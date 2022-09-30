Global Metaverse Market Report to 2030 - Featuring Alibaba Group Holding, ByteDance, Facebook and Huawei Technologies Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metaverse Market By Component, By Technology, By Application, By Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the metaverse market was valued at $41.9 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1,237.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 40.4% from 2021 to 2030.



Metaverse platforms are a virtual three-dimensional extension of the internet and social media platforms. Metaverse technologies provide its users with a great deal of versatility, in terms of immersive real-time interactions, as well as the ability to design whatever online environment they desire. With the help of metaverse, anybody can build a space and join a global community on an interoperable and decentralized multiplatform, where they can exchange their products or commodities with the rest of the world.



Rise in demand for work from home and remote working tools during the period of the COVID-19 pandemic led to growth of the global metaverse market. Growing popularity of cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are positively impacting growth of the metaverse market.

However, complex security and privacy challenges on the metaverse platform hamper the metaverse market. On the contrary, a positive drive toward decentralized network technology is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the metaverse market during the forecast period.



The metaverse market is segmented on the basis of component, technology, application, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of component, the market is divided into hardware, software, and service. Depending on technology, it is classified into blockchain, virtual reality & augmented reality, mixed reality, and others.

On the basis of application, it is segmented into gaming, online shopping, content creation & social media, events & conference, digital marketing, testing & inspection, and others. By industry vertical, it is divided into BFSI, retail, media and entertainment, education, aerospace & defense, automotive, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The global metaverse market is dominated by key players such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited, ByteDance Ltd, Facebook, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Nextech AR Solutions Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Roblox Corporation, Shenzhen Zqgame Co., Ltd, Tencent, and Unity Technologies. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global metaverse market forecast along with current & future trends to explain the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on global Metaverse trend is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative metaverse market analysis from 2021 to 2031 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: METAVERSE MARKET, BY COMPONENT

CHAPTER 5: METAVERSE MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

CHAPTER 6: METAVERSE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 7: METAVERSE MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

CHAPTER 8: METAVERSE MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

10.1 Alibaba Group Holding Limited

