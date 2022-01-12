Global metallic stearates market size to reach USD 5.17 billion by 2027

In the latest ‘global metallic stearates market’ report, key trends are presented at a macro level to assist readers in easily comprehending the behavior of this industry vertical during 2021-2027.

Pune, India, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, worldwide metallic stearates market , valued USD 3.9 billion in 2020, is slated to register 4.1% CAGR over 2021-2027 and reach USD 5.17 billion by the forecast period-end.

In order to gain a better understanding of the overall market size and scope, the authors of the report have classified it based on product type, end-user, and regional extent. These segments are studied extensively in terms of their revenue share and growth potential to identify the top growth prospects going forward.

Proceeding further, the document analyzes the competitive landscape through detailed business profiles that comprise important data points such as product & service portfolio, geographical presence, and production capacities among others.

Escalating demand for plastics serves as a major growth impetus for the industry, with annual plastic production across the globe witnessing an increase from 48 million metric tons in 2017 to 367 million metric tons in 2020.

Besides, demand from cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and rubber industries, along with technological innovations and increasing R&D activities are contributing to the market growth.

For the uninitiated, the precipitation method employed for the production of metallic stearates is primarily utilized to yield small particles of the metal salts with higher surface area, making it preferable in plastics, construction, and other end-use industries.

Despite the positive outlook, variations in bulk varieties of the product and competitive pricing are the major challenges for manufacturers and businesses in global metallic stearates industry.

Regional scope overview:

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Latin America are the major growth avenues for the market. Asia Pacific currently boasts of the largest industry share and will likely continue progressing at a strong pace over the forecast duration, creditable proliferating number of construction activities in the region.

Meanwhile, North America market is slated to garner strong gains in the ensuing years, mainly driven by rising number of R&D activities.

Competitive landscape summary:

James M. Brown Ltd., PMC Biogenix, Sun Ace Kakoh (Pte.) Ltd., Norac Additives LLC, Faci spa, Baerlocher GmbH, Peter Greven GmbH & Co. KG, and Valtris Specialty Chemicals Ltd are among the major contenders impacting global metallic stearates industry trends. These companies are focusing on amplifying their production capacity, expanding distribution network, and undertaking partnerships to improve their position in this business sphere.

Global Metallic Stearates Market, by Type (2018-2027, Value, USD Billion)

Calcium Stearate

Zinc Stearate

Magnesium Stearate

Aluminum Stearate

Global Metallic Stearates Market, by End-User (2018-2027, Value, USD Billion)

Polymers & Rubbers

Building & Construction

Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics

Global Metallic Stearates Market, by Geography (2018-2027, Value, USD Billion)

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of the World

James M. Brown Ltd.

PMC Biogenix

Sun Ace Kakoh (Pte.) Ltd.

Norac Additives LLC

Faci spa

Baerlocher GmbH

Peter Greven GmbH & Co. KG

Valtris Specialty Chemicals Ltd.

Dover Chemical Corp.

Nimbasia Stabilizers LLP

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Metallic Stearates Market, by region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Metallic Stearates Market, by Type, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Metallic Stearates Market, by End User Industry, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Metallic Stearates Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Metallic Stearates Market Dynamics

3.1. Metallic Stearates Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Increasing demand from the cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals industry

3.1.1.2. Increasing demand for rubber and plastics

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.2.1. Market variations in the bulk varieties of the product

3.1.2.2. Competitive pricing variations

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Metallic Stearates Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Metallic Stearates Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Metallic Stearates Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Metallic Stearates Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Metallic Stearates Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Zinc Stearate

5.4.2. Calcium Stearate

5.4.3. Magnesium Stearate

5.4.4. Aluminium Stearate

Chapter 6. Global Metallic Stearates Market, by End User Industry

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Metallic Stearates Market by End User Industry, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Metallic Stearates Market Estimates & Forecasts by End User Industry 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Metallic Stearates Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Polymers & Rubbers

6.4.2. Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics

6.4.3. Building & Construction

Chapter 7. Global Metallic Stearates Market, Regional Analysis

