U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,972.61
    +73.76 (+1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,375.49
    +330.93 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,140.43
    +288.17 (+2.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,867.34
    +30.99 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.69
    +1.08 (+1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.70
    +3.80 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    +0.19 (+0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0858
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4840
    +0.0870 (+2.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2401
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.5390
    +1.1400 (+0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,842.54
    +253.43 (+1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    515.06
    +29.04 (+5.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,770.59
    +23.30 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,553.53
    +148.30 (+0.56%)
     

Global Metaverse Market Report 2022-2030 Featuring Major Players - Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, Tencent, Roblox, Unity Software, Bytedance, Epic Games, Decentraland, and Alibaba Among Others

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Metaverse Market Size, Segments, Outlook and Revenue Forecast 2022-2030 by Component, Platform, Offerings, Technology, End-user and Region" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

 

The Global Metaverse Market is expected to record an exponential CAGR of ~40% during the forecasted period (2022-2030) and expected to reach a revenue of US$ 700 Bn by 2030, due to the increase in popularity of virtual Reality, augmented reality, and mixed reality the metaverse is gaining momentum as it helps in connecting the physical world with the virtual environment.

The demand for advanced hardware including VR/AR headsets, sensors, and haptic devices. The end user of the metaverse includes healthcare, gaming, social media & live events, and others.

Metaverse helps in purchasing digital assets such as cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and as these digital assets are gaining popularity day by day this will provide a positive impact on the growth of the metaverse market. In February 2022, Decentraland a 3D virtual world browser-based platform raised US$ 1.2 million in a fungible token auction using metaverse.

Technology such as mixed reality, blockchain, and augmented reality in the metaverse helps in fostering market growth. Companies start adopting metaverse as Microsoft and Samsung own 158 and 122 patents on the metaverse.

The retail and eCommerce industry are investing in the metaverse as it helps to showcase products in the virtual world. In May 2021, United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, an intergovernmental organization stated that Global e-commerce sales had reached US$ 26.7 trillion in 2019 which get boosted due to online sales and such an increase in eCommerce will create a huge opportunity for the Metaverse Market to grow.

The rise in concern related to cyber-attacks, data breaches, destruction, destroy, disruption, system controls, and others is the most significant barrier to the growth of the metaverse market. In August 2021, the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) reported 2,084 complaints of cyber-attacks from January to July 2021.

COVID-19 plays an important role in the metaverse concept as people start working from home, students began education online, and users start adopting online video gaming. According to the Newzoo report, the total esports ( electronic sports) audience reached 495 million population in 2020 increasing by 11.7% such an increase in demand for gaming audiences has created a positive impact on the growth of the metaverse market.

Competitive Landscape

The metaverse market is highly competitive with ~500 players which include globally diversified players, regional players as well as a large number of country-niche players having their niche in metaverse advancement for multiple industries. most of the country-niche players are metaverse developers.

Global players control about 10% of the market, while regional players hold the second largest share. Some of the major players in the market include Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, Tencent Holdings Ltd, Roblox Corporation, Nextech AR Solutions Inc, Unity Software Inc, Bytedance, Epic Games, Inc., Decentraland, Antier Solutions, and Alibaba Group Holding Limited.

Recent Developments Related to Major Players

In September 2022, Meta is collaborating with Qualcomm to design a customized chipset for extended reality platforms to deliver the next-generation platforms and core technologies to accelerate a fully immersive metaverse.

In January 2022, Microsoft is acquiring Activision Blizzard which will bring experience and community of Gaming to everyone. Activision Blizzard Inc. is a leader in gaming development and interactive entertainment content publisher and this acquisition will help the company to accelerate growth in Microsoft's gaming business and will provide building blocks for the metaverse.

Conclusion

The Global Metaverse Market is forecasted to continue at an exponential growth rate that it has been witnessing since 2019, primarily driven by rise in demand for three-dimensional (3D) environment as remote working tool during the time of COVID-19 pandemic. Though the market is highly competitive with ~500 participants, few global players control the dominant share and regional players also hold a significant share.

Key Topics Covered in the Report

  • Snapshot of Global Metaverse Market

  • Industry Value Chain and Ecosystem Analysis

  • Market size and Segmentation of the Global Metaverse Market

  • Historic Growth of Overall Global Metaverse Market and Segments

  • Competition Scenario of the Market and Key Developments of Competitors

  • Porter's 5 Forces Analysis of Global Metaverse Industry

  • Overview, Product Offerings, and Strength & Weakness of Key Competitors

  • COVID-19 Impact on the Overall Global Metaverse Market

  • Future Market Forecast and Growth Rates of the Total Global Metaverse Market and by Segments

  • Market Size of Application/End User Segments with Historical CAGR and Future Forecasts

  • Analysis of Global Metaverse Market in Major Regions

  • Major Production/Supply and Consumption/Demand Hubs within Each Region

  • Major Country-wise Historic and Future Market Growth Rates of the Total Market and Segments

  • Overview of Notable Emerging Competitor Companies within Each Major Region

Companies Mentioned in the Report

  • Meta Platforms Inc

  • NVIDIA Corporation

  • Microsoft

  • Nextech AR Solutions Inc

  • Decentraland

  • Roblox Corporation

  • Tencent Holdings Ltd

  • Bytedance

  • Unity Software Inc

  • Antier Solutions

  • Alibaba group holding limited

  • Epic Games, Inc

  • The Sandbox

  • Bolly Heroes

  • Axie Infinity

  • Active Theory

  • AWS

  • Dapper Labs

  • Mediumum

  • Synthesis AL

  • GuildFi

  • PlayersOnly

  • NextMeet

  • Crucible

Scope of the Report

Period Captured in the Report

  • Historical Period: 2019-2021

  • Forecast Period: 2022E-2030F

By Component

  • Hardware

  • Software

  • Professional Services

By Platform

  • Desktop

  • Mobile

  • Wearable

  • Others

By Offerings

  • Virtual Platforms

  • Asset Marketplace

  • Avatars

  • Financial Services

By Technology

  • Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR)

  • Mixed Reality

  • Blockchain

  • Others (IoT, etc)

By End-User

  • Gaming

  • Social Media & Live Events

  • Online Shopping

  • Industrial Manufacturing

  • Aerospace and Defense

  • Education

  • Healthcare

  • Others (Content Creation, Virtual Runway Shows, Fashion, Testing & Application)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v0zths

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-metaverse-market-report-2022-2030-featuring-major-players---meta-platforms-microsoft-nvidia-tencent-roblox-unity-software-bytedance-epic-games-decentraland-and-alibaba-among-others-301726865.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • ‘God have mercy on us all’: Robert Kiyosaki warned that the economy is the ‘biggest bubble’ in history and urged investors to dump paper assets — here are 3 real assets he likes instead

    Profit from folly. Don’t participate in it.

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals The Reason Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting On $88 Billion in Cash

    The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch

  • Cathie Wood Is Crushing It This Year Thanks To 9 Stocks

    Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF is back — and back big. It's the top diversified ETF again this year so far, largely due to big winners.

  • 3 Stocks Down 70% or More That I'm Loading Up On in 2023

    The boom in special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) and flurry of initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2020 and 2021 produced a lot of public companies that are starting to run into serious financial trouble in this difficult economic environment. Banking disruptor SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) was a product of the SPAC boom, and like many of its fellow ex-SPACs, its stock has performed poorly -- down about 79% from the peak. In addition to the general cooling off of high-growth stocks, investors are frustrated that SoFi's core student loan refinancing business remains at a virtual standstill, and there are worries that higher interest rates could hurt its lending operations, by far the more profitable side of the business.

  • Nvidia Stock Soars In 2023, Clearing Key Levels — Is It A Buy?

    Nvidia is a giant in data centers and gaming, but semiconductor companies are bracing for a bumpy 2023. Is Nvidia stock a buy right now? Recently, World Semiconductor Trade Statistics predicted that chip sales will decline 4.1% in 2023.

  • ‘Overbought and overpriced’: This investor sees a bubble popping for one popular group of stocks

    Our call of the day from TheoTrade's Professor Jeff Bierman warns that the next group of stocks to come under pressure will be consumer staples.

  • J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Could See at Least 40% Pop — Here’s Why They Could Surge

    Markets remain volatile as 2023 gets into full swing, with a strong two-week gain followed by several days of losses. The headwinds remain the obvious: inflation, though moderating, remains high, and the Federal Reserve remains committed to battling the surge in prices, even at risk of a recession. On the other hand, stocks found support from a general improvement in sentiment, as investors believe that the downward trend in inflation rates may be here to stay. So the market landscape presents s

  • Adding to 2 Stocks That Are Dividend Dynamos

    Despite what looks to be increasingly conservative top-line expectations, both names have retrenched in recent weeks.

  • 2022 Still Got You Down? 3 Dividend Stocks to Perk Up Your 2023 Income Stream.

    Three dividend stocks favored by a few Fool.com contributors are Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE: MMP), Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET), and NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP). Reuben Gregg Brewer (Magellan Midstream Partners): Some midstream companies, like Enterprise Products Partners or Kinder Morgan, have broadly diversified portfolios. Others, like Magellan Midstream Partners, are tightly focused on one business.

  • Tech earnings expected out next week: Microsoft, Tesla, IBM, Intel

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Seana Smith and Dave Briggs look ahead to the tech stock earnings due out next week.

  • 3 Fintech Stocks to Buy Before the Bear Market Is Over

    There are financial technology companies that are bringing innovation to consumers, but tougher credit markets have hurt their businesses. This could be an opportunity for long-term investors; these three stocks are poised to flourish when economic conditions ease up, so consider them before the bear market ends. Rapidly rising interest rates created two problems for Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), which uses artificial intelligence to replace the traditional FICO credit score in approving consumer loans.

  • A Tesla Debate Just Happened. Both Sides Were Wrong.

    Ross Gerber and Jim Chanos debated the merits of the company as an investment at a Wall Street Journal event on Friday.

  • 5 Tech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Finding young and growing tech stocks is crucial to any investor's portfolio. The explosive returns these investments can have on a portfolio can accelerate your financial goals faster than nearly any other investment -- if purchased for the right price. Unfortunately, many investors found themselves on the wrong side of this coin during 2021, as many growth names were unrealistically valued.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Years

    Most companies currently paying dividends are equipped to do so for the foreseeable future. Only a handful of dividend-paying companies, however, are built to continue dishing out dividends into the distant unknown as unforeseen changes arise. Here's a closer look at three dividend stocks you can safely hold for years.

  • How Apple Has So Far Avoided Layoffs: Lean Hiring, No Free Lunches

    No company is certain to avoid significant cutbacks in an economic environment as volatile as the current one, and Apple isn’t immune to the business challenges that have hit other tech giants. It is expected next month to report its first quarterly sales decline in more than three years. Apple has also slowed hiring in some areas.

  • Does This Startup Chip Company Spell Trouble for AMD and Lattice Semi Stocks?

    In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), and a recent start-up looking to disrupt the FPGA market. Jose and Nick share ideas on how this market could be a huge win for AMD.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • As Markets Soared Friday, These 2 Stocks Jumped 20%

    As we've seen numerous times before, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) managed to put up the biggest gains, but performance for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) wasn't anything to be disappointed with, either. Ally Financial's big gains came after the financial institution reported its fourth-quarter and full-year results.

  • Amazon's Stock Split: The Real Reason It Matters

    The e-commerce veteran split its stock in 2022 after a 23-year moratorium. That action speaks volumes.

  • Why Shares of Scilex Soared This Week

    Shares of Scilex Holding (NASDAQ: SCLX) were up 39.7% this week as of Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Scilex develops non-opioid treatments for acute and chronic pain. The healthcare company is majority owned by Sorrento Therapeutics, and there have been rumors of a potential buyout.