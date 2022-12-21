U.S. markets open in 4 hours 19 minutes

Global Metaverse in E-commerce Markets Report 2023-2027: Multi-Billion Market to Grow at a Staggering CAGR of 39.65 with Growing Marketing Initiatives Bolstering Growth

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Metaverse in E-commerce Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The metaverse in the e-commerce market is poised to grow by $85,885.22 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 39.65%

This study identifies the highly personalized digital experience as one of the prime reasons driving the metaverse in e-commerce market growth during the next few years. Also, growing smartphone penetration and use of 5G and growing marketing initiatives will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The market is driven by the growing popularity of AR technology, the growing e-commerce industry, and product discovery and personalization.

The report on the metaverse in the e-commerce market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading metaverse in e-commerce market vendors.

Also, the metaverse in e-commerce market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Market positioning of vendors

  • Adobe Inc.

  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • Autodesk Inc.

  • Block Inc.

  • Dealskart Online Services Pvt. Ltd.

  • Epic Games Inc.

  • Globant SA

  • Kestone CL US Ltd.

  • Magic Leap Inc.

  • Matterport Inc.

  • Meta Platforms Inc.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • NVIDIA Corp.

  • Queppelin

  • Roblox Corp.

  • Salesforce.com Inc.

  • Shopify Inc.

  • Unity Software Inc.

  • SAP SE

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global metaverse in E-commerce market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Platform Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Platform
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Platform
6.3 Computer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Mobile - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Headset - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Market opportunity by Platform

7 Market Segmentation by Technology
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Technology
7.3 AR and VR - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Blockchain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Mixed reality - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.7 Market opportunity by Technology

8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/94axpl

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


