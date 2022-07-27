Global Metaverse Industry Report 2022: Developmental Directions for the Near Future and Notable Ecosystem Vendors
DUBLIN, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Metaverse Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study comprehensively analyzes the global metaverse industry, including its evolution from a concept to a bold bet, and identifies key technology components that constitute the metaverse architecture.
It highlights developmental directions for the near future and notable ecosystem participants (vendors), specifically discussing their focus and product priorities. It also assesses emerging application opportunities across sectors with real-world use case examples.
Growth opportunities for market participants such as developers, service providers, and solution providers are included in the study.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Metaverse Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Research Scope
List of Definitions
2. Introduction to the Metaverse
Next - Generation Computing Platform
The Significance of the Metaverse
The Origins of the Metaverse
Deconstructing the Metaverse
3. Metaverse Technology Architecture
Technology Architecture
Development Stages of the Metaverse
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
4. Metaverse in Summary
Key Participants
The Big 4 - Microsoft
The Big 4 - Meta (Formerly Facebook)
The Big 4 - Google
The Big 4 - Apple
Virtual World Platforms - Cryptocurrency - based and Others
5. The Meta Economy
Metaverse Market Trends
PACE - Prioritized Application Areas for the Metaverse
PACE - Prioritization Explained
Use Case Examples - Automotive and Education
Use Case Examples - Media and Retail
The Metaverse Opportunity for Businesses
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Developer Economy
Growth Opportunity 2: Expanded Capabilities of Service Providers
Growth Opportunity 3: Addressing Ethical Challenges
