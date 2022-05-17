U.S. markets open in 2 hours 37 minutes

The Global Metaverse Market is expected to grow by $ 188.24 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 26.01% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Metaverse Market In Travel And Tourism Industry 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the metaverse market in the travel and tourism industry and it is poised to grow by $ 188.

New York, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metaverse Market in Travel and Tourism Industry 2022-2026"
24 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 26.01% during the forecast period. Our report on the metaverse market in the travel and tourism industry provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for AR and VR technology, growing Internet penetration and implementation of 5G, and the introduction of digital assets in the metaverse.
The metaverse market in travel and tourism industry analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.

The metaverse market in the travel and tourism industry is segmented as below:
By Application
• AR
• Blockchain
• VR
• MR
• X

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• South America
• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the increasing focus on increasing booking volume by enhancing the booking experience as one of the prime reasons driving the metaverse market in travel and tourism industry growth during the next few years. Also, increasing mergers and acquisitions in the travel and tourism industry and investments in new start-ups will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on metaverse market in the travel and tourism industry covers the following areas:
• Metaverse market in travel and tourism industry sizing
• Metaverse market in travel and tourism industry forecast
• Metaverse market in travel and tourism industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading metaverse markets in travel and tourism industry vendors that include Accenture Plc, ALTERATION INDORUSSIA.COM, Ariva Digital, Infosys Ltd., LynKey International Ltd., Marriott International Inc., Mytaverse Inc., Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd., Qatar Airways Group, Queppelin, and Wilkins Avenue AR. Also, the metaverse market in the travel and tourism industry analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277463/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


