metalized Flexible Packaging Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Metalized Flexible Packaging Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lq1mow

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-metalized-flexible-packaging-market-to-2031-major-players-include-amcor-ester-industries-mondi-upm-kymmene-oyj-nissha-and-sonoco-products-301782368.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

