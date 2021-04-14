Global Metamaterial Market (2021 to 2026) - Use of Metamaterials in Solar Power Systems Presents Opportunities
Dublin, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metamaterial Market by Material Type (Electromagnetic, Terahertz, Photonic, Tunable, FSS, and others), Application (Communication Antenna, Windscreen, Solar Panel, sensors, Display, and Medical Imaging), Vertical and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The metamaterial market was valued at USD 305 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1,457 million by 2026. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 36.7% during the forecast period.
The variety in design functionalities, anti-laser coating application, and developments in radar and LiDAR for autonomous vehicles, the use of metamaterials in solar power systems, metamaterial-based radar for drones, and advancements in 5G are the key factors driving the growth of metamaterial market.
Based on the applications, communication antenna and radar (beam Steering) to account the largest share during 2021-2026.
The communication antenna and radar (beam Steering) segment is estimated to account for the largest size of the metamaterial market in 2021. Increasing demand for communication antennas for applications such as satellite communication, Wi-Fi routers, radar communication, and 5G communications is the major factor fueling the growth of the metamaterial market for communication antenna and radar application. Antennas that use metamaterials to increase or enhance the performance of their systems are called metamaterial communication antennas. As metamaterials can have a negative magnetic permeability, these materials allow antennas to have properties such as electrically small size, high directivity, tunable operational efficiency along with increased radiated power, and improved bandwidth efficiency performance.
Electromagnetic to account for the largest share during the forecast period.
Based on technology, the metamaterial market has been segmented into electromagnetic, terahertz, photonic, tunable, frequency selective surface-based metamaterials, and others (non-linear metamaterials, mechanical metamaterials, and acoustic metamaterials). The electromagnetics segment is estimated to account for the largest size of the metamaterial market in 2021 in terms of value. Electromagnetic metamaterials are expected to be used extensively for communication applications, including new forms of metamaterials-enabled personal communications satellites and radar.
Aerospace and defense vertical to account for the largest share of the metamaterial market during the forecast period
The aerospace and defense segment is estimated to account for the largest size of the metamaterial market in 2021 in terms of value. In the aerospace & defense vertical, the majorly adopted metamaterial-based devices are antennas, protective layers, windscreens, EMC shielding, and cloaking devices. Antennas based on metamaterials can be used for secure communications in the defense vertical as these can be tuned to different frequencies. The growth of the metamaterial market for aerospace and defense vertical is owing to the growing bandwidth requirement and need for secure communication.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Post-COVID-19: Realistic Scenario
3.2 Post-COVID-19: Optimistic Scenario
3.3 Post-COVID-19: Pessimistic Scenario
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Metamaterial Market
4.2 Metamaterial Market, by Technology
4.3 Market, by Application
4.4 Market, by Vertical
4.5 Market in North America, by Vertical
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Variety in Design Functionalities
5.2.1.2 Anti-Laser Coating Application
5.2.1.3 Developments in Radar and Lidar for Autonomous Vehicles
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Cost of Synthetization of Metamaterials
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Use of Metamaterials in Solar Power Systems
5.2.3.2 Metamaterial-Based Radar for Drones
5.2.3.3 Advancements in 5G
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Unavailability of Technology for Mass Production of Metamaterials
5.2.4.2 Hindrances in Supply Chain of Materials and Devices Due to COVID-19
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Value Chain Analysis
6.2.1 Fund Providers
6.2.2 R&D, and Designing
6.2.3 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)
6.2.4 End-User Industries
6.3 Ecosystem: Metamaterial Market
6.4 Supply Chain
6.5 Porter'S Five Forces Analysis
6.6 Patents Analysis
6.7 Technology Analysis
6.8 Trade Analysis
6.9 Pricing Analysis
6.10 Case Studies
6.10.1 Metamaterial Technologies Inc'S Touch Sensor and Transparent Antennas for 5G Applications
6.10.2 Use of Kymeta Corporation'S Terminal Prototype for Field Trial
6.11 Regulatory Overview
7 Metamaterial Market, by Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Electromagnetic
7.2.1 Electromagnetic to Hold Largest Share of Metamaterial Market During Forecast Period
7.2.2 Types of Electromagnetic Metamaterials
7.2.2.1 Double Negative (DNG) Metamaterials
7.2.2.2 Single Negative (SNG) Metamaterials
7.2.2.3 Electronic Bandgap (EBG) Metamaterials
7.2.2.4 Double Positive Medium (DPS) Metamaterials
7.2.2.5 Bi-Isotropic and Bi-Anisotropic Metamaterials
7.2.2.6 Chiral Metamaterials
7.3 Terahertz
7.3.1 Increasing Demand from Sensing and Imaging Applications Drives Terahertz Metamaterials Market
7.4 Photonic (Optical)
7.4.1 Unique Propagation Phenomena of Photonic Metamaterials Will Propel Their Demand
7.5 Tunable
7.5.1 Unique Tuning Characteristics of Tunable Metamaterials Create An Opportunity for Their Use in Capacitors and Superconductors
7.6 Frequency Selective Surface (Fss)
7.6.1 Increasing Demand for Radars and Antennas from Aerospace & Defense Vertical Drives Fss Segment
7.7 Others
7.7.1 Non-Linear Metamaterials
7.7.2 Acoustic Metamaterials
7.7.3 Mechanical Metamaterials
8 Metamaterial Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Communication Antenna and Radar (Beam Steering)
8.2.1 Communication Antenna and Radar (Beam Steering) to Hold Largest Share of Market During Forecast Period
8.3 Sensors
8.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Biosensing Technologies Will Drive Demand for Metamaterials
8.4 Solar Panels and Absorbers
8.4.1 Increasing Focus on Renewable Energy Sources for Energy Generation Drives this Segment
8.5 Display
8.5.1 Development in Touchscreen Technologies Drives Demand for Metamaterials in this Segment
8.6 Medical Imaging
8.6.1 Need of Better Imaging Technologies in Mri Systems and Scanners Create Opportunity for Market
8.7 Windscreens
8.7.1 Increasing Adoption of Protective Glasses and Windshields in Aerospace & Defense Industry Drives Demand for Metamaterials
8.8 Others
8.8.1 Acoustic Cloaking
8.8.2 Superlenses
8.9 Upcoming Applications
8.9.1 Invisible Cloaking
8.9.2 Acoustic Sensors
8.9.3 Emc Shielding
8.9.4 Strain Sensors
8.9.5 Hyperspectral Imaging
8.9.6 Near-Field Optical Microscopy
9 Metamaterial Market, by Vertical
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Automotive
9.2.1 Industry Trends Such as Connected Cars and Autonomous Vehicles Are Expected to Boost Market Growth
9.3 Aerospace & Defense
9.3.1 Increasing Need for Secure Communication Drives Demand in Aerospace & Defense Vertical
9.4 Consumer Electronics
9.4.1 Adoption of Ar/Vr and 5G Communication Technology to Boost Demand from Consumer Electronics Vertical
9.5 Energy & Power
9.5.1 Increasing Focus on Efficient Use of Renewable Energy Sources Will Drive Demand from Energy & Power Vertical
9.6 Medical
9.6.1 Increasing Demand for Medical Imaging in Medical Vertical to Boost Market Growth
9.7 Others
10 Geographic Analysis
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.5 Rest of the World (RoW)
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Company Evaluation Quadrant
11.3.1 Star
11.3.2 Pervasive
11.3.3 Emerging Leader
11.3.4 Participant
11.4 Competitive Benchmarking
11.4.1 Company Product Footprint
11.4.2 Company Industry Footprint
11.4.3 Company Application Footprint
11.4.4 Company Region Footprint
11.5 Startup/Sme Evaluation Quadrant, 2020
11.5.1 Progressive Company
11.5.2 Responsive Companies
11.5.3 Dynamic Company
11.5.4 Starting Block
11.6 Competitive Scenario and Trends
11.6.1 Product Launches and Developments
11.6.2 Deals
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Key Players
12.1.1 Kymeta Corporation
12.1.1.1 Business Overview
12.1.1.2 Products Offered
12.1.1.3 Recent Developments
12.1.1.4 Deals
12.1.1.5 Analyst's View
12.1.1.5.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win
12.1.1.5.2 Strategic Choices Made
12.1.1.5.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
12.1.2 Metamaterial Technologies, Inc.
12.1.2.1 Business Overview
12.1.2.2 Products Offered
12.1.2.3 Metamaterial Technologies, Inc: Product Launches, March 2018-November 2020
12.1.2.4 Metamaterial Technologies, Inc: Partnerships, Acquisitions, 2018-August 2020
12.1.2.5 Analyst's View
12.1.2.5.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win
12.1.2.5.2 Strategic Choices Made
12.1.2.5.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
12.1.3 Echodyne Inc.
12.1.3.1 Business Overview
12.1.3.2 Products Offered
12.1.3.3 Echodyne, Inc: Product Launches, October 2020
12.1.3.4 Analyst's View
12.1.3.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win
12.1.3.4.2 Strategic Choices Made
12.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
12.1.4 Multiwave Technologies Ag
12.1.4.1 Business Overview
12.1.4.2 Products Offered
12.1.4.3 Multiwave Imaging Sas: Partnerships and Acquisitions, June 2018-January 2021
12.1.4.4 Analyst's View
12.1.4.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win
12.1.4.4.2 Strategic Choices Made
12.1.4.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
12.1.5 Metashield LLC
12.1.5.1 Business Overview
12.1.5.2 Products Offered
12.1.5.3 Metashield LLC: Product Launches, May 2018
12.1.5.4 Analyst's View
12.1.5.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win
12.1.5.4.2 Strategic Choices Made
12.1.5.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
12.1.6 Multiwave Metacrystal
12.1.6.1 Business Overview
12.1.6.2 Products Offered
12.1.6.3 Multiwave Metacrystal: Partnerships and Acquisitions, 2019-February 2020
12.1.7 Plasmonics, Inc.
12.1.7.1 Business Overview
12.1.7.2 Products Offered
12.1.8 Metamagnetics, Inc.
12.1.8.1 Business Overview
12.1.8.2 Products Offered
12.1.9 Nanohmics, Inc.
12.1.9.1 Business Overview
12.1.9.2 Products Offered
12.1.10 Phoebus Optoelectronics, LLC
12.1.10.1 Business Overview
12.1.10.2 Products Offered
12.2 Other Players
12.2.1 Metaboards
12.2.2 Radi-Cool
12.2.3 Phononic Vibes
12.2.4 Transsip, Inc
12.2.5 Multiscale Systems
12.2.6 Mediwise
12.2.7 Metawave
12.2.8 Pivotal Commware
12.2.9 Metasonixx
12.2.10 Sonobex Limited
12.2.11 Jem Engineering, LLC
12.2.12 Applied Em
12.2.13 Aegis Technologies
12.2.14 Teraview
12.2.15 Sensormetrix
13 Appendix
13.1 Insights of Industry Experts
13.2 Questionnaire for Metamaterial Market
13.3 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal
13.4 Available Customizations
13.5 Related Reports
13.6 Author Details
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/11bd01
