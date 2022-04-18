U.S. markets open in 4 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,372.00
    -15.50 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,290.00
    -68.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,827.50
    -66.25 (-0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,992.60
    -8.90 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.45
    -0.50 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,995.50
    +20.60 (+1.04%)
     

  • Silver

    26.11
    +0.41 (+1.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0793
    -0.0020 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.22
    +2.40 (+11.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3016
    -0.0042 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.6300
    +0.1910 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,916.33
    -1,480.60 (-3.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    907.24
    -62.19 (-6.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,799.71
    -293.48 (-1.08%)
     

The Global Metaverse Market is expected to grow by $ 677.98 bn during 2022-2026 decelerating at a CAGR of 33.26% during the forecast period

·3 min read
Global Metaverse Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the metaverse market and it is poised to grow by $ 677. 98 bn during 2022-2026 decelerating at a CAGR of 33. 26% during the forecast period.

New York, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metaverse Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06268978/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the metaverse market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for AR and VR technology, growing internet penetration and implementation of 5G, and introduction of digital assets in metaverse.
The metaverse market analysis includes the device segment and geographic landscape.

The metaverse market is segmented as below:
By Device
• VR and AR devices
• Computing devices

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• South America
• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the growing number of product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the metaverse market growth during the next few years. Also, emerge of VR gaming on metaverse and investments in new start-ups will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on metaverse market covers the following areas:
• Metaverse market sizing
• Metaverse market forecast
• Metaverse market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading metaverse market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Active Theory LLC, Animoca Brands Corp. Ltd, ByteDance Ltd., Decentraland Foundation, Devden Creative Solutions Pvt. Ltd, Epic Games Inc., GoMeta Inc., Infosys Ltd., Magic Leap Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., Mobiloitte Technologies, NexTech AR Solutions Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Queppelin, Roblox Corp, Tencent Holdings Ltd., Unity Software Inc., and Wilkins Avenue AR. Also, the metaverse market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06268978/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

