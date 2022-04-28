U.S. markets closed

Global Metaverse Real Estate Markets, 2022-2026: Rise in the Number of Big Brands Entering the Market and Growing Number of Land Purchases on Metaverse

·4 min read

DUBLIN, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Metaverse Real Estate Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

RnMs Logo
RnMs Logo

The metaverse real estate market is poised to grow by $5.37 bn during 2022-2026 decelerating at a CAGR of 61.74%

The market is driven by the growing popularity of mixed reality and cryptocurrency, rise in the number of big brands entering the market, and growing number of land purchases on metaverse.

This study identifies the growing number of virtual land acquisition as one of the prime reasons driving the metaverse real estate market growth during the next few years. Also, growing number of new start-ups and rising market penetration in developing economies will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the metaverse real estate market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The metaverse real estate market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading metaverse real estate market vendors that include Axie Infinity, Cryptovoxels, Decentraland Foundation, Linden Lab, ShibaLand LLC, Somnium Space LTD., SuperWorld Inc., TandB Media Global Thailand Co. LTD., The Sandbox, The Voxel Agents, Tokens.com, and Uplandme Inc.

Also, the metaverse real estate market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.


Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview

2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem

3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by End-user
5.3 Enterprises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Individuals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6. Customer landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview

7. Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Growing popularity of mixed reality and cryptocurrency
8.1.2 Rise in the number of big brands entering the market
8.1.3 Growing number of land purchases on metaverse
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Uncertainty of real estate market price on metaverse
8.2.2 Threat from cyberattacks
8.2.3 Legal and Regulatory Challenges associated with the market
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
8.4 Market trends
8.4.1 Growing number of virtual land acquisition
8.4.2 Growing number of new start-ups
8.4.3 Rising market penetration in developing economies

9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • Axie Infinity

  • Cryptovoxels

  • Decentraland Foundation

  • Linden Lab

  • ShibaLand LLC

  • Somnium Space LTD.

  • SuperWorld Inc.

  • TandB Media Global Thailand Co. LTD.

  • The Sandbox

  • The Voxel Agents

  • Tokens.com

  • Uplandme Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6javaq


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-metaverse-real-estate-markets-2022-2026-rise-in-the-number-of-big-brands-entering-the-market-and-growing-number-of-land-purchases-on-metaverse-301535422.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

