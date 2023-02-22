Global Metallization Process Market Size – Forecasts to 2028
Surtech, THERMION, ALL, Hip Shing Poly-Bag Industrial Limited, DUNMORE, Politech, Metallisation Limited, Vivablast, Impact Coatings AB, Mythri Metallizing Pvt Ltd, The Griff Network, and T BAILEY, INC., among others are some of the key players in the metallization process market.
Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Metallization Process Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2028.
The major drivers of the market include the rising demand for products that are user-friendly and the increasing demand for the preservation of food for an extended period of time. Furthermore, due to the high awareness of sustainability and user-friendly food packaged products amongst consumers, there is a huge demand for metallization and this factor is expected to support the market’s growth.
Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Metallization Process Market - Forecast to 2028’’
Key Market Insights
As per the process type outlook, the vacuum metalizing segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global metallization process market from 2023 to 2028
As per the metal type outlook, the aluminum segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global metallization process market from 2023 to 2028
The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/metallization-process-market-3951
Process Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
Vacuum Metallizing
Zinc spraying
Thermal spraying
Hot-dip Galvanizing
Cold Spraying
Others
Metal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
Aluminum
Zinc
Bronze
Silver
Others
Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
Packaging [Medical Packaging, Cosmetic Packaging, Food & Beverages Packaging, Others]
Oil and Gas
Marine
Power Generation
Military
Construction
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Spain
Italy
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Thailand
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Rest of APAC
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Chile
Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Israel
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com
