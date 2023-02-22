U.S. markets open in 2 hours 40 minutes

Global Metallization Process Market Size – Forecasts to 2028

Global Market Estimates
·2 min read
Global Market Estimates
Global Market Estimates

Surtech, THERMION, ALL, Hip Shing Poly-Bag Industrial Limited, DUNMORE, Politech, Metallisation Limited, Vivablast, Impact Coatings AB, Mythri Metallizing Pvt Ltd, The Griff Network, and T BAILEY, INC., among others are some of the key players in the metallization process market.

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Metallization Process Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2028.

The major drivers of the market include the rising demand for products that are user-friendly and the increasing demand for the preservation of food for an extended period of time. Furthermore, due to the high awareness of sustainability and user-friendly food packaged products amongst consumers, there is a huge demand for metallization and this factor is expected to support the market’s growth.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Metallization Process Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the process type outlook, the vacuum metalizing segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global metallization process market from 2023 to 2028

  • As per the metal type outlook, the aluminum segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global metallization process market from 2023 to 2028

  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

  • North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

  • Surtech, THERMION, ALL, Hip Shing Poly-Bag Industrial Limited, DUNMORE, Politech, Metallisation Limited, Vivablast, Impact Coatings AB, Mythri Metallizing Pvt Ltd, The Griff Network, and T BAILEY, INC., among others are some of the key players in the metallization process market

Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/metallization-process-market-3951

Process Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Vacuum Metallizing

  • Zinc spraying

  • Thermal spraying

  • Hot-dip Galvanizing

  • Cold Spraying

  • Others

Metal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Aluminum

  • Zinc

  • Bronze

  • Silver

  • Others

Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Packaging [Medical Packaging, Cosmetic Packaging, Food & Beverages Packaging, Others]

  • Oil and Gas

  • Marine

  • Power Generation

  • Military

  • Construction

  • Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

  • The U.S.

  • Canada

  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany

  • UK

  • France

  • Spain

  • Italy

  • Netherlands

  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Thailand

  • Indonesia

  • Malaysia

  • Singapore

  • Vietnam

  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Chile

  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

  • Israel

  • South Africa

  • Rest of MEA

CONTACT: Contact: Yash Jain Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +1 6026667238 Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com


